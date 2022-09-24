Grass-fed Beef Market Size to Grow by USD 39.95 bn, Fresh Grass-fed Beef to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., and Fanatical Foods Ltd. will emerge as major grass-fed beef market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grass-Fed Beef Market Segmented by Product (Fresh grass-fed beef and Processed grass-fed beef) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to grow by USD 39.95 billion from 2020 to 2025.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025

The grass-fed beef market is driven by new product launches influencing grass-fed beef consumption, various health benefits of grass-fed beef, and the entry of new players. However, factors such as the premium price of grass-fed beef, disease outbreaks in animals, and Product recalls are expected to challenge the grass-fed beef market growth during the forecast period.

Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Product Segments

The fresh grass-fed beef segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for fresh grass-fed beef is high, as it is considered healthier than processed grass-fed beef. Fresh grass-fed beef has various advantages, such as a high content of omega-3 fatty acids linoleic acid, and antioxidant vitamins such as vitamin E, which is propelling its demand in markets such as the US and Australia.

Grass-fed Beef Market 2021-2025: Key Players and their Offerings

The grass-fed beef market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Verde Farms, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Conagra Brands Inc. - The company offers grass-fed beef through its brands Slim Jim and Duke's.

Donald Russell Ltd. - The company offers grass-fed beef such as fillet, ribeye, sirloin, and others.

Fanatical Foods Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of grass-fed beef such as rib of beef, boneless rib of beef, beef sirloin, beef fillet, beef mince, beef steak burgers, and others.

Hormel Foods Corp. - The company offers grass-fed beef raised without antibiotics and added hormones through its brand Applegate.

JBS SA - The company offers grass-fed beef such as Acres Organic Grass-fed Beef, Great Southern, and King Island Beef.

Perdue Farms Inc. - The company offers grass-fed and grass-finished certified organic beef through its brand Panorama Meats.

Rain Crow Ranch - The company offers grass-fed beef products with high protein sources, omega-3 fatty acids, high vitamin E, beta-carotene, and others.

Grass-fed Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 39.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Conagra Brands Inc., Donald Russell Ltd., Fanatical Foods Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Web Ltd., Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., and Verde Farms Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Fresh grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Processed grass-fed beef - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.4 Donald Russell Ltd.

10.5 Fanatical Foods Ltd. t/a Pipers Farm

10.6 Hormel Foods Corp.

10.7 JBS SA

10.8 Perdue Farms Inc.

10.9 Primal Meats

10.10 Rain Crow Ranch

10.11 Sysco Corp.

10.12 Verde Farms

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

