Gray Reports Third Quarter Operating Results
ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced its strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including a 417% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Overall, the third quarter of 2022 produced record results, including $909 million in total revenue, due to the combination of recent acquisitions, added scale, increasingly efficient integrated operations, and the “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the last mid-term election year, our political advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2022 of $144 million grew by 200% on the As-Reported Basis and by 30% on a Combined Historical Basis. While impressive, these figures fell short of our expectations and guidance issued in early August, due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. By October, political advertising revenue increased rapidly in many races in our markets and is expected to remain robust through Election Day. We currently anticipate that full-year 2022 political advertising revenue will be within a range of $495 million to $505 million.
Gray’s strong cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 enabled us to return $124 million of capital to our shareholders including: a voluntary principal pre-payment of $100 million under Gray’s 2017 Term Loan B (due 2024); a required principal payment of $4 million under the 2021 Term Loan D (due 2028); and $20 million of cash dividends to our preferred and common shareholders. Even after these actions, Gray ended the quarter with $144 million of cash on hand. Strong operating results and political advertising revenue are expected to enable Gray to fund additional de-leveraging and cash dividend payments during the remainder of the year. On November 1, 2022, we made a further $100 million voluntary debt principal pre-payment.
Due to the significant effect that material transactions have had on our results of our operations, we present the financial information herein consistent with both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP” or “As Reported Basis”) and on a Combined Historical Basis (“CHB”), which incorporates certain historical results of acquired businesses, less the historical results of divested businesses. We also furnish certain other detailed non-GAAP metrics to provide more meaningful period-over-period comparisons to assist the public in its analysis and valuation of Gray. This additional information includes a summary of incremental expenses that were specific to our acquisitions, divestitures, and related financing activities (“Transaction Related Expenses”), non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and certain non-GAAP terms common in our industry. Please refer to the detailed discussion of the foregoing terms and concepts included elsewhere herein.
Summary of Third Quarter Operating Results
As Reported Basis (the respective 2021 periods reflect the “off-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle):
Revenue was $909 million, an increase of 51% from the third quarter of 2021.
Core Advertising Revenue was $359 million, an increase of 23% from the third quarter of 2021.
Net income attributable to common stockholders was $95 million, or $1.03 per fully diluted share, an increase of 417% from the third quarter of 2021.
Broadcast Cash Flow was $357 million, an increase of 75% from the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA was $336 million, an increase of 81% from the third quarter of 2021.
Combined Historical Basis (the respective 2021 periods reflect the “off-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle):
Revenue was $909 million, an increase of 15% from the third quarter of 2021.
Core Advertising Revenue decreased 3% from the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of displacement by political advertising.
Broadcast Cash Flow was $358 million, an increase of 29% from the third quarter of 2021.
Other Key Metrics
• As of September 30, 2022, our Total Leverage Ratio, Net of all Cash, was 5.17 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis, netting our total cash balance of $144 million and giving effect to all Transaction Related Expenses, which is calculated as set forth in our Senior Credit Facility.
• During the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we incurred Transaction Related Expenses on an As Reported Basis that included but were not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees. In addition, we recorded certain non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These expenses are summarized as follows:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in millions)
Transaction Related Expenses:
Broadcasting
$
1
$
-
$
5
$
-
Corporate and administrative
-
11
1
19
Miscellaneous expense
-
-
-
7
Total Transaction Related Expenses
$
1
$
11
$
6
$
26
Total non-cash stock-based compensation
$
6
$
3
$
17
$
10
Taxes
• During the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we made income tax payments of $128 million and $129 million, respectively. During the remainder of 2022, based on our current forecasts, we anticipate making income tax payments (before deducting any refunds) within a range of $58 million to $68 million.
• As of September 30, 2022, we have an aggregate of $337 million of various state operating loss carryforwards, of which we expect that approximately half will be utilized.
Guidance for the Three-Months Ending December 31, 2022
Based on our current forecasts for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, we anticipate the following key financial results, as outlined below in approximate ranges. We present revenue net of agency commissions. We exclude depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets from our estimates of operating expenses.
Revenue:
Core advertising revenue of $385 million to $400 million.
Retransmission revenue of $345 million to $350 million.
Political advertising revenue of $235 million to $245 million.
Production company revenue of $35 million to $36 million.
Total revenue of $1.017 billion to $1.049 billion.
Operating Expenses:
Broadcasting expenses of $565 million to $575 million, including retransmission expense of approximately $225 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1 million.
Production company expenses of approximately $25 million to $26 million.
Corporate expenses of $30 million to $34 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $4 million.
Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)
As-Reported Basis
Three Months Ended September 30,
% Change
% Change
2022 to
2022 to
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
(dollars in millions)
Revenue (less agency commissions):
Broadcasting
$
889
$
581
53
%
$
593
50
%
Production companies
20
20
0
%
11
82
%
Total revenue
$
909
$
601
51
%
$
604
50
%
Political advertising revenue
$
144
$
9
1500
%
$
128
13
%
Operating expenses (1):
Broadcasting
$
537
$
384
40
%
$
326
65
%
Production companies
$
16
$
13
23
%
$
8
100
%
Corporate and administrative
$
27
$
32
(16
)%
$
15
80
%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
95
$
(30
)
417
%
$
109
(13
)%
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
Broadcast Cash Flow
$
357
$
204
75
%
$
271
32
%
Broadcast Cash Flow Less
Cash Corporate Expenses
$
335
$
175
91
%
$
260
29
%
Free Cash Flow (3)
$
162
$
(5
)
3340
%
$
139
17
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
% Change
% Change
2022 to
2022 to
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
(dollars in millions)
Revenue (less agency commissions):
Broadcasting
$
2,548
$
1,648
55
%
$
1,557
64
%
Production companies
56
44
27
%
32
75
%
Total revenue
$
2,604
$
1,692
54
%
$
1,589
64
%
Political advertising revenue
$
260
$
24
983
%
$
185
41
%
Operating expenses (1):
Broadcasting
$
1,595
$
1,099
45
%
$
985
62
%
Production companies
$
56
$
39
44
%
$
32
75
%
Corporate and administrative
$
80
$
75
7
%
$
47
70
%
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
230
$
22
945
%
$
147
56
%
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
Broadcast Cash Flow
$
955
$
555
72
%
$
575
66
%
Broadcast Cash Flow Less
Cash Corporate Expenses
$
889
$
489
82
%
$
536
66
%
Free Cash Flow (3)
$
339
$
107
217
%
$
259
31
%
(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.
(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income (loss) included elsewhere herein.
(3) Excludes deduction for purchase of property and equipment related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2022 and 2021.
Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Amount
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Increase
Amount
of Total
Amount
of Total
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
(dollars in millions)
Revenue (less agency commissions):
Core
$
359
39
%
$
292
49
%
$
67
23
%
Political
144
16
%
9
1
%
135
1500
%
Retransmission consent
368
40
%
266
44
%
102
38
%
Production companies
20
2
%
20
3
%
-
0
%
Other
18
3
%
14
3
%
4
29
%
Total
$
909
100
%
$
601
100
%
$
308
51
%
Operating expenses (before
depreciation, amortization and
(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
Broadcasting:
Station expenses
$
309
58
%
$
229
60
%
$
80
35
%
Retransmission expense
226
42
%
154
40
%
72
47
%
Transaction Related Expenses
1
0
%
-
0
%
1
100
%
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1
0
%
1
0
%
-
0
%
Total broadcasting expense
$
537
100
%
$
384
100
%
$
153
40
%
Production companies expense
$
16
$
13
$
3
23
%
Corporate and administrative:
Corporate expenses
$
22
81
%
$
19
60
%
$
3
16
%
Transaction Related Expenses
-
0
%
11
34
%
(11
)
(100
)%
Non-cash stock-based compensation
5
19
%
2
6
%
3
150
%
Total corporate and
administrative expense
$
27
100
%
$
32
100
%
$
(5
)
(16
)%
Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Amount
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Increase
Amount
of Total
Amount
of Total
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
(dollars in millions)
Revenue (less agency commissions):
Core
$
1,090
42
%
$
831
49
%
$
259
31
%
Political
260
10
%
24
1
%
236
983
%
Retransmission consent
1,143
44
%
755
45
%
388
51
%
Production companies
56
2
%
44
3
%
12
27
%
Other
55
2
%
38
2
%
17
45
%
Total
$
2,604
100
%
$
1,692
100
%
$
912
54
%
Operating expenses (before
depreciation, amortization and
(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
Broadcasting:
Station expenses
$
909
57
%
$
654
60
%
$
255
39
%
Retransmission expense
678
43
%
444
40
%
234
53
%
Transaction Related Expenses
5
0
%
-
0
%
5
100
%
Non-cash stock-based compensation
3
0
%
1
0
%
2
200
%
Total broadcasting expense
$
1,595
100
%
$
1,099
100
%
$
496
45
%
Production companies expense
$
56
$
39
$
17
44
%
Corporate and administrative:
Corporate expenses
$
65
81
%
$
47
63
%
$
18
38
%
Transaction Related Expenses
1
1
%
19
25
%
(18
)
(95
)%
Non-cash stock-based compensation
14
18
%
9
12
%
5
56
%
Total corporate and
administrative expense
$
80
100
%
$
75
100
%
$
5
7
%
Detail Table of Operating Results on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in millions, except for per share information)
Revenue (less agency commissions):
Broadcasting
$
889
$
581
$
2,548
$
1,648
Production companies
20
20
56
44
Total revenue (less agency commissions)
909
601
2,604
1,692
Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization
and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net:
Broadcasting
537
384
1,595
1,099
Production companies
16
13
56
39
Corporate and administrative
27
32
80
75
Depreciation
33
26
96
76
Amortization of intangible assets
52
28
156
81
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net
(1
)
51
(6
)
46
Operating expenses
664
534
1,977
1,416
Operating income
245
67
627
276
Other expense:
Miscellaneous expense, net
(1
)
(1
)
(3
)
(7
)
Interest expense
(94
)
(48
)
(254
)
(143
)
Income before income taxes
150
18
370
126
Income tax expense
42
35
101
65
Net income (loss)
108
(17
)
269
61
Preferred stock dividends
13
13
39
39
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
95
$
(30
)
$
230
$
22
Basic per share information:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
1.04
$
(0.32
)
$
2.47
$
0.23
Weighted-average shares outstanding
91
95
93
94
Diluted per share information:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
1.03
$
(0.32
)
$
2.47
$
0.23
Weighted-average shares outstanding
92
95
93
95
Selected Operating Data on Combined Historical Basis (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
% Change
% Change
2022 to
2022 to
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
(dollars in millions)
Revenue (less agency commissions):
Broadcast
$
889
$
768
16
%
$
836
6
%
Production companies
20
20
0
%
11
82
%
Total revenue
$
909
$
788
15
%
$
847
7
%
Political advertising
$
144
$
14
929
%
$
190
(24
)%
Operating expenses (1):
Broadcast
$
537
$
518
4
%
$
473
14
%
Production companies
$
16
$
13
23
%
$
8
100
%
Corporate and administrative
$
27
$
32
(16
)%
$
15
80
%
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
Broadcast Cash Flow
$
358
$
277
29
%
$
381
(6
)%
Broadcast Cash Flow Less
Cash Corporate Expenses
$
336
$
248
35
%
$
370
(9
)%
Operating Cash Flow as defined
in our Senior Credit Facility
$
333
$
256
30
%
$
368
(10
)%
Free Cash Flow(3)
$
164
$
110
49
%
$
194
(15
)%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
% Change
% Change
2022 to
2022 to
2022
2021
2021
2020
2020
(dollars in millions)
Revenue (less agency commissions):
Broadcast
$
2,548
$
2,251
13
%
$
2,187
17
%
Production companies
56
44
27
%
32
75
%
Total revenue
$
2,604
$
2,295
13
%
$
2,219
17
%
Political advertising
$
260
$
35
643
%
$
269
(3
)%
Operating expenses (1):
Broadcast
$
1,595
$
1,523
5
%
$
1,405
14
%
Production companies
$
56
$
39
44
%
$
32
75
%
Corporate and administrative
$
80
$
75
7
%
$
47
70
%
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):
Broadcast Cash Flow
$
960
$
794
21
%
$
835
15
%
Broadcast Cash Flow Less
Cash Corporate Expenses
$
894
$
728
23
%
$
796
12
%
Operating Cash Flow as defined
in our Senior Credit Facility
$
894
$
744
20
%
$
794
13
%
Free Cash Flow(3)
$
350
$
304
15
%
$
386
(9
)%
(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.
(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income (loss) included elsewhere herein.
(3) Excludes deduction for purchase of property and equipment related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2022 and 2021.
Selected Operating Data on Combined Historical Basis (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Amount
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Increase
Amount
of Total
Amount
of Total
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
(dollars in millions)
Broadcasting net revenues:
Core
$
359
39
%
$
372
47
%
$
(13
)
(3
)%
Political
144
16
%
14
2
%
130
929
%
Retransmission consent
368
40
%
364
46
%
4
1
%
Production companies
20
2
%
20
3
%
-
0
%
Other
18
3
%
18
2
%
-
0
%
Total
$
909
100
%
$
788
100
%
$
121
15
%
Operating expenses (before
depreciation, amortization and
(gain) loss on disposal of assets):
Broadcasting:
Station expenses
$
309
58
%
$
303
59
%
$
6
2
%
Retransmission expense
226
42
%
214
41
%
12
6
%
Transaction Related Expenses
1
0
%
-
0
%
1
100
%
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1
0
%
1
0
%
-
0
%
Total broadcasting expense
$