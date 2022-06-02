U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.79
    +6.56 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,738.84
    -74.39 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,086.27
    +91.81 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.87
    +13.05 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.70
    -0.56 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.70
    +23.00 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.33 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    +0.0065 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0120 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2546
    +0.0060 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7870
    -0.3470 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,031.16
    -1,138.30 (-3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.52
    +4.88 (+0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,413.88
    -44.01 (-0.16%)
     

The Grass Is Now Greener On The East Coast - TerrAscend Debuts Cookies And Gage Brands in New Jersey

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRSSF

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will officially launch Cookies and Gage-branded cannabis products in the State of New Jersey, on Saturday, June 11th. These products will be available exclusively at The Apothecarium locations in Maplewood and Phillipsburg.

Cookies, California's top-selling cannabis lifestyle brand, co-founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner alongside his renowned breeder and cultivation partner, Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis brand in the world. Cookies is known for its game-changing genetics and diverse selection of over 70 cannabis cultivars and 2,000 products. Cookies' initial New Jersey products will feature eighths of proprietary cultivars, including Gary Payton, Georgia Pie, Apples and Bananas, Soap, Doggy Bag, Pancakes, Jealousy, and Laughing Gas.

In the coming months, TerrAscend plans to offer additional Cookies products including accessories, more cultivars and vape cartridges at its "Cookies Corners" in all three New Jersey Apothecarium dispensaries, subject to regulatory approval.

Gage, Michigan's premium cannabis brand debuted in 2019 and has since become a household name in the state. Known for their high-quality cannabis, world class genetics and award-winning retail stores, Gage cultivates exceptional cannabis with uncompromising high standards for customers who love and respect the potency of flower. In March 2022, TerrAscend closed on the acquisition of Gage.

Gage's East Coast launch includes eighths and liquid live resin cartridges in the cultivars Banana Bread and Kush Mintz. TerrAscend plans to launch additional Gage-branded eighths and vape carts in cultivars like Funfetti, Ether OG, Strawberry Shortcake, Sundae Driver, Sweet Tartz, Grape Gummiez, Rainbow Pie, Beach Berries, Dream Candy, Loud Cake, and Popscotti in the coming weeks. New Jersey customers can also find Gage accessories and apparel at all Apothecarium locations.

"We're excited to be launching these influential cannabis brands in the fastest growing adult use market on the East Coast" said Jason Wild, Executive Chairman of TerrAscend. "Launching Cookies and Gage alongside our Kind Tree and Valhalla brands demonstrates our commitment to offering the best products and experiences in the Garden State."

"We have taken our time to ensure quality and exclusive flavor are properly represented in this market. With the streets thriving on the unregulated market and the access to quality weed being more available than ever, it's important that we come correct when we drop. I'm so proud of TerrAscend for taking the time to dial in our SOPs and dedicating their facility to our brand. The East Coast can expect an evolving menu that will spoil the lungs of smokers and connoisseurs," said Berner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cookies.

To celebrate the launch of GAGE and Cookies, the Company will offer in-store promotions and prizes at its Maplewood and Phillipsburg Apothecarium locations on June 11th.  For more information about product availability and store hours, please visit The Apothecarium website.

To find up-to-date information on local Gage and Cookies products, follow @CookiesNewJersey, @GageNewJersey and @Apothecariumnj on Instagram.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is the leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan and California, licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada. TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com.
Twitter: @gagecannabisco

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 45 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements with respect to the New Jersey market generally and future consumer access to TerrAscend brands in New Jersey. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends and growth opportunities. While TerrAscend considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, current and future market conditions; risks related to federal, state, provincial, territorial, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including federal and state laws in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States; and the risk factors set out in TerrAscend's management information circular dated October 4, 2021, and TerrAscend's most recently filed MD&A, both filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under TerrAscend's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. TerrAscend disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable US federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward non-enforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with medical or adult-use cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve TerrAscend of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against TerrAscend. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of TerrAscend and any proceedings brought against TerrAscend thereunder may adversely affect TerrAscend's operations and financial performance.

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c3175.html

Recommended Stories

  • China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

    China's Tencent Holdings has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive. The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday, saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment." Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

  • At Unilever, Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Faces Tricky Task to Reinvigorate Growth

    The consumer-goods giant has for years wrestled with the best way to run its ice cream-to-shampoo empire. Now it is set to get fresh inspiration from activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • First Crypto ETFs in Australia See Trading Evaporate

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia got its first exchanged-traded products linked to Bitcoin and Ether last month, and investors reacted with a shrug. Three ETFs (tickers: CBTC, EETH and EBTC) that launched on May 12 have seen trading volumes collapse since they started trading. The Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF (CPET), which started trading on Tuesday, saw just 2,073 shares change hands on its debut day.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutRead

  • Fed is in danger of losing control of public expectations of future inflation, Bullard says

    The Fed is in danger of losing control of how the public views inflation, and has to 'take action' to bring it down, said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

  • Deregulated U.S. Energy Markets Are Set for a Tough Summer

    The forecast is hot weather and possible blackouts in deregulated energy markets in Texas and California, writes Ed Hirs.

  • Stocks open higher to kick off June

    Stocks traded higher after the opening bell Wednesday, kicking off June on a positive note after a volatile May that took the S&P 500 to the brink of a bear market but saw the large-cap benchmark end the month virtually in line with where it began. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 238 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.2%.

  • New York suspends gas tax for rest of year

    Action comes as prices average near $5 per gallon statewide.

  • Regeneron to pay Sanofi up to $1.1 billion plus royalties for its stake in Libtayo collaboration

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced Thursday an agreement in which it will pay up to $1.1 billion plus royalties for Sanofi S.A.'s stake in the Regeneron-Sanofi collaboration on cancer treatment Libtayo. Under terms of the deal, Regeneron will make an upfront payment of $900 million, and Sanofi will be entitled to a $100 million regulatory milestone and up to $100 million in sales-related milestone payments. Sanofi will also receive an 11% royalty on global Libtayo sales. Sanofi's U.S.-list

  • Goldman Sachs COO Waldron says lower valuations in wealth management open M&A opportunities

    Goldman Sachs' President and Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Thursday the bank continues to look for acquisition opportunities in the wealth and asset management space, as it seeks to diversify its revenue stream. Waldron sounded a note of caution for the capital market activity, which he expects to be down a lot, saying the volumes are down 70% year-over-year.

  • Alibaba is best-paying tech firm in China but Oppo, Tencent more generous with bonuses, survey finds

    Alibaba Group Holding is the best-paying tech company in China with an average monthly salary of 33,500 yuan (US$5,000), ahead of ByteDance and Tencent Holdings that offer average monthly wages of 32,800 and 30,800 yuan respectively, according to Chinese career and social-networking platform Maimai. The data, compiled from a survey of more than 5,000 Maimai users with a verified employment record, was not confirmed by the companies, but offers an overall picture of how much young Chinese tech pr

  • BTC Starts June Trading above $30K

    Bitcoin (BTC) opened its first day of trading in June at around $31,800 before dropping close to the psychological $30,000 level. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the price action in "Chart of the Day."

  • This Is the No. 1 Service Consumers Are Seeking From a Financial Advisor

    Consumers say that retirement income planning is their top priority when seeking advice from a financial advisor. And according to 2022 research by The American College of Financial Services, seven in 10 advisors also cite retirement income planning as the … Continue reading → The post This Is the No. 1 Service Consumers Are Seeking From a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM vs. Ford Stock: Both Are Down, but One Has Near-Term Upside

    Citi analyst Itay Michaeli cuts his price targets Ford and GM shares. But he believes Ford stock might be due for a pop because of upcoming catalysts.

  • Meet the Female Founder of a Black-Owned Tax Firm That Grossed $1.5M in Three Months

    The Tax Doctor, also known as Dr. Shawanda S. Moore, led her tax firm, Royal Financial Services, to gross $1.5M in three months.

  • Prada appoints new chief business development officer

    Italy's Prada said it had appointed Roberto Massardi as the luxury group's chief business development officer at a time when the fashion group looks to expand its business after the hit on the sector by the coronavirus pandemic. Massardi, who is already in his new role and reports directly to the company's chief executives, will be responsible for assessing new business opportunities, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. He had worked for Prada in the past and was the director general of Stone Island, a brand recently acquired by the Moncler group.

  • Investors, Make Sure You Know How to Calculate This

    The nominal rate of return shows the yield of an investment over time without accounting for negative elements such as inflation or taxes. By calculating the nominal rate of return, you can compare the performance of your assets easily, regardless of the inflation … Continue reading → The post What Is the Nominal Rate of Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. stocks end lower Tuesday as Biden, Powell meet on inflation; Dow, S&P eke out gains in May

    U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, the final session of May, as Treasury yields pushed higher following last week’s equity market bounce after a historic string of weekly losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each eked out gains in May, while the Nasdaq Composite fell for a second straight month, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 222.84 points, or 0.7%, to close at 32,990.12, snapping a winning streak of six straight days.

  • Bank of Canada Set to Deliver Another Jumbo Rate Hike: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is set to take another aggressive step in its hiking cycle, moving swiftly to tame inflation by bringing its policy interest rate back to a more neutral level.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutBiden Says US Will Provide Ukraine Advanced Rocket SystemsYellen Says ‘I Was Wrong’ Last Year on

  • Dish’s 5G Network Makes the Company a Buy, Says One Analyst

    Project Genesis is only available in Las Vegas now, but could expand to more than 120 cities by the end of the year, according to the company.