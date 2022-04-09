Graphite GTC Partners with Indian Institute of Technology's TRYST'22 to Present the Largest Technology Fest in North India

Graphite GTC, the leading global No-Code Software Development company, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) as the named Title Sponsor and Official Software Development Partner of Tryst'22.

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite GTC, the leading global No-Code Software Development company, is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) as the named Title Sponsor and Official Software Development Partner of Tryst 2022, the largest technical festival in North India. Tryst 2022 fosters community around global technological advances and is expected to attract over 80,000 visitors to the campus in New Delhi, India during the April 15-17th event, with wide participation from hundreds of other collaborating universities.



Graphite Studio™ is the world's most sustainable and advanced (yet easy-to-use) true No-Code Software Development Platform. It delivers applications up to 9x faster, with 50-80% less resources, at 70-80% lower cost, with up to 98% lower carbon footprint, unmatched security, and infinite functionality.



Global companies, entrepreneurs, individuals, and students use Graphite Studio to build full spectrum solutions: from simple MVP applications to highly complex global enterprise-class systems, using one easy to use platform, without ever having to write a single line of code.



With a focus on the future of software development, Graphite GTC brings together entrepreneurs, students, developers, professionals, faculty and investors to accelerate the "Citizen Developer" movement - putting powerful, easy to use, end-to-end software creation tools in the hands of everyone.



Graphite GTC and its sponsored competitions and events are offering over ₹10,00,000 in prizes, awards and giveaways to participants during Tryst 2022.



Bryan Rishforth, Chairman of Graphite GTC, announced: "We are thrilled to partner with such an esteemed organization as IIT-D, and CAIC, IIT-D as the Title Sponsor for Tryst 2022. Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) entrepreneurial, creative, and technological culture is perfectly aligned with Graphite's 'Future of Software – No-Code' mission".



The festival will also include various technical clubs and societies of IIT Delhi presenting a rich variety of events, including Drone Racing League, a Robotics Competition, Hackathons, and workshops by Google, IBM and Graphite GTC.



About TRYST'22 IIT-D's Tryst 2022 brings together the most happening and innovative technical Exhibitions, Guest Lectures, Workshops & Competitions along with tech enthusiasts across the nation. This highly collaborative arena invites 700+ illustrious technical colleges universities, and schools across the nation. Tryst 2022 will also be indulging with highly reputed management schools of India.



About Graphite GTC Graphite GTC is the leading global No-Code Software Development provider based in Philadelphia, USA, delivering advanced technology for developing cloud-based enterprise software, without coding, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner. Graphite GTC has disrupted the software development sector with the only true enterprise class No-Code Software Development Platform - Graphite Studio™. Graphite GTC's "Graph-to-Code" technology accelerates enterprise-class software development for any organization in any industry with reduced time and complications associated with traditional and low-code software projects. For more information, visit www.graphitegtc.com.

