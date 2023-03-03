U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

Graphic Processor Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 33.35% from 2023 to 2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global graphics processor market and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the forecast period

Farmington, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Graphic Processor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.35% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Graphic Processors are utilized to accelerate a variety of duties, including the creation, mapping, and analysis of complex 3D structures. It is anticipated that this technology will unleash its potential in the gaming and entertainment industries. Increasing consumer spending on smartphones, tablets, and laptops is driving the growth of the gaming application market, which is expected to stimulate the demand for graphics processors to deliver high-visual and high-speed gaming applications.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Graphic Processor Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Graphics processors must deliver high-resolution formats and enhanced effects without sacrificing output quality for the entertainment and animation industries. A decrease in the cost of these devices could also contribute positively to the graphics processor market's demand.

Graphic Processor Market Recent Developments:

  • In January 2015, Nvidia and AMD lost their GPU business to Apple, which developed its own mobile GPUs.

  • March 2019 - AMD and Samsung Electronics entered into a multi-year strategic partnership on ultra-low-power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD Radeon graphics technology. As part of the partnership, Samsung will license AMD graphics IP and focus on advanced graphics technologies and solutions that are critical to driving innovation across mobile applications, including smartphones.

Segmentation Analysis:

Graphics processing units (GPUs) that are manufactured and sold specifically for a single application or task are known as dedicated graphic cards. The item is utilized by the graphic engine unit to generate 3D effects. (GPU). Dedicated graphics cards have more powerful processors than integrated graphics solutions, allowing them to produce superior-looking images. In recent years, high-end gaming applications have grown in popularity, resulting in a significant expansion of the dedicated graphic card market.
Integrated graphics processors (IGP) are a collection of graphics devices that collaborate to generate more sophisticated visual effects. The graphics card, which is incorporated into the system board of the computer, utilizes the integrated graphics engine. The memory and power supply are shared with the CPU. This means that fewer additional devices are required to run software such as video games and visual effects software.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global graphics processor market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the government's significant investment in the development of high-performance graphics computing systems for defense and intelligence, as well as the increasing integration of IoT systems that require powerful graphics computing systems. Moreover, rising internet and smartphone penetration in the region are the other most significant factors that will increase demand for graphics processing units during the forecast period.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/36237/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

33.35% from 2023 to 2030

By Type

  • Dedicated Graphics Card

  • Integrated Graphics Processors

By Applications

  • GPU Cluster

  • Mathematica

  • Molecular Modeling

  • Deep learning

By Companies

Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Apple, 3dfx, Matrox, SiS, VIA, Broadcom, Marvel, and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

The gaming hardware market is enormous, spanning all platforms, including handheld devices, tablets, phones, PCs, consoles, arcades, and gaming parlors. Gaming machines evolved from potent location-based machines found in arcades, restaurants, and bars to in-home gaming consoles, microcomputers, and then personal computers. ARM and x86-based CPU processors are utilized in gaming devices. These machines include consoles, notebooks, desktops, mobile devices, and location-based devices found in arcades, restaurants, bars, amusement parks, casinos, and iCafe/net cafés. For example, AMD incorporates a GPU into an x86 processor and refers to it as an accelerated processor unit APU.

Graphic Processor Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Apple, 3dfx, Matrox, SiS, VIA, Broadcom, Marvel, and Others.

On the Basis of Type:

  • Dedicated Graphics Card

  • Integrated Graphics Processors

On the Basis of Application:

  • GPU Cluster

  • Mathematica

  • Molecular Modeling

  • Deep learning

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Automotive Reed Sensors Switches MarketThe Automotive Reed Switches Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period 2022 to 2030. The growing automotive sector in Asia Pacific is expected to drive the reed switch market in the region as India and China emerge as auto component manufacturing hubs for the western auto giants. Over the past few years, the reed switch market in Asia Pacific has grown rapidly with a global share of around 35% followed by North America and Europe.

  • 3D Accelerometer and Acoustic Sensor Market – The Global 3D Accelerometer And Acoustic Sensor Market Are Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 9.1% During The Forecast Period From 2022 To 2030. The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increased investments in R&D and technological advances. Moreover, increasing demand for consumer electronics with advanced features such as real-time video streaming and 3D sensing technology will drive the regional market growth.

  • Airflow Sensor MarketThe Global Air Flow Sensors Market Size Is Anticipated To Be Evaluated At US$ 2,242 Mn In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,140 Mn In 2030. The Sales Of Air Flow Sensors Are Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4% In The Forecast Period. North America dominates the global airflow sensor market in terms of demand generation. The airflow sensor market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate.

  • Cooled Infrared Sensors MarketThe Global Cooled Infrared Sensors Market size is estimated to be USD 5.92 billion, in 2022 at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global cooled infrared sensor market in 2030. Latin America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for the cooled infrared sensor market during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


