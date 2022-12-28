U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call on February 7

·2 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th, with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa)
Graphic Packaging International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Graphic Packaging Holding Compa)

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:

  • Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

  • United States (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205

  • All other locations: 1 929 526 1599

Telephone participants are required to provide the access code 169486 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on February 7th.

The Company has also set Tuesday, April 25, 2023 as the tentative date for the release of first quarter 2023 financial results.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to the world's most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands.  The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphic-packaging-holding-company-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-earnings-conference-call-on-february-7-301710409.html

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company

