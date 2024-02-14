Granville log mansion hits market for $1.7 million, with indoor pool and basketball court

A 5,544-square-foot log home with an indoor pool, stocked pond and 27-acre lot north of Granville has been listed for $1.675 million.

A sprawling Granville log home that has the trappings of a lodge has landed on the market.

With an indoor pool and basketball court, a sauna, stocked pond and a 27-acre lot, the property seems as much a retreat as a home.

A Granville log home new to the market includes a vaulted 24-by-27-foot great room.

"This property is simply fantastic," said Hugh Price, the Howard Hanna agent listing the home for $1.675 million. "It is over 27 acres with two large stocked ponds and plenty of acreage for future horse facilities."

The home, with a log interior and exterior, has been featured in multiple magazines since it was built by Wisconsin Log Homes in 1995, Price said.

With 5,544 square feet over three levels, the home includes three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The main level features a vaulted 24-by-27-foot great room capped by Douglas fir beams, oak floors and a massive floor-to-ceiling Ohio limestone fireplace. Three sets of sliders lead to the wrap-around porch overlooking the pond.

The great room in a newly listed Granville home leads to an open kitchen and dining area.

The great room flows into the dining area and kitchen. A wood-paneled library and the owners' suite, with a vaulted ceiling, can also be found on the first floor.

Also on the main floor: An indoor lap pool in a vaulted party room with a wet bar, wood stove, Rocky Mountain quartz floors, and sliders leading outdoors.

Upstairs are two bedrooms and a loft overlooking the great room.

A Granville home listed for $1.675 million sits on a 27-acre lot overlooking a 2-acre pond.

A finished walkout lower level that could be converted into an in-law suite features a full second kitchen, rec room, wood-burning stove and sauna.

The three-car attached garage is supplemented by a 30-by-50-foot outbuilding that includes an indoor basketball court and space for a boat or RV.

A 30-by-50-foot outbuilding includes an indoor basketball court and space for a pool or RV.

The home, on Burg Street a few miles north of Granville, is about 15 minutes from the Intel site in New Albany.

