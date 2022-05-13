Gravity Reports First Quarter of 2022 Results and Business Update

Seoul, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games based in South Korea, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, prepared in accordance with international Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and business updates.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues were KRW 88,607 million (US$ 73,135 thousand), representing an 8.3% decrease from the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 (“QoQ”) and a 15.7% decrease from the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 (“YoY”).

Operating profit was KRW 22,316 million (US$ 18,419 thousand), representing a 138.2% increase QoQ and a 20.2% decrease YoY.

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 23,220 million (US$ 19,166 thousand), representing a 135.5% increase QoQ and a 18.9% decrease YoY.

Net profit attributable to parent company was KRW 16,431 million (US$ 13,562 thousand), representing a 1,198.9% increase QoQ and a 30.3% decrease YoY.

REVIEW OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Online game revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were KRW 21,447 million (US$ 17,702 thousand), representing a 40.7 % increase QoQ from KRW 15,238 million and a 10.2% increase YoY from KRW 19,458 million. The increase QoQ was mainly attributable to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia. The increase YoY was largely due to increased revenues from Ragnarok Online in Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.

Mobile game revenues were KRW 63,241 million (US$ 52,198 thousand) for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 17.2% decrease QoQ from KRW 76,367 million and a 23.3% decrease YoY from KRW 82,438 million. The decrease QoQ resulted primarily from decreased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia, Ragnarok Origin in Japan and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love. Such decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok Origin in the United States and Canada that was launched on November 10, 2021. The decrease YoY was primarily due to revenues from and Ragnarok Origin in Korea, Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love. This decrease was partially offset by increased revenues from Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in the United States, Canada and Japan.

Other revenues were KRW 3,919 million (US$ 3,235 thousand) for the first quarter of 2022, representing 21.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 4,993 million and a 23.9% increase YoY from KRW 3,163 million.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was KRW 45,254 million (US$ 37,352 thousand) for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 17.2% decrease QoQ from KRW 54,632 million and a 21.4% decrease YoY from KRW 57,553 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly due to decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Southeast Asia and Ragnarok Origin in Japan. The decrease YoY was mostly from decreased commission paid for mobile game services related to Ragnarok M: Eternal Love, Ragnarok Origin in Korea and Ragnarok X: Next Generation in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were KRW 21,037 million (US$ 17,364 thousand) for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 35.5% decrease QoQ from KRW 32,599 million and a 7.6% increase YoY from KRW 19,553 million. The decrease QoQ was mainly attributable to decreased advertising expenses for Ragnarok Origin in the United States and Canada, NBA RISE TO STARDOM in Japan and G-STAR 2021, and research and development expenses. The increase YoY was mostly resulted from increased commission paid and salaries.

Profit Before Income Tax Expenses

Profit before income tax expenses was KRW 23,220 million (US$ 19,166 thousand) for the first quarter of 2022 compared with profit before income tax expense of KRW 9,859 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and profit before income tax expenses of KRW 28,620 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net Profit

As a result of the foregoing factors, Gravity recorded a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 16,431 million (US$ 13,562 thousand) for the first quarter of 2022 compared with net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 1,265 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a net profit attributable to parent company of KRW 23,565 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Liquidity

The balance of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial instruments was KRW 266,369 million (US$ 219,858 thousand) as of March 31, 2022.

Note: For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts have been expressed in U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of KRW 1,211.55 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2022 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

GRAVITY BUSINESS UPDATE

Ragnarok Online

Ragnarok Online is going to celebrate its 20th anniversary in Korea in the second half of 2022 since the game was initially launched in Korea on August 1, 2002.

Ragnarok Online IP-based Games

Ragnarok X: Next Generation, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok X: Next Generation is scheduled to be launched in Korea in the second half of 2022.

Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game

Ragnarok Origin is scheduled to be launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau in the second half of 2022.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT, a blockchain mobile game

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT was re-opened in Southeast Asia on April 27, 2022 since it was initially launched in Southeast Asia on April 13. The game ranked as the first in top grossing of Apple App Store in Thailand, and the third in top grossing of Apple App Store in the Philippines and Indonesia after its launching.

Ragnarok Poring Merge, a blockchain mobile game

Ragnarok Poring Merge was designed as a blockchain game combined with NFT items and P2E systems. The game will start the pre-registration in Southeast Asia and it is preparing to be launched in the second half of 2022.

Other Ragnarok Online IP-based games

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories, a Cinematic Newtro Story RPG mobile and PC game, was launched for mobile version in South America, Australia and New Zealand on March 29, 2022. The game started to provide PC game service on Steam from April 12, 2022, and has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.

Ragnarok Monster’s Arena, a Card SRPG mobile game, was launched in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on May 11, 2022. The game is scheduled to be launched in Thailand and Korea in the second half of 2022.

Ragnarok V: Returns, a MMORPG mobile and PC game, is scheduled to be launched for mobile version and PC game service in Oceania in the second quarter of 2022. The game is preparing to provide PC game service on Steam in global in the second half of 2022, and has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.

Ragnarok Begins, a MMORPG Mobile and PC game, is scheduled to run the second CBT for mobile and PC game version in September, 2022 and to be launched in Korea in the second half of 2022. The game has been developed by Gravity.

Other IP games

PALADOG TACTICS, a SRPG mobile game, was launched in Korea on March 31, 2022. The game has been developed by Gravity NeoCyon, Inc., our subsidiary in Korea.

GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$)

As of 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-22 KRW US$ KRW US$ (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 99,105 81,800 101,369 83,669 Short-term financial instruments 148,000 122,158 165,000 136,189 Accounts receivable, net 52,615 43,428 51,622 42,608 Other receivables, net 1,080 891 241 199 Prepaid expenses 3,164 2,612 2,008 1,658 Other current assets 2,171 1,792 2,489 2,054 Total current assets 306,135 252,681 322,729 266,377 Property and equipment, net 11,338 9,358 10,310 8,510 Intangible assets, net 3,342 2,758 3,071 2,535 Deferred tax assets 1,719 1,419 1,114 919 Other non-current financial assets 3,019 2,492 3,036 2,506 Other non-current assets 1,973 1,628 2,033 1,678 Total assets 327,526 270,336 342,293 282,525 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 41,199 34,005 40,355 33,309 Deferred revenue 13,481 11,127 13,787 11,380 Withholdings 3,596 2,968 3,017 2,490 Accrued expense 1,484 1,225 2,704 2,232 Income tax payable 10,629 8,773 9,399 7,758 Other current liabilities 3,608 2,978 3,553 2,932 Total current liabilities 73,997 61,076 72,815 60,101 Long-term deferred revenue 98 81 98 81 Other non-current liabilities 6,590 5,440 5,818 4,802 Total liabilities 80,685 66,597 78,731 64,984 Share capital 3,474 2,867 3,474 2,867 Capital surplus 27,098 22,366 27,098 22,366 Other components of equity 2,180 1,799 2,559 2,111 Retained earnings 213,318 176,070 229,749 189,632 Equity attributable to owners of the Parent Company



246,070



203,102



262,880



216,976 Non-controlling interest 771 637 682 565 Total equity 246,841 203,739 263,562 217,541 Total liabilities and equity 327,526 270,336 342,293 282,525

* For convenience purposes only, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,211.55 to US$ 1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2022 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.





GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In millions of KRW and thousands of US$ except for share and ADS data)

Three months ended 31-Dec-21 31-Mar-21 31-Mar-22 (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (KRW) (US$) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues: Online games 15,238 12,577 19,458 16,060 21,447 17,702 Mobile games 76,367 63,032 82,438 68,043 63,241 52,198 Other revenue 4,993 4,121 3,163 2,611 3,919 3,235 Total net revenue 96,598 79,730 105,059 86,714 88,607 73,135 Cost of revenue 54,632 45,093 57,553 47,504 45,254 37,352 Gross profit 41,966 34,637 47,506 39,210 43,353 35,783 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 28,018 23,126 15,508 12,800 17,642 14,562 Research and development 4,271 3,525 4,009 3,309 3,232 2,668 Others, net 310 256 36 30 163 134 Total operating expenses 32,599 26,907 19,553 16,139 21,037 17,364 Operating profit 9,367 7,730 27,953 23,071 22,316 18,419 Finance income(costs): Finance income 943 779 1,600 1,321 1,608 1,327 Finance costs (451) (372 ) (933) (770) (704) (580) Profit before income tax 9,859 8,137 28,620 23,622 23,220 19,166 Income tax expense 8,642 7,134 5,059 4,176 6,889 5,686 Profit for the year 1,217 1,003 23,561 19,446 16,331 13,480 Profit attributable to: Non-controlling interest (48) (40) (4) (3) (100) (82) Owners of Parent company 1,265 1,043 23,565 19,449 16,431 13,562 Earning per share - Basic and diluted 182 0.15 3,391 2.80 2,365 1.95 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 6,948,900 Earning per ADS(1) - Basic and diluted 182 0.15 3,391 2.80 2,365 1.95

* For convenience, the KRW amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars at the rate of KRW 1,211.55 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2022 as quoted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

(1) Each ADS represents one common share.



