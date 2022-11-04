Gray Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

Gray Television, Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced its strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including a 417% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Overall, the third quarter of 2022 produced record results, including $909 million in total revenue, due to the combination of recent acquisitions, added scale, increasingly efficient integrated operations, and the “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the last mid-term election year, our political advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2022 of $144 million grew by 200% on the As-Reported Basis and by 30% on a Combined Historical Basis. While impressive, these figures fell short of our expectations and guidance issued in early August, due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. By October, political advertising revenue increased rapidly in many races in our markets and is expected to remain robust through Election Day. We currently anticipate that full-year 2022 political advertising revenue will be within a range of $495 million to $505 million.



Gray’s strong cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 enabled us to return $124 million of capital to our shareholders including: a voluntary principal pre-payment of $100 million under Gray’s 2017 Term Loan B (due 2024); a required principal payment of $4 million under the 2021 Term Loan D (due 2028); and $20 million of cash dividends to our preferred and common shareholders. Even after these actions, Gray ended the quarter with $144 million of cash on hand. Strong operating results and political advertising revenue are expected to enable Gray to fund additional de-leveraging and cash dividend payments during the remainder of the year. On November 1, 2022, we made a further $100 million voluntary debt principal pre-payment.

Due to the significant effect that material transactions have had on our results of our operations, we present the financial information herein consistent with both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP” or “As Reported Basis”) and on a Combined Historical Basis (“CHB”), which incorporates certain historical results of acquired businesses, less the historical results of divested businesses. We also furnish certain other detailed non-GAAP metrics to provide more meaningful period-over-period comparisons to assist the public in its analysis and valuation of Gray. This additional information includes a summary of incremental expenses that were specific to our acquisitions, divestitures, and related financing activities (“Transaction Related Expenses”), non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and certain non-GAAP terms common in our industry. Please refer to the detailed discussion of the foregoing terms and concepts included elsewhere herein.

Summary of Third Quarter Operating Results

As Reported Basis (the respective 2021 periods reflect the “off-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle):



Revenue was $909 million, an increase of 51% from the third quarter of 2021.

Core Advertising Revenue was $359 million, an increase of 23% from the third quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $95 million, or $1.03 per fully diluted share, an increase of 417% from the third quarter of 2021.

Broadcast Cash Flow was $357 million, an increase of 75% from the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $336 million, an increase of 81% from the third quarter of 2021.



Combined Historical Basis (the respective 2021 periods reflect the “off-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle):

Revenue was $909 million, an increase of 15% from the third quarter of 2021.

Core Advertising Revenue decreased 3% from the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of displacement by political advertising.

Broadcast Cash Flow was $358 million, an increase of 29% from the third quarter of 2021.



Other Key Metrics

• As of September 30, 2022, our Total Leverage Ratio, Net of all Cash, was 5.17 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis, netting our total cash balance of $144 million and giving effect to all Transaction Related Expenses, which is calculated as set forth in our Senior Credit Facility.

• During the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we incurred Transaction Related Expenses on an As Reported Basis that included but were not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees. In addition, we recorded certain non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These expenses are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) Transaction Related Expenses: Broadcasting $ 1 $ - $ 5 $ - Corporate and administrative - 11 1 19 Miscellaneous expense - - - 7 Total Transaction Related Expenses $ 1 $ 11 $ 6 $ 26 Total non-cash stock-based compensation $ 6 $ 3 $ 17 $ 10

Taxes

• During the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we made income tax payments of $128 million and $129 million, respectively. During the remainder of 2022, based on our current forecasts, we anticipate making income tax payments (before deducting any refunds) within a range of $58 million to $68 million.

• As of September 30, 2022, we have an aggregate of $337 million of various state operating loss carryforwards, of which we expect that approximately half will be utilized.

Guidance for the Three-Months Ending December 31, 2022

Based on our current forecasts for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, we anticipate the following key financial results, as outlined below in approximate ranges. We present revenue net of agency commissions. We exclude depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets from our estimates of operating expenses.



Revenue: Core advertising revenue of $385 million to $400 million. Retransmission revenue of $345 million to $350 million. Political advertising revenue of $235 million to $245 million. Production company revenue of $35 million to $36 million. Total revenue of $1.017 billion to $1.049 billion.

Operating Expenses: Broadcasting expenses of $565 million to $575 million, including retransmission expense of approximately $225 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1 million. Production company expenses of approximately $25 million to $26 million. Corporate expenses of $30 million to $34 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $4 million.



Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited) As-Reported Basis Three Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change 2022 to 2022 to 2022 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcasting $ 889 $ 581 53 % $ 593 50 % Production companies 20 20 0 % 11 82 % Total revenue $ 909 $ 601 51 % $ 604 50 % Political advertising revenue $ 144 $ 9 1500 % $ 128 13 % Operating expenses (1): Broadcasting $ 537 $ 384 40 % $ 326 65 % Production companies $ 16 $ 13 23 % $ 8 100 % Corporate and administrative $ 27 $ 32 (16 )% $ 15 80 % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 95 $ (30 ) 417 % $ 109 (13 )% Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 357 $ 204 75 % $ 271 32 % Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 335 $ 175 91 % $ 260 29 % Free Cash Flow (3) $ 162 $ (5 ) 3340 % $ 139 17 % Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change 2022 to 2022 to 2022 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcasting $ 2,548 $ 1,648 55 % $ 1,557 64 % Production companies 56 44 27 % 32 75 % Total revenue $ 2,604 $ 1,692 54 % $ 1,589 64 % Political advertising revenue $ 260 $ 24 983 % $ 185 41 % Operating expenses (1): Broadcasting $ 1,595 $ 1,099 45 % $ 985 62 % Production companies $ 56 $ 39 44 % $ 32 75 % Corporate and administrative $ 80 $ 75 7 % $ 47 70 % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 230 $ 22 945 % $ 147 56 % Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 955 $ 555 72 % $ 575 66 % Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 889 $ 489 82 % $ 536 66 % Free Cash Flow (3) $ 339 $ 107 217 % $ 259 31 %

(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.

(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income (loss) included elsewhere herein.

(3) Excludes deduction for purchase of property and equipment related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2022 and 2021.

Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Core $ 359 39 % $ 292 49 % $ 67 23 % Political 144 16 % 9 1 % 135 1500 % Retransmission consent 368 40 % 266 44 % 102 38 % Production companies 20 2 % 20 3 % - 0 % Other 18 3 % 14 3 % 4 29 % Total $ 909 100 % $ 601 100 % $ 308 51 %





Operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets): Broadcasting: Station expenses $ 309 58 % $ 229 60 % $ 80 35 % Retransmission expense 226 42 % 154 40 % 72 47 % Transaction Related Expenses 1 0 % - 0 % 1 100 % Non-cash stock-based compensation 1 0 % 1 0 % - 0 % Total broadcasting expense $ 537 100 % $ 384 100 % $ 153 40 % Production companies expense $ 16 $ 13 $ 3 23 % Corporate and administrative: Corporate expenses $ 22 81 % $ 19 60 % $ 3 16 % Transaction Related Expenses - 0 % 11 34 % (11 ) (100 )% Non-cash stock-based compensation 5 19 % 2 6 % 3 150 % Total corporate and administrative expense $ 27 100 % $ 32 100 % $ (5 ) (16 )%





Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Core $ 1,090 42 % $ 831 49 % $ 259 31 % Political 260 10 % 24 1 % 236 983 % Retransmission consent 1,143 44 % 755 45 % 388 51 % Production companies 56 2 % 44 3 % 12 27 % Other 55 2 % 38 2 % 17 45 % Total $ 2,604 100 % $ 1,692 100 % $ 912 54 %





Operating expenses (before depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets): Broadcasting: Station expenses $ 909 57 % $ 654 60 % $ 255 39 % Retransmission expense 678 43 % 444 40 % 234 53 % Transaction Related Expenses 5 0 % - 0 % 5 100 % Non-cash stock-based compensation 3 0 % 1 0 % 2 200 % Total broadcasting expense $ 1,595 100 % $ 1,099 100 % $ 496 45 % Production companies expense $ 56 $ 39 $ 17 44 % Corporate and administrative: Corporate expenses $ 65 81 % $ 47 63 % $ 18 38 % Transaction Related Expenses 1 1 % 19 25 % (18 ) (95 )% Non-cash stock-based compensation 14 18 % 9 12 % 5 56 % Total corporate and administrative expense $ 80 100 % $ 75 100 % $ 5 7 %





Detail Table of Operating Results on As Reported Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions, except for per share information) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcasting $ 889 $ 581 $ 2,548 $ 1,648 Production companies 20 20 56 44 Total revenue (less agency commissions) 909 601 2,604 1,692 Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net: Broadcasting 537 384 1,595 1,099 Production companies 16 13 56 39 Corporate and administrative 27 32 80 75 Depreciation 33 26 96 76 Amortization of intangible assets 52 28 156 81 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (1 ) 51 (6 ) 46 Operating expenses 664 534 1,977 1,416 Operating income 245 67 627 276 Other expense: Miscellaneous expense, net (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (7 ) Interest expense (94 ) (48 ) (254 ) (143 ) Income before income taxes 150 18 370 126 Income tax expense 42 35 101 65 Net income (loss) 108 (17 ) 269 61 Preferred stock dividends 13 13 39 39 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 95 $ (30 ) $ 230 $ 22 Basic per share information: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1.04 $ (0.32 ) $ 2.47 $ 0.23 Weighted-average shares outstanding 91 95 93 94 Diluted per share information: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 1.03 $ (0.32 ) $ 2.47 $ 0.23 Weighted-average shares outstanding 92 95 93 95





Selected Operating Data on Combined Historical Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change 2022 to 2022 to 2022 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcast $ 889 $ 768 16 % $ 836 6 % Production companies 20 20 0 % 11 82 % Total revenue $ 909 $ 788 15 % $ 847 7 % Political advertising $ 144 $ 14 929 % $ 190 (24 )% Operating expenses (1): Broadcast $ 537 $ 518 4 % $ 473 14 % Production companies $ 16 $ 13 23 % $ 8 100 % Corporate and administrative $ 27 $ 32 (16 )% $ 15 80 % Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 358 $ 277 29 % $ 381 (6 )% Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 336 $ 248 35 % $ 370 (9 )% Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Facility $ 333 $ 256 30 % $ 368 (10 )% Free Cash Flow(3) $ 164 $ 110 49 % $ 194 (15 )% Nine Months Ended September 30, % Change % Change 2022 to 2022 to 2022 2021 2021 2020 2020 (dollars in millions) Revenue (less agency commissions): Broadcast $ 2,548 $ 2,251 13 % $ 2,187 17 % Production companies 56 44 27 % 32 75 % Total revenue $ 2,604 $ 2,295 13 % $ 2,219 17 % Political advertising $ 260 $ 35 643 % $ 269 (3 )% Operating expenses (1): Broadcast $ 1,595 $ 1,523 5 % $ 1,405 14 % Production companies $ 56 $ 39 44 % $ 32 75 % Corporate and administrative $ 80 $ 75 7 % $ 47 70 % Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2): Broadcast Cash Flow $ 960 $ 794 21 % $ 835 15 % Broadcast Cash Flow Less Cash Corporate Expenses $ 894 $ 728 23 % $ 796 12 % Operating Cash Flow as defined in our Senior Credit Facility $ 894 $ 744 20 % $ 794 13 % Free Cash Flow(3) $ 350 $ 304 15 % $ 386 (9 )%

(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.

(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income (loss) included elsewhere herein.

(3) Excludes deduction for purchase of property and equipment related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2022 and 2021.

Selected Operating Data on Combined Historical Basis (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Amount Percent Percent Percent Increase Increase Amount of Total Amount of Total (Decrease) (Decrease) (dollars in millions) Broadcasting net revenues: Core $ 359 39 % $ 372 47 % $ (13 ) (3 )% Political 144 16 % 14 2 % 130 929 % Retransmission consent 368 40 % 364 46 % 4 1 % Production companies 20 2 % 20 3 % - 0 % Other 18 3 % 18 2 % - 0 % Total $ 909 100 % $ 788 100 % $ 121 15 %



