Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding Company's (NYSE:GPK) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.10 per share on 5th of April. The dividend yield is 1.6% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Graphic Packaging Holding's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Graphic Packaging Holding was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Graphic Packaging Holding Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Graphic Packaging Holding's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The annual payment during the last 9 years was $0.20 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.0% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Graphic Packaging Holding to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Graphic Packaging Holding has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Graphic Packaging Holding's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Graphic Packaging Holding's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

