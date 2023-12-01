Gravity Experience Park's adult playground opens in Franklinton

Nov 30, 2023; Columbus, Ohio,USA; Owen Dekker, 12, of Worthington, slides around on the Ice bumper cars, the new addition to Land Grant’s Wintergarden at Gravity Experience Park.

Gravity Experience Park, sort of a playground for adults, opens Friday in Franklinton.

The park, a collaboration of the Gravity development and Land-Grant Brewing Co., offers several attractions on what used to be an empty parking lot on the southeast corner of McDowell and West State streets.

Nov 30, 2023; Columbus, Ohio,USA; Guests play keg curling at Land Grant’s Wintergarden at Gravity Experience Park.

While many attractions won't be fired up until the weather warms, the park now offers an ice rink with bumper cars, two heated tents for drinks, places to congregate and a grand entrance made of stacked shipping containers. Curling may be added to the ice rink, along with an ice bumper car version of hockey.

In the spring, a, pickleball court will replace the ice rink and a bar and concert stage are expected to be activated.

Nov 30, 2023; Columbus, Ohio,USA; Liz Korte, 19, of Powell, plays keg curling at Land Grant’s Wintergarden at Gravity Experience Park.

The park will initially be open Thursdays through Saturdays, 4 to 10 p.m., and Sundays 4 to 8 p.m. Bumper cars cost $10 for 10 minutes.

Land-Grant, which now operates a large beer garden, game area and stage next to its brewery at 424 W. Town St., will operate the park. Land-Grant debuted the park as part of its Wintergarden seasonal lineup of activities.

Nov 30, 2023; Columbus, Ohio,USA; People walk into Land Grant’s Wintergarden at Gravity Experience Park.

