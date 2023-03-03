U.S. markets closed

Grass-fed Beef Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by new product launches - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global grass-fed beef market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9%. Several new product launches in the market are driving the demand for the global market in focus during the forecast period. Successful new product launches help players improve their market share, gaining a competitive edge over their competition. In April 2021, Teys USA, a joint venture between Cargill and Teys Australia, launched a new line of fully cooked grass-fed beef products, including Smokehouse Chipotle Beef Brisket, Garlic Herb Mediterranean-Style Beef, Beef Barbacoa, and Beef Chimichurri. Such developments are expected to boost the growth of the global grass-fed beef market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grass-fed Beef Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial


Grass-fed Beef Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.06

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 27%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia,  and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abel and Cole Ltd., Cabriejo LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Coombe Farm Retail Ltd., Donald Russell Ltd., Eversfield Organic, Fanatical Foods Ltd., Graig Farm Organics, Green Vista Farm LLC, Gwaun Valley Meats, Heritage Cattle Co., Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Supply Meats LLC, Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Verde Farms, and Cargill Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Grass-fed beef market – Vendor Analysis
The global grass-fed beef market is fragmented with the presence of numerous global as well as regional vendors. Major players are expanding their market share through M&A activities and product innovation. A few prominent vendors that offer grass-fed beef in the market are Abel and Cole Ltd., Cabriejo LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Coombe Farm Retail Ltd., Donald Russell Ltd., Eversfield Organic, Fanatical Foods Ltd., Graig Farm Organics, Green Vista Farm LLC, Gwaun Valley Meats, Heritage Cattle Co., Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Supply Meats LLC, Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Verde Farms, and Cargill Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

  • Able and Cole Co. – The company offers grass-fed beef products like oils and vinegars.

  • Coombe Farm Organic Co. – The company offers grass-fed beef under its subsidiary ConAgra Beef Co.

  • Donald Russel Co. – The company offers grass-fed beef products like roast beef boxes and the luxury organic beef box.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a Sample Report!

Grass-fed Beef Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (fresh grass-fed beef and processed grass-fed beef), distribution channel (indirect and direct), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The fresh grass-fed segment is a significant contributor to the market share of the global grass-fed beef market. The perception that fresh grass-fed beef is healthier than processed grass-fed beef is driving the demand for the segment. To cater to the demand of health-conscious consumers, vendors are launching new products in the fresh grass-fed beef segment. For instance, in September 2022, Niman Ranch, a beef serving restaurant, launched a new line of USDA-graded, domestic, culinary-driven, 100% grass-fed beef.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global grass-fed beef market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global grass-fed beef market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute to 27% of the market growth during the forecast period. The number of new entrants in the market is increasing and it is expected to continue to be the scenario during the forecast period. The grass-fed beef market in North America is characterized by high demand for packaged beef. There is also an increased preference to purchase packaged meat products instead of fresh meat in the region due to the lifestyle of the majority of the population. Factors like this are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Download a Sample Report

Grass-fed Beef MarketMarket Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

The grass-fed beef products market is witnessing a new packaging trend. This can influence the growth of the global market. To improve product visibility, vendors are coming up with attractive packaging and designs. For instance, in December 2020, Amcor launched new packaging for fresh and processed meat named Eco-Tite, which is recyclable and shrink-free. Upgrades like these may impact the growth of the market positively.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing popularity of the vegan lifestyle is a major threat to the market. People are abstaining from the usage of animal derivative products to reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, and other health issues. Food-service outlets are catering to the needs of these dietary habits by offering vegetarian and vegan options for cheeses, burgers, and beverages on their menu. The vegan population is expected to grow during the forecast period, which is a factor that may hinder the growth of the market.

 Find more insights on market dynamics from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Grass-fed Beef Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Grass-fed Beef Market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the Grass-fed Beef Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the Grass-fed Beef Market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Grass-fed Beef Market vendors

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The wagyu beef market size is expected to increase by USD 3.57 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4%. The growing inventory of wagyu beef in Japan is estimated to drive the wagyu beef market during the forecast period.

The artificial meat market size is expected to increase by USD 137.42 million from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.50%. The growing prominence of cellular agriculture is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the artificial meat market.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global grass-fed beef market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Fresh grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Processed grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Indirect - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Direct - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abel and Cole Ltd.

  • 12.4 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 12.5 Coombe Farm Retail Ltd.

  • 12.6 Fanatical Foods Ltd.

  • 12.7 Graig Farm Organics

  • 12.8 Green Vista Farm LLC

  • 12.9 Gwaun Valley Meats

  • 12.10 Heritage Cattle Co.

  • 12.11 Hilltop Angus Farm

  • 12.12 Hormel Foods Corp.

  • 12.13 Perdue Farms Inc.

  • 12.14 Primal Supply Meats LLC

  • 12.15 Rain Crow Ranch

  • 12.16 Sysco Corp.

  • 12.17 Verde Farms

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Grass-fed Beef Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grass-fed-beef-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-9-from-2022-to-2027--growth-driven-by-new-product-launches---technavio-301760763.html

SOURCE Technavio

