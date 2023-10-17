Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Graphic Packaging Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$11b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Graphic Packaging Holding has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Packaging industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Graphic Packaging Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Graphic Packaging Holding here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Graphic Packaging Holding Tell Us?

Graphic Packaging Holding is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 42%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Graphic Packaging Holding thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Graphic Packaging Holding's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Graphic Packaging Holding has. And a remarkable 120% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Graphic Packaging Holding can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Graphic Packaging Holding that we think you should be aware of.

