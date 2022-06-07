U.S. markets open in 8 hours 43 minutes

Grass-fed Beef Market Records a CAGR of 14.72%| New product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption to boost market growth| Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Grass-fed Beef Market, operating under the global consumer staples market. The latest report on the grass-fed beef market, estimates it to register a growth of USD 39.95 billion, at a CAGR of 14.72% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Grass-fed Beef Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios. 

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms are among some of the major market participants.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

The new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption are notably driving the grass-fed beef market growth, although factors such as the premium price of grass-fed beef may impede the market growth

Grass-fed Beef Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geographic Landscape

  • MEA

  • North America

  • South America

The fresh grass-fed beef segment will gain a major share of the grass-fed beef market. The belief that fresh grass-fed beef is healthier than processed grass-fed beef accounts for the increased demand for fresh grass-fed beef. In the United States, Australia, and other markets, consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of grass-fed beef, such as its greater level of omega-3 fatty acids linoleic acid, and antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E.

Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Grass-fed Beef Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Grass-fed Beef Market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the grass-fed beef market growth during the next few years.

Grass-fed Beef Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist grass-fed beef market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the grass-fed beef market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the grass-fed beef market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass-fed beef market vendors

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Grass-fed Beef Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.72%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 39.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.81

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 27%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Canada, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Fresh grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Processed grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Conagra Brands Inc.

  • 10.4 Donald Russell Ltd.

  • 10.5 Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm

  • 10.6 Hormel Foods Corp.

  • 10.7 JBS SA

  • 10.8 Perdue Farms Inc.

  • 10.9 Primal Meats

  • 10.10 Rain Crow Ranch

  • 10.11 Sysco Corp.

  • 10.12 Verde Farms

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

CONTACT:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grass-fed-beef-market-records-a-cagr-of-14-72-new-product-launches-influencing-grass-fed-beef-consumption-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301561087.html

SOURCE Technavio

