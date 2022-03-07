U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,301.75
    -25.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,364.00
    -219.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,744.00
    -95.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.80
    -10.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.01
    +5.33 (+4.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.80
    +23.20 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.14 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0922
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.73
    +3.25 (+10.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3206
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2090
    +0.4290 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,727.88
    +134.59 (+0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.16
    -58.53 (-6.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,947.91
    -39.23 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

Graphex Group Files Registration Statement for Proposed Listing on NYSE American

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graphex Group
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRFXF
  • GRFXY
Graphex Group
Graphex Group

HONG KONG, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphex Group Limited (“Graphex”) (OTCQX: GRFXY | HKSE: 6128), has publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its proposed public offering ("Offering") of American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). The Offering will raise additional capital to Graphex which will be used, primarily, to expand its graphene business to support global demand. The number of ADS to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Graphex will apply to list the receipts representing the ADS on the NYSE American stock exchange market under the symbol "GRFX" and expects to have the listing complete concurrent with the closing of the Offering. The Offering is subject to the receipt of regulatory, stock exchange, and other approvals, including that the registration statement is effective under the Securities Act.

EF Hutton, a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as representative of underwriters of the Offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained from:

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC
Attention: Syndicate Department
590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022
Email: syndicate@efhuttongroup.com
Telephone: (212) 404-7002

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

Graphex is focused on the development of technologies and products for the enhancement of renewable energy, particularly the enrichment of spherical graphite and graphene, key components for Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, lithium-ion batteries, and other use cases. With a strategy to expand its global operations to support energy transition and electrification efforts worldwide, Graphex Group is currently among the top suppliers of specialized spherical graphite to the EV and renewable energy industries and holds patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design, and environmental protection.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. These securities are not being offered to the public in any Canadian jurisdiction and any sales into Canada, if any, will be made in compliance with available exemptions from the Canadian prospectus requirements and only through securities dealers appropriately registered in the jurisdictions of Canada in which sales would be made.

No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to notice of its acceptance given after the effective date.

About Graphex Group:
Graphex Group Limited is a Cayman Island company with principal and administrative offices in Hong Kong and subsidiary office in Royal Oak, MI. Graphex is a global leader in the industry, proficient in commercial deep processing of graphite, and is currently producing over 10,000 metric tons of spherical graphite annually. Graphex possesses patents and utility models covering various technological, design, and processing applications in addition to trade secrets and technological expertise.

Safe Harbor Statement:
This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plans,' 'projects,' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

Information from third sources identified in this release are based on published reports for such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company, including but not limited to its American Depositary Shares.

Information made available on the Company’s website is not a part of any disclosure made or to be made by the Company with respect to any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and are not part of any filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
FischTank PR
graphex@fischtankpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Electric vehicles (EVs) could account for roughly half of all auto sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will be a winner.

  • Morgan Stanley and Citi Strategists See Equities Storm Forming

    (Bloomberg) -- As equity markets sink around the world, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. strategists say a perfect storm looks to be gathering.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears“Downside risk remains m

  • Russian rouble hits new record low in thin offshore trade

    Russia's rouble tumbled to a fresh record low in thin offshore trade on Monday, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble weakened to 133.5 to the dollar after closing at 121.037 on Friday, according to Refinitiv data. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 141.00 to the dollar.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • One-in-10 chance of nuclear apocalypse ‘but keep buying shares’, says investment firm

    A financial research company has raised eyebrows by saying there is a 10pc chance of civilisation being destroyed in a nuclear apocalypse – while urging clients to keep buying shares regardless.

  • Elon Musk Chooses His Side Between Russia and Ukraine

    Elon Musk is not a CEO like the others, like to say his critics and his admirers. More than a week after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the billionaire has just proven that he is definitely a CEO in his own right, who does not play in the same court as his peers. If a large number of companies have announced to suspend or stop their activities or their services in Russia, their leaders have not personally taken a position in this Russian war.

  • Etoro Apologizes After Liquidating Its Clients' Russian Stocks

    The trading platform took an unprecedented action without warning its customers who do not hide their anger and frustration.

  • Vermilion Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) is pleased to announce a cash dividend of $0.06 CDN per share payable on April 18, 2022 to all shareholders of record on March 31, 2022. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 30, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

  • Worried About Another Market Crash? Buy Amazon.

    The stock market got off to a weak start this year -- and Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine has added to concerns. The S&P 500 Index now is down more than 9% since Dec. 31. If you're worried about another market crash, you're surely not alone.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond board confirms receipt of letter from Ryan Cohen's investment arm, hopes to 'engage constructively' with RC Ventures

    Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. confirmed Monday that it has received a letter from RC Ventures, the investment arm of Ryan Cohen, the billionaire co-founder of online pet-products retailer Chewy Inc. , as reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have p

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Surges as Activist Ryan Cohen Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares rallied in premarket trading Monday after Ryan Cohen’s investment firm RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in the retailer and asked that it consider a sale of the whole company.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps

  • Here’s what copper and oil prices predict about the chance of recession in 2022

    “Dr. Copper” is copper metal (HG00) which is seen as an accurate predictor of turning points in the economy. My reference to an oil-induced recession reflects the belief that a rising oil price (CL00) is bad for the economy. Jim Bianco, President of Bianco Research, recently argued that “every 50% rise in crude [oil’s price] has led [to] a recession.” That’s a worrisome omen indeed, since oil’s price over the past year has more than doubled.

  • Russia warns sovereign bond holders that payments depend on sanctions

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions imposed by the West over the invasion of Ukraine, raising the spectre of its first major default on foreign bonds since the years following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. Russia's finance ministry said it would service and pay sovereign debts in full and on time but that payments could be hampered by the international sanctions. "The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said in a statement.

  • Russian banks turn to China as Visa, Mastercard suspend business

    The central bank of Russia advised its citizens to use cash abroad.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges, Inflation, Amex And Apple - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures tumble as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, oil prices surge; Oil top $125 on Russian import ban talks; gas prices blast past $4 a gallon; Week Ahead: February inflation data in focus; American Express joins, Visa, Mastercard in cutting off Russian payment access and Apple readies 'peek performance' product event.

  • Oil and gas prices rocket, markets shake on global outlook

    The threat of a possible ban on Russian oil imports sent the price of Brent Crude to its highest price since 2008 this morning and natural gas jumped to an all-time high. Brent Crude reached $139 a barrel at one point, the highest since the financial crisis and 20% higher than it was on Friday.UK natural gas smashed records to hit 800p a therm this morning, before falling back. Energy prices jumped after US Secretarty of State Antony Blinken said he was discussing a possible embargo on Russian oil in over war in Ukraine.

  • U.S. Retirement Funds, Heavy on Stocks, Brace for Losses

    Volatile stock markets are eroding the retirement savings of America’s teachers and firefighters after public pension systems ended last year with equity holdings at a 10-year high. Public pension funds had a median 61% of their assets in stocks as of Dec. 31, up from 54% 10 years ago, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service. Since then, the Russia-Ukraine War and expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month have battered equity prices, reducing those holdings by billions of dollars.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Soars After GameStop Chairman Takes Big Stake

    Bed Bath & Beyond stock jumped 51% in premarket trading Monday after GameStop (ticker: GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen took a big stake in the home-goods retailer and urged it to explore strategic alternatives, including a full sale of the company. Cohen, who co-founded online pet products retailer Chewy (ticker: CHWY) owns a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond through his investment firm, RC Ventures LLC, according to a letter sent to its board Sunday. Bed Bath & Beyond said that it will “carefully review” the letter from RC Ventures and hopes to “engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth.”

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.