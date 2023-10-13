‘The gravy train is over’: A look at some past COVID-19 loan investigations in South Florida

Before 17 Broward County Sheriff’s Office employees were charged with falsifying applications to receive Payroll Protection Program loans, numerous South Florida residents have been accused in recent years of fraudulently obtaining pandemic relief loans from the program as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Generally, the loans were obtained by misrepresenting the number of people the businesses employed, the monthly average the businesses earned and their payroll expenses, investigators say. In some instances, people submitted falsified tax, revenue and payroll records to support the applications.

Various task forces are set up across the region to keep up investigations. The South Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office, which was behind the inquiries into 17 Broward deputies who faced charges this week, announced last year it had a COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force Team to root out pandemic relief fraud. And Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg in March announced a partnership with the county’s Sheriff’s Office to investigate relief fraud at the local level. Aronberg cited a study by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin who identified 1.4 million loans as suspicious in the U.S. “The gravy train is over, and we’re coming after you,” Aronberg said in March.

Many cases have emerged from various agencies’ investigations. Here’s a look at some past cases.

Some concluded investigations

Last year, the daughter of then-Broward County Mayor Dale Holness was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to committing wire fraud to obtain a $300,000 PPP loan. Prosecutors said Damara Holness claimed her business, Holness Counseling, employed 18 people in 2019 and paid $120,000 a month in wages. The company actually took in less than $6,000 and paid wages of less than $2,000 in 2019, court documents showed.

In January, Palm Beach County attorney Derek James Acree, 47, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for receiving over $1.6 million from the PPP and EIDL. Prosecutors charged him with spending large sums on jewelry, an Audi and a boat, his child’s tuition, private jets, a down payment on a Palm Beach Gardens home and a Trump National Golf Club membership.

In July, former Miami-Dade Police Officer Samuel Harris, 43, pleaded guilty to wire fraud after prosecutors said he falsely claimed that his business, Oregen Digital Inc., had 10 employees and a monthly payroll of more than $50,000. According to court documents, Harris obtained a forgivable PPP loan of $125,579 and $159,900 from the EIDL program.

Broward Sheriff’s Office employee Jada Ja’Nai Mozie last year was accused of falsely reporting income from a nonexistent company to obtain a $20,831 PPP loan and a $15,000 EIDL. She worked as a detention technician in the sheriff’s Department of Detention. She pleaded no contest in August this year to defrauding a financial institution, where she was ordered to pay restitution of $15,000 to the U.S. Small Business Administration and received 10 years of probation, court records show. She also was required to pay Capital Plus Financial $20,832 in restitution, the records show. She also pleaded no contest to uttering a forged instrument.

Among this year’s cases

In February, Brandon Howard, 33, of Boynton Beach, was charged with falsifying applications to obtain more than $400,000 that he spent on travel, groceries and meals. Investigators said he used his mother’s home address as the location of a business that he claimed had 35 employees who were paid nearly $2 million in wages in 2019. Howard has pleaded not guilty, and the case is still listed as “open” in the courts, records show.

In June, three Broward County residents were charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami with using stolen identities to obtain PPP and EIDL funds. Those accused were Patrick Ductant, 35, of Pembroke Pines, Kervens Saint-Hilaire, 35, of Hollywood, and Vladimir Saint-Hilaire, 35, of Hollywood. A fourth defendant, from Georgia, also was indicted in that case.

Staff writer Juan Ortega contributed to this news article.