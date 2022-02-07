U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.00
    +11.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,032.00
    +54.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,742.50
    +57.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,998.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.65
    -0.66 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    +9.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.49 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    23.49
    -0.86 (-3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3506
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0470
    -0.1530 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,791.09
    +1,110.76 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.27
    +125.31 (+14.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.22
    +47.82 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Graphex Group, a Global Supplier of Graphite, Announces Plans to Establish a Michigan-based EV Battery Materials Production Facility

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graphex Group
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GRFXF
  • GRFXY

Graphex Group’s exclusive MOU with Emerald Energy Solutions LLC is a key step toward the construction of a graphite processing facility in the greater Michigan area to support EV battery production across the United States

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphex Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Graphex Group Limited (collectively “Graphex”) (OTCQX: GRFXY | HKSE: 6128), has entered into an exclusive non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to form a joint venture with Michigan-based Emerald Energy Solutions LLC (“EES”) for constructing and operating a graphite processing facility. The joint venture is considering several Michigan sites as well as other sites for the facility. Final decision and site selection is expected in March and is subject to agreements being reached with state and local governments and agencies. Graphex expects that a facility could be operational before the end of Q2 2023 with an initial capacity to deliver 10,000 metric tons per annum (TPA) of coated spherical graphite used in EV battery anodes and may increase the capacity to 20,000 TPA relatively quickly to meet increased demand.

Processed spherical graphite is the predominant anode material used in most lithium-ion batteries for EVs and renewable energy storage. The processing and supply of coated spherical graphite is expected to significantly increase every year to satisfy the skyrocketing demand for EVs. With EVs expected to make up 45% of all vehicles sold in the United States by 2035, the advantages for anode material processing within the U.S. alone are significant. Domestic facilities with the expertise and proven capability to produce high-quality anode materials at scale will create localized stable supply and reduce potential logistical and geopolitical interruptions.

Graphex, a global leader in the industry, has been proficient in commercial graphite processing since 2013 and is currently producing over 10,000 metric tons of spherical graphite annually. Its operation is highly scalable and repeatable. Graphex expects to leverage its experience and expertise in the processing of high-quality graphite anode material globally and to open the Michigan facility quickly. Graphex possesses patents and utility models covering various technological, design, and processing applications in addition to trade secrets and technological expertise. Graphex’s senior executives include individuals with proven sophisticated experience and knowledge in production methodology for producing spherical graphite and coating.

“The establishment of a US-based facility represents one of many steps in Graphex’s expansion plans,” said John DeMaio, President of the Graphene Division of Graphex. “While localizing this integral element of the EV supply chain certainly creates commercial opportunity, we are equally pleased to be able to import technological expertise and create well-paying jobs in the U.S. as we support the energy transition at a foundational level. We also could not be more pleased than to partner with EES in this venture. Their long-term local presence, skill, experience, and stellar reputation for specialized construction and power installations can bring this facility from plans to plant quickly and economically. We have choices, and we would like to choose Michigan — and the opportunity to work with EES is a key driver in that decision.”

EES is led by lifelong Michiganders and maintains a large team of local professionals experienced in handling all aspects of the design, construction, regulatory, supply sourcing, legal, and financial affairs for building first class manufacturing and processing facilities in the Detroit metropolitan area as well as other states. Its affiliated entity currently operates Emerald Business Park, a 23-acre industrial park in Warren, MI featuring a 12-megawatt power substation and 400,000 rentable square feet. The complex was recently upcycled into several manufacturing and first-class processing facilities, accommodating specialized processing equipment and critical environmental climate controls for a highly regulated industry.

“Global EV growth creates unprecedented demand for battery materials and graphite continues to be a key material in future battery chemistries. Detroit is positioning itself to be a global leader not only in traditional automobile manufacturing, but also the leader in EV manufacturing,” said David Halabu, Managing Partner of EES. “As a Michigan company with a team born and raised in the metro Detroit area, we are determined to create synergies between Graphex and American automakers. No better place than the Motor City to see the electrical vehicle future come to reality.”

Under the MOU, the EES team will primarily be responsible for site assessment and selection, inspections, acquisitions, design, regulatory approval, construction, and mechanical operation of the facility, and will also provide office and administrative support for the joint venture. In addition, EES will have primary responsibility for providing and/or obtaining the requisite funding and capital to purchase, construct, and operate the facility. EES will manage all governmental and regulatory concerns. Graphex will provide the patents, trade secrets, technological knowhow, and expertise necessary to construct and operate the facility. Appropriate Graphex personnel will be involved in all stages of development and operation of graphite processing and pitch coating. Graphex will arrange for the supply of the necessary graphite material to be processed at the facility.

About Graphex Group
Graphex Group Limited is a Cayman Island company with principal and administrative offices in Hong Kong and subsidiary office in Royal Oak, MI. Graphex is focused on the development of technologies and products for the enhancement of renewable energy, particularly the enrichment of spherical graphite and graphene, key components for EV batteries and lithium-ion batteries for other use cases. With our current manufacturing facility in Heilongjiang Province, we are strategically located near one of the world’s largest high-quality sources of natural flake graphite raw material. Graphex Group is currently among the top suppliers of specialized spherical graphite to the EV and renewable energy industries and holds 23 patents in areas including products, production methods, machinery design and environmental protection.

About Emerald Energy Solutions
Emerald Energy Solutions LLC has its principal offices in Royal Oak, MI and is experienced in all aspects of site assessment and selection, inspections, acquisitions, regulatory approval, supply sourcing, legal and financial affairs for the design and construction of first class manufacturing and processing facilities in the Detroit metropolitan area as well as other states. Its affiliated entity currently operates a 23-acre industrial park in Warren, MI featuring a 12-megawatt power substation and 400,000 rentable square feet. The complex was recently upcycled into several manufacturing and first-class processing facilities.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby.

The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management, as well as assumptions made by any information currently available to the Company or its management. Without limiting the foregoing, the planned construction of a facility is subject to construction and permitting delays as well as any other condition that materially impacts construction of a facility, including government approvals, financing and any litigation. When used in this document, the words 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plans,' 'projects,' and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties.

Information from third sources identified in this release are based on published reports for such information and we have assumed the accuracy of such reports without independent investigation or inquiry.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company, including but not limited to its American Depositary Shares.

Information made available on the Company’s website is not a part of any disclosure made or to be made by the Company with respect to any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and are not part of any filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries
FischTank PR
graphex@fischtankpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • Why Apple should buy Peloton for nearly $15 billion: analyst

    Time for Apple to shake off its deal-making skills and buy Peloton, argues one veteran tech analyst.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • Chipmaker Onsemi Tops Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Chipmaker Onsemi on Monday topped Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter. It also guided significantly higher for the current period.

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Alibaba Stock Is Falling. SoftBank May Be Getting Ready to Sell Its Huge Stake.

    Based on regulatory filings, analysts at Citi believe tech investor SoftBank is positioning to sell some or all of its 25% stake in Alibaba.

  • Peloton Stock Is Soaring as Takeover Reports Heat Up. Here’s How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike make. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • Boeing Stock Has a New Problem About Market Share

    Citigroup analyst Charles Armitage is worried that Boeing won't recapture lost market share from Airbus.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just authorized AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) to turn on more 5G network towers. 5G networks are going to be where the wireless battles occur in the immediate future and being able to fully utilize the networks the carriers have been buying up and rolling out will be key to who gains the upper hand in the space. It means market-share wins by one carrier will necessarily come at the expense of rivals, so let's see if AT&T or Verizon is the better buy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise ahead of busy earnings, data week

    Stock futures traded higher Monday morning at the start of another busy week for corporate earnings and fresh economic data as investors continue to assess the Federal Reserve's path forward for monetary policy.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion additional American depositary shares, suggesting to some analysts that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersJoe Man

  • Frontier to Buy Spirit Airlines in Deal Valued at $6.6 Billion

    Frontier agrees to buy Spirit Airlines, creating a combined ultra-low-fare airline to rival America's largest airlines.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Google co-founder Larry Page sold more than $80 million worth of stock

    Google parent Alphabet Inc. disclosed that Larry Page, co-founder and current board member, has sold more than $80 million worth of shares, a couple of days after the stock soared on the back of a blowout earnings report and stock-split announcement.