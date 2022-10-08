U.S. markets closed

Graphic Film Market to Grow by USD 7.06 Billion between 2022 and 2026; Major Opportunities 3M Co. And Achilles Corp. - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The graphic film market size is set to grow by USD 7.06 million, at a CAGR of 5.18% from 20221 to 2026. Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphic Film Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Graphic Film Market 2022-2026

Graphic Film Market Vendor Analysis

The market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services to growing competition. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market. Moreover, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, Such as 3M Co., Achilles Corp., Arlon Graphics LLC, Aura Brand Solutions Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Drytac Corp., DUNMORE Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc, FDC Graphic Films Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Hexis S.A., Innovia Films, Nekoosa Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, RITRAMA Spa, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Taghleef Industries spa, and The Griff Network.

Graphic Film Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Type

The graphic film market share growth in the opaque segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advertising graphic film is highly printable and works with a wide range of commercial ink systems, such as latex, eco-solvent, and solvent. The urethane film surpasses vinyl for car wraps, fleet graphics, outdoor signs, and building wraps and is a versatile new choice for the wide-format digital printing market. Thus, the increasing demand for car wraps, fleet graphics, outdoor signs, and building wraps is expected to fuel the growth of the opaque segment of the market during the forecast period.

  • Geography

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The steady rise in the production of domestic use products will facilitate the graphic film market growth in APAC over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans. Our report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as increased use of LDPE over other forms of polyethylene are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. To know more about the market Request Free Sample Report.

Graphic Film Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist graphic film market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the graphic film market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the graphic film market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of graphic film market vendors

Related Reports:

Graphic Film Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 7.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.75

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Achilles Corp., Arlon Graphics LLC, Aura Brand Solutions Ltd., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Drytac Corp., DUNMORE Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc, FDC Graphic Films Inc., FLEXcon Co. Inc., Hexis S.A., Innovia Films, Nekoosa Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, RITRAMA Spa, Schweitzer Mauduit International Inc., Taghleef Industries spa, and The Griff Network

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Graphic Film Market 2022-2026
Global Graphic Film Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-film-market-to-grow-by-usd-7-06-billion-between-2022-and-2026-major-opportunities-3m-co-and-achilles-corp---technavio-301642916.html

SOURCE Technavio

