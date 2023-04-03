U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,134.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,581.00
    +121.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.50
    -87.25 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.60
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.28
    +4.61 (+6.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.60
    +3.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.64
    +0.62 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2369
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0520
    +0.2550 (+0.19%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,266.63
    -88.63 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.52
    +3.31 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,682.40
    +50.66 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Graphite One Announces Management Appointments

CNW Group
·5 min read

Kevin Torpy, Vice President, Operations
     Experienced Mining Engineer to Oversee Site Operations, Exploration Activities, and  Feasibility
     Studies for the Graphite Creek Project

Andrew Tan, Vice President, Advanced Graphite Materials 
     Experienced Graphite Engineer Overseeing the Development of the Advanced Materials
     Manufacturing Facility

Graphite One Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Graphite One Inc.)
Graphite One Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Graphite One Inc.)

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Graphite One Inc. (TSXV: GPH) (OTCQX: GPHOF) ("Graphite One", or the "Company"), planning a complete domestic U.S. supply chain for advanced graphite materials, is pleased to announce the following:

  • Appointment of Kevin Torpy as Vice President, Operations of Graphite One (Alaska) Inc.; and

  • Promotion of Andrew Tan to Vice President, Advanced Graphite Materials of Graphite One Inc.

Both appointments are effective immediately.  Graphite One (Alaska) Inc. is Graphite One, Inc.'s 100%-owned subsidiary.

"Graphite One is fortunate to add an experienced mining executive of Kevin's caliber, and is pleased to recognize Andrew's contribution to the Company" said Anthony Huston, CEO and founder of Graphite One.  "Kevin has brought mines through permitting, construction and into production – a skill set that's going to make our team even stronger.  Andrew's skill, experience and relationship's in the industry are instrumental in developing our anode manufacturing capability."

Mr. Torpy is a mining engineer with twenty-six years of experience developing, building, and operating mines, primarily in remote northern locations.  Prior to joining Graphite One he was Vice President, Operations at Ambler Metals, another Arctic exploration project in Alaska.  He was Vice President, Operations at Titan Mining Corp. where he oversaw the restructuring and operational turnaround of the Empire State Mine in Northern New York State.  He held several positions of increasing responsibility including General Manager at Pretium Resources' Brucejack Mine in British Columbia during the advanced exploration, construction, and startup phases of the project.

Mr. Torpy's other Alaska experience includes the Kensington Mine, where he was Technical Services Superintendent through construction, and the Pogo Mine, where he was an Operations Engineer during the advanced exploration and construction phases.

Mr. Torpy has a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Montana Tech and received the E.A. Scholz Award from the Association for Mineral Exploration for excellence in mine development in British Columbia.  He is a current Director and past Juneau Branch Chair of the Alaska Miners Association.

Mr. Tan joined the Company in April 2021 as Director – Graphite Products Manufacturing and has been instrumental in planning the Company's advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility. He has over thirty years industry experience including:

  • eight years as an independent consultant to the carbon and graphite materials industry with particular emphasis on manufacturing graphite anode materials and other advanced graphite products

  • three years academic research in nano carbon materials

  • three years as General Manager of SGL Carbon Group's graphite foil manufacturing plant in China

  • Led the successful development of a non-HF natural graphite thermal chemical purification commercial process

  • several technical positions in the industry in the United States and Canada.

Mr. Tan holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from China's Hunan University and a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.  He is based in the Vancouver office.

Marketing Awareness Program

As part of Graphite One's ongoing strategy to raise the profile of Graphite One and its Graphite Creek Project to investors, the Company has engaged the services of TD Media LLC d/b/a Life Water Media based out of Houston, Texas, to provide a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company.

The Company has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement with Life Water Media whereby the services to be provided by Life Water Media will include digital media, advertising, awareness campaigns, and other digital marketing services for a fee of US150,000 per month for a six (6) month period.  The Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange Approval.

Life Water Media is arm's length to the Company.  Neither Life Water Media nor its principals own, directly or indirectly, any common shares in the Company.

Graphite One's Supply Chain Strategy

With the United States currently 100 per cent import dependent for natural graphite, Graphite One is planning to develop a complete U.S.-based, advanced graphite supply chain solution anchored by the Graphite Creek resource. The Graphite One project plan includes an advanced graphite material and battery anode manufacturing plant expected to be sited in Washington State integrated with the development of the Property. The plan includes a recycling facility to reclaim graphite and the other battery materials, to be co-located at the Washington State site, the third link in Graphite One's circular economy strategy.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. is developing its Graphite One Project (the "Project") to become an American producer of high-grade anode materials on a commercial scale integrated with a domestic graphite resource.  The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture anode materials primarily for the lithium–ion electric vehicle battery market.  As set forth in the Company's 2022 Pre-Feasibility Study, graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, would be processed into concentrate at an adjacent processing plant.  Natural and artificial graphite anode materials and other value–added graphite products would be manufactured from the concentrate and other materials at the Company's proposed advanced graphite materials manufacturing facility expected to be located in Washington State.  The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project upon the completion of a Feasibility Study.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors 
"Anthony Huston" (signed)

For more information on Graphite One Inc., please visit the Company's website, www.GraphiteOneInc.com

On Twitter @GraphiteOne

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/graphite-one-announces-management-appointments-301787798.html

SOURCE Graphite One Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/03/c8239.html

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • $100 Oil to Tighter Markets: Here’s What Analysts See After OPEC+ Shock Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to slash its oil output came as a huge surprise to the market, given earlier rhetoric from group leader Saudi Arabia that it would stand pat on production. The move has brought concerns around inflationary pressures back to the fore, adding to worries that higher prices and an aggressive monetary tightening by central banks could tip the global economy into recession. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Mak

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • How Warren Buffett could steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • Who Should Use Vanguard, Fidelity and Schwab?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, Life Storage, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production, Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries, and Life Storage agrees to be bought by Extra Space Storage.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • How to Use Mega Backdoor Roths to Save on Taxes

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Oil prices surge, Fed rate path in question again

    Oil prices surged on Monday after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target, a move that rippled through stock markets and boosted the dollar due to reinvigorated fears about the stickiness of global inflation. Brent oil futures looked set for its biggest daily percentage gain in around a year, jumping 5.3% to $84.12 a barrel on news OPEC+ would aim to cut output by around 1.16 million barrels per day. Goldman Sachs lifted its forecast for Brent to $95 a barrel by the end of the year and to $100 for 2024 following the oil output change, which was announced on Sunday, a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel including Saudi Arabia and Russia.

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Extra Space Storage to Combine With Life Storage in $12.7 Billion Deal

    The $12.7 billion deal would create the largest storage-facility operator in the U.S. by number of locations.

  • China EV Sales Rebound Further In March For BYD, Li Auto And XPeng, But Nio Lags

    After a rough start to 2023, China EV sales are generally rebounding. Tesla rivals BYD, Li Auto, Nio and XPeng reported March and Q1 sales.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • BP and Shell jump as soaring oil prices unleash fresh inflation risk - latest updates

    BP and Shell’s share prices jumped in early trading after oil prices rocketed in the wake of a shock cut to the world’s supply of crude.

  • Treasuries Fall as OPEC+ Disrupts Fed-Pivot Wagers: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global markets made a shaky start to the second quarter of 2023 as OPEC+ group’s surprise plan to cut oil production stoked fears of elevated inflation and pushed traders to prune their wagers on a dovish tilt by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It

  • NIO, Li Auto, XPeng March Deliveries Gave Investors What They Want.

    March deliveries from the three Chinese EV makers fell within the companies' guided ranges. Combined deliveries were up month over month and year over year.

  • Muni Money-Market Fund Yields Hit 4%

    Investors can now get a 4% yield on low-risk municipal money-market mutual funds—but that rate may not last because yields in the sector are volatile. Municipal money-market funds are formerly a hot and now backwater area of the tax-exempt market that offers investors an alternative to the much larger taxable money-market funds. There are about $130 billion of muni money-market funds, according to Morningstar against more than $5 trillion of taxable money funds.

  • Beijing’s Micron Probe Spurs $12 Billion Rally in China Chip Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese chip-related stocks advanced amid optimism that they will benefit from the nation’s growing self-reliance push after Beijing launched a probe into Micron Technology Inc.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market