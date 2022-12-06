U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

Gray Promotes Collin Gaston to Senior Vice President and Promotes Jason Mathews to General Manager of WBRC

Gray Television, Inc.
·2 min read
Gray Television, Inc.
Gray Television, Inc.

ATLANTA, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray” or “we”) (NYSE: GTN) today promotes Collin Gaston, currently a Regional Vice President and the General Manager of WBRC FOX6 in Birmingham, Alabama, to the position of Senior Vice President to oversee Gray television markets in the South, Texas and Colorado. Gray today also promotes Jason Mathews, who has served as WBRC’s General Sales Manager, to succeed Collin as the television station’s new General Manager.

 

Collin Gaston has been working in the broadcast television field for 30 years beginning as an intern at WTXL while completing a degree in Media Communications at Florida State University. Upon graduation from FSU, he joined the sales department at WTXL in Tallahassee, Florida. In 1998, Collin became a regional account executive and later national sales manager for WTEV in Jacksonville, Florida. He thereafter added responsibilities for WAWS, the local FOX affiliate before becoming the local sales manager for WAWS in 2005. Two years later, Collin joined Raycom Media’s hometown station, WSFA in Montgomery, Alabama, as its general sales manager. Collin spent four years as the General Manager of WSFA and the past nine years as the General Manager of WBRC in Birmingham. In recent years, he has also overseen additional markets as a Regional Vice President in addition to leading WBRC.


Jason Mathews brings 15 years of experience in sales and marketing to his new position as General Manager of WBRC, including the past three years as the station’s General Sales Manager. Prior to that role, Jason helped oversee various aspects of local, national, programmatic, and digital sales as the director of business development for Gray and predecessor Raycom Media for five years. Jason has also served as the local sales manager for WBRC. Jason is a graduate of Auburn University.

About Gray:
We are a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. Our television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station.  We also own video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group (formerly Tupelo Honey), and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contacts:

Bob Smith, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333
Kevin P. Latek, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

#        #        #

 


