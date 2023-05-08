Grape Juice Market size to grow by USD 414.9 million from 2021 to 2026; Driven by growing number of organized retail outlets - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The grape juice market size is set to grow by USD 414.9 million between 2021 and 2026. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.47%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grape Juice Market 2022-2026

The report also covers the following areas:

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Geography

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. The offline distribution channel dominated the global market and includes brick-and-mortar outlets such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. The expansion of hypermarkets and supermarkets across the world is expected to play a major role in driving the growth of this segment. The easy availability of products and convenient access to outlets offering a broad range of product mixes are expected to drive this segment during the forecast period.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the grape juice market!

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the grape juice market include Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa, Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards, Eckes Granini Group GmbH, G Patritti and Co. Ltd., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Kayco Co., Kineta SA, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Odyssey International Import Export Pty Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Vina Montpellier S.A., Voelkel GmbH, Welch Foods Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Story continues

Citrus World Inc - The company offers grape juices under its brand Floridas Natural.

Dabur India Ltd. - The company offers grape juice under its brand Real Activ.

Patritti and Co. Ltd. - The company offers grape juices such as sparkling dark grape juice, sparkling white grape juice, and sparkling golden muscatel grape juice.

Grape Juice Market - Market Dynamics

Key Driver

A key factor driving growth in the market is the growing number of organized retail outlets. Organized retailers have grown significantly in major countries, which is extremely beneficial for the vendors operating in the global market. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and discount stores have become the major sources of distribution and marketing of grape juice. The rise in urbanization in regions such as APAC and Latin America has positively influenced the rise in the number of organized retail outlets. Brazil, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Canada, France, Australia, and Japan are among the major countries with a high degree of penetration of organized retailing outlets within their territories. Hence, the increase in the number of organized retail outlets globally is expected to foster the growth of the global market.

Major Trends

The increasing focus on organic and non-GM products is a key trend that is expected to have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period. Consumers in some countries, such as Hungary, Greece, and Luxembourg, believe that GM products represent health threats. However, GM products are produced and used in various processed food and beverages in various other countries. Additionally, vendors across the food and beverage industry prefer that the ingredients used for the manufacture of products are produced through conventional methods of farming. Increased awareness among consumers about the health benefits of organic products also increases the demand for grape juice produced from organically grown grapes. Several vendors operating in the region are emphasizing the production of organic grape juices. Hence, the increased consumer awareness and vendor focus on organic products are expected to bring about significant market growth.

Key Challenges

The stringent regulations on grape juice will be a major challenge hindering the market during the forecast period. Several government bodies across the world enforce stringent guidelines or regulations for processing and producing grape juice. Along with regulations, certain regulatory bodies define parameters for food safety through the certification of food products and are responsible for protecting and promoting public health. The manufacturers of food products need to comply with the guidelines set by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), in the US. Similarly, in the EU member countries, manufacturers of grape juice are required to comply with the regulations set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates the quality of food products. Hence, the need to comply with these regulations involves additional costs, which could hamper the profits of the vendors and pose a challenge to the market.

To gain insights about the impact of different drivers, trends, and challenges on market growth, buy now!

Grape Juice Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist grape juice market growth during the forecast period

Estimation of the grape juice market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grape juice market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grape juice market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sparkling juices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 920.29 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sparkling juice drinks, hundred percent sparkling juice, and sparkling juices from nectar), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, on-trade, independent retailers, convenience stores, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are notably driving market growth.

The Aloe Vera Juice Market is projected to grow by USD 748.24 million with a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers aloe vera juice market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing number of organized retail outlets is one of the major drivers impacting the aloe vera juice market growth.

Grape Juice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4,14.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Cantine Brusa 1888 Spa, Citrus World Inc., Dabur India Ltd., De La Rosa Real Foods and Vineyards, Eckes Granini Group GmbH, G Patritti and Co. Ltd., Harvest Hill Beverage Co., Kayco Co., Kineta SA, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Lassonde Industries Inc., Nestle SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Odyssey International Import Export Pty Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Vina Montpellier S.A., Voelkel GmbH, Welch Foods Inc., and Windmill Organics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Citrus World Inc.

10.4 Dabur India Ltd.

10.5 G Patritti and Co. Ltd.

10.6 Kayco Co.

10.7 Langer Juice Co. Inc.

10.8 Lassonde Industries Inc.

10.9 Nestle SA

10.10 Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

10.11 PepsiCo Inc.

10.12 Welch Foods Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Grape Juice Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grape-juice-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-414-9-million-from-2021-to-2026-driven-by-growing-number-of-organized-retail-outlets---technavio-301816997.html

SOURCE Technavio