Grape expectations: Harvest underway with promising results on Texas High Plains

Grape harvest is now underway in Texas, and reports from across the state indicate a prosperous yield despite this year's prevailing heat.

Harvest season on the Texas High Plains just began, and most of the crop is still ripening, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Wine grapes grow in an Adelphos Cellars vineyard in Lorenzo.

“It’s hard to put a number on things, but most vineyards look good in tonnage and quality,” said David Hillin, an AgriLife viticulturalist. “There are so many different varieties that ripen at different times, and even that varies according to the way they’re managed. We will know more in a month, but generally, very good.

On the High Plains, the growing season mostly saw hot and dry conditions, characterized by warm temperatures in both the daytime and nighttime. More than 40 wine grape varieties are growing on the High Plains, including newly introduced heat-tolerant varieties sources from arid regions in Spain and Italy, according to a release from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.

Despite a 10% loss of fruit early in the growing season - largely due to hailstorms and severe weather in the spring and early summer - vineyards on the High Plains have outperformed other regions in different ways. For instance, the drier climate in the High Plains yielded fewer pest-related concerns and diseases.

AgriLife also notes that growers on the High Plains are well-versed in vineyard management, drawing form their extensive experience in cultivating roughly a dozen crops in the region. Additionally, existing infrastructure and and coordinated plans have helped benefit vineyard management among producers, further resulting in favorable outcomes for crops in the High Plains.

Given the diversity of grape varieties in the region, experts can better assess the regional harvest in approximately 30 days, though they reassure that the outlook is overall positive.

Despite the three-year La Niña conditions neutralizing and transitioning to El Niño earlier in the year, which typically brings more rainfall to the U.S. South, dry and warm conditions have persisted across the state this summer, bringing record-high temperatures and record-long heatwaves to several regions.

This year, Lubbock has received 9.10 inches of precipitation, down by more than 3 inches from the normal value of 12.30 inches at this time, and 40 days of triple-digit temperatures. Amarillo has received slightly more rain than normal at 14.57 inches and 23 days of triple-digit temperatures.

