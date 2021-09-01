Gratomic Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FRANKFURT:CB82) is pleased to announce that the Company has granted Cliff Bream, recently appointed to the Board of Directors, 400,000 stock options exercisable at $1.27 per share for 5 years vesting over a two-year period.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is focused on introducing an exceptional anode material to the global electric vehicle and energy storage supply chains. True to its roots as an exploration and mining company, Gratomic aims to achieve full operational capabilities in 2021 on its Aukam Graphite Project and continues to diversify its assets into a multi-national company with various projects globally. Large quantities of its naturally high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets.

The Company's recent collaboration agreement with Forge Nano has advanced the developments on its graphite finalization phase for the micronization, spheronization, and the patented ALD coating of its Aukam vein graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries. Forge Nano is a global leader in surface engineering and precision nano-coating technology, using Atomic Layer Deposition.

GRAT has two outstanding off-take purchase agreements with TODAQ and Phu Sumika with contract fulfillment slated to begin in 2021. Gratomic plans to deliver mine-to-market traceability through its partnership with deeptech company TODAQ by providing documented tracking on all graphite generated at its flagship Aukam Graphite Project.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

