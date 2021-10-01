U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

Graphite Electrode Market Size to increase by 212.67 Thousand MT between 2021 and 2025 | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the Graphite Electrode Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Attractive Opportunities in Graphite Electrode Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The graphite electrode market size is expected to increase by 212.67 thousand MT at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increased demand for high-quality steel and growing demand for graphite electrodes in APAC. However, downturns in the global economic conditions will hinder growth.

The increased use of graphite electrode due to their excellent properties will create significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the capital-intensive nature of the market will challenge their growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Agilent Technologies Inc., Ameri-Source Specialty Products, Brothers International Ltd., EPM Group, Fangda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd., HEG Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd., and Weaver Industries Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the graphite electrode market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the graphite electrode market is classified into UHP graphite electrode, HP graphite electrode, and RP graphite electrode. The market growth in the UHP graphite electrode segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Graphite Electrode Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

1.27%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 2.61%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

115

Incremental growth

212.67 Thousand MT

Segments covered

Product; Geography

By Product

- UHP graphite electrode

- HP graphite electrode

- RP graphite electrode

By Region

- APAC

- Europe

- MEA

- North America

- South America

