Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Reached an All-Time High in Q1

L1 Capital, an investment management firm, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the L1 Capital International Fund returned 13.7% (net of fees) compared to its benchmark’s (MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD) 9.1% return for the same period. The Australian dollar depreciated 1.2% against the U.S. dollar and depreciated 3.2% against the Euro in the quarter increasing the Fund and Benchmark Australian dollar reported returns. The Fund’s strong performance in the quarter was broad-based. Please check the top five holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

L1 Capital International Fund highlighted stocks like Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) in the first quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is a paper-based packaging solutions provider. On June 27, 2023, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) stock closed at $24.22 per share. One-month return of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) was 1.34%, and its shares gained 17.12% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has a market capitalization of $7.439 billion.

L1 Capital International Fund made the following comment about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

"The share price of Portfolio stalwart, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), increased 15% during the March 2023 quarter, reaching an all-time high. We continue to view the current share price is meaningfully undervaluing this low profile but high-quality business. Graphic Packaging International is currently trading on ~9x 2023F P/E while investing in a new highly efficient, environmentally beneficial manufacturing plant as well as reducing financial leverage."

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 30 hedge fund portfolios held Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) at the end of first quarter 2023 which was 41 in the previous quarter.

