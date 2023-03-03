Graphic Processor Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 33.35% from 2023 to 2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global graphics processor market and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the forecast period

Farmington, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Graphic Processor Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.35% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Graphic Processors are utilized to accelerate a variety of duties, including the creation, mapping, and analysis of complex 3D structures. It is anticipated that this technology will unleash its potential in the gaming and entertainment industries. Increasing consumer spending on smartphones, tablets, and laptops is driving the growth of the gaming application market, which is expected to stimulate the demand for graphics processors to deliver high-visual and high-speed gaming applications.

Graphics processors must deliver high-resolution formats and enhanced effects without sacrificing output quality for the entertainment and animation industries. A decrease in the cost of these devices could also contribute positively to the graphics processor market's demand.

Graphic Processor Market Recent Developments:

In January 2015, Nvidia and AMD lost their GPU business to Apple, which developed its own mobile GPUs.

March 2019 - AMD and Samsung Electronics entered into a multi-year strategic partnership on ultra-low-power, high-performance mobile graphics IP based on AMD Radeon graphics technology. As part of the partnership, Samsung will license AMD graphics IP and focus on advanced graphics technologies and solutions that are critical to driving innovation across mobile applications, including smartphones.

Segmentation Analysis:

Graphics processing units (GPUs) that are manufactured and sold specifically for a single application or task are known as dedicated graphic cards. The item is utilized by the graphic engine unit to generate 3D effects. (GPU). Dedicated graphics cards have more powerful processors than integrated graphics solutions, allowing them to produce superior-looking images. In recent years, high-end gaming applications have grown in popularity, resulting in a significant expansion of the dedicated graphic card market.

Integrated graphics processors (IGP) are a collection of graphics devices that collaborate to generate more sophisticated visual effects. The graphics card, which is incorporated into the system board of the computer, utilizes the integrated graphics engine. The memory and power supply are shared with the CPU. This means that fewer additional devices are required to run software such as video games and visual effects software.

Regional Outlook:

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global graphics processor market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the government's significant investment in the development of high-performance graphics computing systems for defense and intelligence, as well as the increasing integration of IoT systems that require powerful graphics computing systems. Moreover, rising internet and smartphone penetration in the region are the other most significant factors that will increase demand for graphics processing units during the forecast period.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate 33.35% from 2023 to 2030 By Type Dedicated Graphics Card

Integrated Graphics Processors By Applications GPU Cluster

Mathematica

Molecular Modeling

Deep learning By Companies Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Apple, 3dfx, Matrox, SiS, VIA, Broadcom, Marvel, and Others Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Trends:

The gaming hardware market is enormous, spanning all platforms, including handheld devices, tablets, phones, PCs, consoles, arcades, and gaming parlors. Gaming machines evolved from potent location-based machines found in arcades, restaurants, and bars to in-home gaming consoles, microcomputers, and then personal computers. ARM and x86-based CPU processors are utilized in gaming devices. These machines include consoles, notebooks, desktops, mobile devices, and location-based devices found in arcades, restaurants, bars, amusement parks, casinos, and iCafe/net cafés. For example, AMD incorporates a GPU into an x86 processor and refers to it as an accelerated processor unit APU.

Graphic Processor Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Intel, Nvidia, AMD, Apple, 3dfx, Matrox, SiS, VIA, Broadcom, Marvel, and Others.

On the Basis of Type:

Dedicated Graphics Card

Integrated Graphics Processors

On the Basis of Application:

GPU Cluster

Mathematica

Molecular Modeling

Deep learning

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World

