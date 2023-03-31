Will Graphene Manufacturing Group (CVE:GMG) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Graphene Manufacturing Group (CVE:GMG) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Graphene Manufacturing Group Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2022, Graphene Manufacturing Group had AU$13m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$11m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. Importantly, the one analyst we see covering the stock thinks that Graphene Manufacturing Group will reach cashflow breakeven in 3 years. That means unless the company reduces its cash burn quickly, it may well look to raise more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Graphene Manufacturing Group's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Graphene Manufacturing Group doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just AU$116k in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 89%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Graphene Manufacturing Group Raise Cash?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Graphene Manufacturing Group shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$174m, Graphene Manufacturing Group's AU$11m in cash burn equates to about 6.1% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Graphene Manufacturing Group's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Graphene Manufacturing Group's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. One real positive is that at least one analyst is forecasting that the company will reach breakeven. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. On another note, Graphene Manufacturing Group has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

