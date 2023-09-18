Granville apartment complex plan gets neighborhood committee's OK

Site plans for proposed new development in the Granville neighborhood that would bring more than 200 units of market rate rental apartments to the area.

The Granville Advisory Committee is recommending a second project from a Florida-based developer that's also making major renovations to a formerly neglected senior apartment complex on the northwest side.

The committee gave a green light to AB Asset Management's proposal to build more than 200 market-rate apartments spread over two buildings on 4.12 acres of land it owns adjacent to its other project, Sycamore Place, 7500 W. Dean Rd.

The new $30 million project would use no public subsidies in its financing.

“We’re very excited to explore additional opportunities to add market-rate, non-subsidized housing on Milwaukee’s northwest side,” said Zalman "Getzy" Fellig, AB Asset Management’s co-founder and principal.

The proposal, which includes a zoning change to multifamily residential housing, must go through several city departments, including the Plan Commission and the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee, before it heads to the Common Council.

The final designs of the proposed development have yet to be determined but would feature studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Rents would range from $1,000 to $1,800 a month, depending on the size of the unit.

No date for construction has been sent.

At Sycamore Place, AB Asset Management is redeveloping the former Trinity Village senior housing community, which had fallen into disrepair after years of deferred maintenance. The developer is turning the 322-unit complex into a multigenerational community for seniors, families and empty-nesters and includes amenities like a dog park, playgrounds and a community garden.

It features 200 market-rate units available to people of all ages and 102 units dedicated for seniors 55 and older. The complex included an 87-bed nursing home that continues to operate there but under new management. The rehab work at Sycamore Place is ongoing.

The success of the market-rate units at Sycamore Place prompted the developer to reprise the concept for its newest development. Units at Sycamore Place run between $1.000 and $1,200 a month, based on unit size. The entire complex is at 72% occupancy.

AB Asset Management conducted a market study that showed a need for 500 units of market-rate housing to support the housing needs of the area’s larger employers like Direct Supply.

The developer decided against constructing that many units since that kind of density wasn’t suited for the site. But having more market-rate rental housing would capture a lot of young professionals and empty-nesters who live in the area but otherwise would move to Menomonee Falls, Brown Deer, or Milwaukee's East Side or Walker's Point to have nicer apartments.

“We believe the northwest side has enormous potential to attract young professionals, empty-nesters and working families that desire new housing with modern amenities and don’t want to live downtown or in the suburbs,” Fellig said.

“We are bullish on Granville."

Ald. Larresa Taylor was impressed by the developer’s decision to reduce the scale of the project. Even though AB Asset Management could have done 500 units, the firm slimmed it down to a little over 200, she said.

That, Taylor added, demonstrated that developer isn't about money or how big it could make the project, but what’s the best fit for the community.

“That said a lot to me,” Taylor said.

While the market-value apartments put Granville on par with other housing options found in other communities, they also have an economic impact that could affect the future development of the Northridge Mall corridor, she said.

Northridge Mall, at West Brown Deer Road and North 76th Street, closed in 2003. Attempts to redevelop the now-dilapidated mall haven't materialized. It was sold in 2008 for $6 million to U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises Inc., whose owners live in Canada and China.

The city in 2019 won a court order to raze the structures on the site, but legal wrangling has prevented the city from moving ahead. The city’s efforts to gain ownership were rejected by the courts early this year. A potential buyer, Phoenix Investors, emerged but lost interest in developing the site.

Despite the mall’s travails, Taylor said she thinks potential developers for the mall would view the site differently now that market-value apartments are in the area. They have higher-income clientele, which could foster a different kind of development for the mall like a hotel.

“These market-value apartments are going to play a key role in how we build around that,” Taylor said.

Mary Hoehne, executive director of the Granville Business Improvement District, also welcomed the proposed development.

“Bringing 200 people is a plus for the area,” Hoehne said. “Let’s hope the development will encourage other local developers to see the potential in the Granville area.”

Building conceptuals for what the proposed new development could look like. AB Asset Management plans to bring more than 200 units of market-rate rental apartments to the Granville neighborhood.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's Granville neighborhood committee OKs apartment complex