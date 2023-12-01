Gravity Experience Park's adult playground opens in Franklinton
Gravity Experience Park, sort of a playground for adults, opens Friday in Franklinton.
The park, a collaboration of the Gravity development and Land-Grant Brewing Co., offers several attractions on what used to be an empty parking lot on the southeast corner of McDowell and West State streets.
While many attractions won't be fired up until the weather warms, the park now offers an ice rink with bumper cars, two heated tents for drinks, places to congregate and a grand entrance made of stacked shipping containers. Curling may be added to the ice rink, along with an ice bumper car version of hockey.
In the spring, a, pickleball court will replace the ice rink and a bar and concert stage are expected to be activated.
The park will initially be open Thursdays through Saturdays, 4 to 10 p.m., and Sundays 4 to 8 p.m. Bumper cars cost $10 for 10 minutes.
Land-Grant, which now operates a large beer garden, game area and stage next to its brewery at 424 W. Town St., will operate the park. Land-Grant debuted the park as part of its Wintergarden seasonal lineup of activities.
