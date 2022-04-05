U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.10
    -19.54 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,885.63
    -36.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,340.82
    -191.74 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.62
    -24.82 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.74
    -0.54 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.90
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5390
    +0.1270 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3680
    +0.5960 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.88
    +24.96 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Gravity Diagnostics Announces Partnership with the Cincinnati Reds Under Its New Consumer Health Company, Gravity+

Gravity Diagnostics
·2 min read

Gravity+ is a proud sponsor of the Cincinnati Reds

Gravity+ partners with the Cincinnati Reds
Gravity+ partners with the Cincinnati Reds

Covington, KY, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gravity Diagnostics, recently named Greater Cincinnati's fastest-growing company, proudly announces the official sponsorship of the Cincinnati Reds under the banner of its innovative, new consumer company, Gravity+.

Set to launch in late summer of 2022, Gravity+ will bring a customized healthcare and testing experience to consumers who want to take control of their health. Gravity+ includes a growing portfolio of innovative home health testing products delivered in a simple intuitive platform customized for health-conscious consumers who want to own their health agenda.

The founding team of Tony Remington and Julie Brazil chose the Cincinnati Reds partnership to help kick off the new venture. “Gravity+ is excited to partner with the Cincinnati Reds through the 2024 season, including sponsoring this summer’s 4th of July fireworks, which will be a celebration of the team, our employees, and the greater Cincinnati area,” said Julie Brazil, Gravity’s founder.

“You can’t talk about Greater Cincinnati without talking about the Reds. The organization is such a beloved institution in the region and the team's popularity continues to span multiple generations of die-hard fans,” said Brazil. “There are a lot of Reds fans on the team here at Gravity who are very excited about this news.”

“Our passion for the community drove us to perform close to 4 million COVID-19 tests, through our lab operation and drive-thru testing sites,” said Tony Remington, Gravity’s other founder. “Now with that same passion we are expanding our business with Gravity+ right alongside the Reds, our esteemed, hometown team.”

“The Gravity Way has always been about supporting our employees and making a difference in our communities, and it will be the same for Gravity+. It’s a vision that we share with the Reds organization and a key reason for this sponsorship,” said Remington. "Stay tuned for more on Gravity+ later this summer.”

About Gravity Diagnostics and Gravity+

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenomics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. Gravity Diagnostics is an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise.

Gravity+ is transforming health through a foundation in lab-based science, innovative home testing products and a simple, intuitive experience that empowers consumers to own their health. With Gravity+ we connect consumers and organizations to the health insights they need to help everyone live healthier lives.

Gravity Diagnostics and Gravity+ have experienced a 900% increase in workspace, a tenfold increase in employment and proudly serve consumers, private practices, medical institutions, universities and Fortune 500 companies.

Attachment

CONTACT: Emily Brucken Gravity Diagnostics ebrucken@gravitydiagnostics.com Barb VanSomeren Gravity+ B.VanSomeren@GravityPlus.com


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter to appoint Tesla CEO Elon Musk to board of directors

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Twitter will appoint Tesla CEO Elon Musk to its board of directors after filings revealed that he bought 9.2% stake in the social media platform.

  • Carl Icahn Pens Letter to Kroger Chairman and CEO

    Activist guru expresses concern in grocer's governance

  • P&G names CEO over its health care business

    Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has name a new CEO over the business segment responsible for one of the largest industries it competes in.

  • Activist investor attacking Kohl's take another jab at retailer

    The battle between Kohl's and it's activist investor is heating up ahead of the company's annual meeting in May.

  • SEI names successor to founder Al West as CEO

    West has been the company’s only CEO since founding Oaks-based SEI in 1968 and growing it to a publicly traded fintech with $1.9 billion in annual revenue.

  • Elon Musk will join Twitter's board of directors

    Tesla chief Elon Musk is joining the Twitter board of directors soon after taking a stake in the company.

  • Elon Musk snags Twitter board seat after buying large stake in the US social network

    Twitter announced this morning via a tweet and a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Elon Musk, best known for his work at PayPal, SpaceX, and Tesla, is joining the social network's board of directors. News broke earlier in the week that Musk had purchased a more than 9% stake in the social media company after criticizing its speech policies publicly in late March. The news that the technology entrepreneur had purchased several billion dollars worth of Twitter stock sent shares of the company sharply higher yesterday.

  • Mantaro Precious Metals Corp. Appoints Craig Hairfield as CEO

    April 5, 2022 – MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. (TSXV: MNTR) (OTCQB: MSLVF) (FSE: 9TZ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Hairfield to the position of Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. Mr. Hairfeld succeeds Dr. Chris Wilson who will continue as Executive Chairman and Chief Geologist for Mantaro.

  • Sugar maker Tereos appoints Ludwig de Mot as new CEO

    French sugar and ethanol maker Tereos said on Tuesday it had appointed Ludwig de Mot as its new chief executive, succeeding Philippe de Raynal who left the company in February after just a year at the helm. Tereos, the world's second-largest sugar producer in volume and with large operations in Brazil, has been reshuffling its top management and reviewing its strategy since 2020 when a long-running internal feud led to the ousting of its chairman and CEO. De Mot, a 58-year old Belgian, was previously interim manager in charge of transformation at airport services group Swissport.

  • 'I'm a servant leader': U of M president Bill Hardgrave explains how he views his new role

    University of Memphis president Bill Hardgrave describes himself as a servant leader, removing obstacles and providing resources for students and faculty.

  • BuildDirect Appoints Eyal Ofir as Director of the Board and Announces the Grant of Deferred Share Units

    BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a growing omnichannel building material retailer, today announced that it has appointed Eyal Ofir to its Board of Directors. John Farlinger and Andrew Elbaz have stepped down from their roles as Directors of the Board. All changes are effective immediately. The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 23,529 deferred share units ("DSUs") to one director of the Company in accordance with the Company

  • Hasbro Rejects Activist’s Call to Split Company

    The toy maker added Discord and Electronic Arts executives to its board, setting up a proxy battle at its upcoming annual meeting.

  • CoinPayments Appoints Malcolm Atuona as Chief Financial Officer

    CoinPayments, the world's largest provider of crypto payment solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Malcolm Atuona as CFO.

  • Homrich Berg Buying Neighboring RIA to Make $13 Billion Firm

    The large, fee-only advice and planning firm based in Atlanta makes its biggest acquisition yet as it plans southeast expansion.

  • USD/CAD Is Losing Ground At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD settled below 1.2500 and is testing the support level at 1.2470.

  • E-mini S&P Recaptures Strong Side of Key Retracement Zone

    The direction of the June E-mini S&P 500 Index into the close on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to the pivot at 4566.25.

  • Novartis to save at least $1 billion by 2024 thanks to simplified structure

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines (IM) business to simplify its structure, targeting savings of at least $1 billion by 2024. "Integrating pharmaceuticals and oncology business units into an innovative medicines (IM) business with separate U.S. and international commercial organizations will increase focus, strengthen competitiveness and drive synergies," the Swiss pharmaceutical company said in a statement. It said it expects selling, general and administrative savings of at least $1 billion to be fully embedded by 2024 as a result of these changes.

  • Carmakers dream of clean, green, mean electric machines

    An electric car is a clean car, right? From motor magnets with toxic histories to batteries made using copious fossil-fuel power, many challenges face carmakers seeking to purge dirtier materials from their supply chains to satisfy regulators and investors. These obstacles represent opportunities for a growing group of companies in the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem that bet they can capitalise on that demand.

  • European Stocks Steady as French Shares Drop on Election Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- European equities were muted on Tuesday while French stocks slipped amid investor concerns after the latest election poll showed a tighter-than-expected presidential race.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases

  • Citi to Lead $1 Billion DFW Airport Bond Sale in Texas Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. is underwriting a $1.2 billion bond sale for the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, the largest deal it has managed since reentering the Texas municipal-bond market after being temporarily sidelined last year over the bank’s firearms policy. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: