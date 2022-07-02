U.S. markets closed

Grape Seed Oil Market Size to Grow by USD 73.07 million | 32% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grape seed oil is the oil extracted from grape seeds. It is either extracted by mechanically pressing grape seeds or by using chemical solvents, such as hexane.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Grape Seed Oil Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The grape seed oil market size is expected to grow by USD 73.07 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% during the forecast period.

Find additional highlights related to market growth. View a Sample Report

Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Geography

For more insights on the impact of each segment, View Our Exclusive Sample Report Now

Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The grape seed oil market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as online sales through third-party e-commerce players like Amazon and eBay to compete in the market.

To help businesses improve their market position, the grape seed oil market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berje Inc., Costa D'Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Grape Seed Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist grape seed oil market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the grape seed oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the grape seed oil market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grape seed oil market vendors

Grape Seed Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 73.07 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.05

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Spain, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aromex Industry, Augustus Oils Ltd., Berje Inc., Costa D'Oro Spa, Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH, ITOCHU Corp., Oleificio Salvadori Srl, OLITALIA Srl, Pietro Coricelli Spa, and Pompeian Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

For more valuable insights, Download Latest Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces analysis

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Mechanical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Chemical extraction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 COVID-19 pandemic impact on and recovery of the global grape seed oil market

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aromex Industry

  • 10.4 Augustus Oils Ltd.

  • 10.5 Berje Inc.

  • 10.6 Costa D'Oro Spa

  • 10.7 Gustav Heess Oleochemische Erzeugnisse GmbH

  • 10.8 ITOCHU Corp.

  • 10.9 Oleificio Salvadori Srl

  • 10.10 OLITALIA Srl

  • 10.11 Pietro Coricelli Spa

  • 10.12 Pompeian Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grape-seed-oil-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-73-07-million--32-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-europe--technavio-301578878.html

SOURCE Technavio

