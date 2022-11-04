U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Gray Reports Third Quarter Operating Results

Gray Television, Inc.
·12 min read
Gray Television, Inc.
Gray Television, Inc.

ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (NYSE: GTN) today announced its strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, including a 417% increase in net income attributable to common stockholders, compared to the third quarter of 2021. Overall, the third quarter of 2022 produced record results, including $909 million in total revenue, due to the combination of recent acquisitions, added scale, increasingly efficient integrated operations, and the “on-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle. Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the last mid-term election year, our political advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2022 of $144 million grew by 200% on the As-Reported Basis and by 30% on a Combined Historical Basis. While impressive, these figures fell short of our expectations and guidance issued in early August, due to an unexpected pullback in certain key political races. By October, political advertising revenue increased rapidly in many races in our markets and is expected to remain robust through Election Day. We currently anticipate that full-year 2022 political advertising revenue will be within a range of $495 million to $505 million.

Gray’s strong cash flow in the third quarter of 2022 enabled us to return $124 million of capital to our shareholders including: a voluntary principal pre-payment of $100 million under Gray’s 2017 Term Loan B (due 2024); a required principal payment of $4 million under the 2021 Term Loan D (due 2028); and $20 million of cash dividends to our preferred and common shareholders. Even after these actions, Gray ended the quarter with $144 million of cash on hand. Strong operating results and political advertising revenue are expected to enable Gray to fund additional de-leveraging and cash dividend payments during the remainder of the year. On November 1, 2022, we made a further $100 million voluntary debt principal pre-payment.

Due to the significant effect that material transactions have had on our results of our operations, we present the financial information herein consistent with both U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP” or “As Reported Basis”) and on a Combined Historical Basis (“CHB”), which incorporates certain historical results of acquired businesses, less the historical results of divested businesses. We also furnish certain other detailed non-GAAP metrics to provide more meaningful period-over-period comparisons to assist the public in its analysis and valuation of Gray. This additional information includes a summary of incremental expenses that were specific to our acquisitions, divestitures, and related financing activities (“Transaction Related Expenses”), non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and certain non-GAAP terms common in our industry. Please refer to the detailed discussion of the foregoing terms and concepts included elsewhere herein.

Summary of Third Quarter Operating Results

As Reported Basis (the respective 2021 periods reflect the “off-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle):

  • Revenue was $909 million, an increase of 51% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Core Advertising Revenue was $359 million, an increase of 23% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $95 million, or $1.03 per fully diluted share, an increase of 417% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Broadcast Cash Flow was $357 million, an increase of 75% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $336 million, an increase of 81% from the third quarter of 2021.

Combined Historical Basis (the respective 2021 periods reflect the “off-year” of the two-year political advertising cycle):

  • Revenue was $909 million, an increase of 15% from the third quarter of 2021.

  • Core Advertising Revenue decreased 3% from the third quarter of 2021, primarily as a result of displacement by political advertising.

  • Broadcast Cash Flow was $358 million, an increase of 29% from the third quarter of 2021.

Other Key Metrics

• As of September 30, 2022, our Total Leverage Ratio, Net of all Cash, was 5.17 times on a trailing eight-quarter basis, netting our total cash balance of $144 million and giving effect to all Transaction Related Expenses, which is calculated as set forth in our Senior Credit Facility.

• During the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we incurred Transaction Related Expenses on an As Reported Basis that included but were not limited to legal and professional fees, severance and incentive compensation and contract termination fees. In addition, we recorded certain non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. These expenses are summarized as follows:

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(in millions)

Transaction Related Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting

$

1

 

$

-

 

$

5

 

$

-

Corporate and administrative

 

-

 

 

11

 

 

1

 

 

19

Miscellaneous expense

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

7

Total Transaction Related Expenses

$

1

 

$

11

 

$

6

 

$

26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-cash stock-based compensation

$

6

 

$

3

 

$

17

 

$

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxes

• During the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, we made income tax payments of $128 million and $129 million, respectively. During the remainder of 2022, based on our current forecasts, we anticipate making income tax payments (before deducting any refunds) within a range of $58 million to $68 million.

• As of September 30, 2022, we have an aggregate of $337 million of various state operating loss carryforwards, of which we expect that approximately half will be utilized.

Guidance for the Three-Months Ending December 31, 2022

        Based on our current forecasts for the quarter ending December 31, 2022, we anticipate the following key financial results, as outlined below in approximate ranges. We present revenue net of agency commissions. We exclude depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets from our estimates of operating expenses.

  • Revenue:

    • Core advertising revenue of $385 million to $400 million.

    • Retransmission revenue of $345 million to $350 million.

    • Political advertising revenue of $235 million to $245 million.

    • Production company revenue of $35 million to $36 million.

    • Total revenue of $1.017 billion to $1.049 billion.

  • Operating Expenses:

    • Broadcasting expenses of $565 million to $575 million, including retransmission expense of approximately $225 million and non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $1 million.

    • Production company expenses of approximately $25 million to $26 million.

    • Corporate expenses of $30 million to $34 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $4 million.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As-Reported Basis

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

(dollars in millions)

Revenue (less agency commissions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting

$

889

 

$

581

 

 

53

%

 

$

593

 

50

%

Production companies

 

20

 

 

20

 

 

0

%

 

 

11

 

82

%

Total revenue

$

909

 

$

601

 

 

51

%

 

$

604

 

50

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Political advertising revenue

$

144

 

$

9

 

 

1500

%

 

$

128

 

13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting

$

537

 

$

384

 

 

40

%

 

$

326

 

65

%

Production companies

$

16

 

$

13

 

 

23

%

 

$

8

 

100

%

Corporate and administrative

$

27

 

$

32

 

 

(16

)%

 

$

15

 

80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

95

 

$

(30

)

 

417

%

 

$

109

 

(13

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast Cash Flow

$

357

 

$

204

 

 

75

%

 

$

271

 

32

%

Broadcast Cash Flow Less

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Corporate Expenses

$

335

 

$

175

 

 

91

%

 

$

260

 

29

%

Free Cash Flow (3)

$

162

 

$

(5

)

 

3340

%

 

$

139

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

(dollars in millions)

Revenue (less agency commissions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting

$

2,548

 

$

1,648

 

 

55

%

 

$

1,557

 

64

%

Production companies

 

56

 

 

44

 

 

27

%

 

 

32

 

75

%

Total revenue

$

2,604

 

$

1,692

 

 

54

%

 

$

1,589

 

64

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Political advertising revenue

$

260

 

$

24

 

 

983

%

 

$

185

 

41

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting

$

1,595

 

$

1,099

 

 

45

%

 

$

985

 

62

%

Production companies

$

56

 

$

39

 

 

44

%

 

$

32

 

75

%

Corporate and administrative

$

80

 

$

75

 

 

7

%

 

$

47

 

70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

230

 

$

22

 

 

945

%

 

$

147

 

56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast Cash Flow

$

955

 

$

555

 

 

72

%

 

$

575

 

66

%

Broadcast Cash Flow Less

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Corporate Expenses

$

889

 

$

489

 

 

82

%

 

$

536

 

66

%

Free Cash Flow (3)

$

339

 

$

107

 

 

217

%

 

$

259

 

31

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.
(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income (loss) included elsewhere herein.
(3) Excludes deduction for purchase of property and equipment related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2022 and 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Amount

 

Percent

 

 

 

Percent

 

 

 

Percent

 

Increase

 

Increase

 

Amount

 

of Total

 

Amount

 

of Total

 

(Decrease)

 

(Decrease)

 

(dollars in millions)

Revenue (less agency commissions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core

$

359

 

39

%

 

$

292

 

49

%

 

$

67

 

23

%

Political

 

144

 

16

%

 

 

9

 

1

%

 

 

135

 

1500

%

Retransmission consent

 

368

 

40

%

 

 

266

 

44

%

 

 

102

 

38

%

Production companies

 

20

 

2

%

 

 

20

 

3

%

 

 

-

 

0

%

Other

 

18

 

3

%

 

 

14

 

3

%

 

 

4

 

29

%

Total

$

909

 

100

%

 

$

601

 

100

%

 

$

308

 

51

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Operating expenses (before

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

depreciation, amortization and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(gain) loss on disposal of assets):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Station expenses

$

309

 

58

%

 

$

229

 

60

%

 

$

80

 

35

%

Retransmission expense

 

226

 

42

%

 

 

154

 

40

%

 

 

72

 

47

%

Transaction Related Expenses

 

1

 

0

%

 

 

-

 

0

%

 

 

1

 

100

%

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

1

 

0

%

 

 

1

 

0

%

 

 

-

 

0

%

Total broadcasting expense

$

537

 

100

%

 

$

384

 

100

%

 

$

153

 

40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production companies expense

$

16

 

 

 

$

13

 

 

 

$

3

 

23

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and administrative:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate expenses

$

22

 

81

%

 

$

19

 

60

%

 

$

3

 

16

%

Transaction Related Expenses

 

-

 

0

%

 

 

11

 

34

%

 

 

(11

)

(100

)%

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

5

 

19

%

 

 

2

 

6

%

 

 

3

 

150

%

Total corporate and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

administrative expense

$

27

 

100

%

 

$

32

 

100

%

 

$

(5

)

(16

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Operating Data on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Amount

Percent

 

 

 

Percent

 

 

 

Percent

 

Increase

Increase

 

Amount

 

of Total

 

Amount

 

of Total

 

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

 

(dollars in millions)

Revenue (less agency commissions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core

$

1,090

 

42

%

 

$

831

 

49

%

 

$

259

 

31

%

Political

 

260

 

10

%

 

 

24

 

1

%

 

 

236

 

983

%

Retransmission consent

 

1,143

 

44

%

 

 

755

 

45

%

 

 

388

 

51

%

Production companies

 

56

 

2

%

 

 

44

 

3

%

 

 

12

 

27

%

Other

 

55

 

2

%

 

 

38

 

2

%

 

 

17

 

45

%

Total

$

2,604

 

100

%

 

$

1,692

 

100

%

 

$

912

 

54

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Operating expenses (before

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

depreciation, amortization and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(gain) loss on disposal of assets):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Station expenses

$

909

 

57

%

 

$

654

 

60

%

 

$

255

 

39

%

Retransmission expense

 

678

 

43

%

 

 

444

 

40

%

 

 

234

 

53

%

Transaction Related Expenses

 

5

 

0

%

 

 

-

 

0

%

 

 

5

 

100

%

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

3

 

0

%

 

 

1

 

0

%

 

 

2

 

200

%

Total broadcasting expense

$

1,595

 

100

%

 

$

1,099

 

100

%

 

$

496

 

45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Production companies expense

$

56

 

 

 

$

39

 

 

 

$

17

 

44

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and administrative:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate expenses

$

65

 

81

%

 

$

47

 

63

%

 

$

18

 

38

%

Transaction Related Expenses

 

1

 

1

%

 

 

19

 

25

%

 

 

(18

)

(95

)%

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

14

 

18

%

 

 

9

 

12

%

 

 

5

 

56

%

Total corporate and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

administrative expense

$

80

 

100

%

 

$

75

 

100

%

 

$

5

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Detail Table of Operating Results on As Reported Basis (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

(in millions, except for per share information)

Revenue (less agency commissions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting

$

889

 

 

$

581

 

 

$

2,548

 

 

$

1,648

 

Production companies

 

20

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

44

 

Total revenue (less agency commissions)

 

909

 

 

 

601

 

 

 

2,604

 

 

 

1,692

 

Operating expenses before depreciation, amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting

 

537

 

 

 

384

 

 

 

1,595

 

 

 

1,099

 

Production companies

 

16

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

39

 

Corporate and administrative

 

27

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

75

 

Depreciation

 

33

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

76

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

52

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

81

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net

 

(1

)

 

 

51

 

 

 

(6

)

 

 

46

 

Operating expenses

 

664

 

 

 

534

 

 

 

1,977

 

 

 

1,416

 

Operating income

 

245

 

 

 

67

 

 

 

627

 

 

 

276

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous expense, net

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(7

)

Interest expense

 

(94

)

 

 

(48

)

 

 

(254

)

 

 

(143

)

Income before income taxes

 

150

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

370

 

 

 

126

 

Income tax expense

 

42

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

101

 

 

 

65

 

Net income (loss)

 

108

 

 

 

(17

)

 

 

269

 

 

 

61

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

13

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

39

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

95

 

 

$

(30

)

 

$

230

 

 

$

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic per share information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

1.04

 

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

2.47

 

 

$

0.23

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

 

91

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted per share information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

1.03

 

 

$

(0.32

)

 

$

2.47

 

 

$

0.23

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

 

92

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Operating Data on Combined Historical Basis (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

(dollars in millions)

Revenue (less agency commissions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast

$

889

 

$

768

 

16

%

 

$

836

 

6

%

Production companies

 

20

 

 

20

 

0

%

 

 

11

 

82

%

Total revenue

$

909

 

$

788

 

15

%

 

$

847

 

7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Political advertising

$

144

 

$

14

 

929

%

 

$

190

 

(24

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast

$

537

 

$

518

 

4

%

 

$

473

 

14

%

Production companies

$

16

 

$

13

 

23

%

 

$

8

 

100

%

Corporate and administrative

$

27

 

$

32

 

(16

)%

 

$

15

 

80

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast Cash Flow

$

358

 

$

277

 

29

%

 

$

381

 

(6

)%

Broadcast Cash Flow Less

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Corporate Expenses

$

336

 

$

248

 

35

%

 

$

370

 

(9

)%

Operating Cash Flow as defined

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in our Senior Credit Facility

$

333

 

$

256

 

30

%

 

$

368

 

(10

)%

Free Cash Flow(3)

$

164

 

$

110

 

49

%

 

$

194

 

(15

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

% Change

 

 

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

 

2022 to

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

(dollars in millions)

Revenue (less agency commissions):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast

$

2,548

 

$

2,251

 

13

%

 

$

2,187

 

17

%

Production companies

 

56

 

 

44

 

27

%

 

 

32

 

75

%

Total revenue

$

2,604

 

$

2,295

 

13

%

 

$

2,219

 

17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Political advertising

$

260

 

$

35

 

643

%

 

$

269

 

(3

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast

$

1,595

 

$

1,523

 

5

%

 

$

1,405

 

14

%

Production companies

$

56

 

$

39

 

44

%

 

$

32

 

75

%

Corporate and administrative

$

80

 

$

75

 

7

%

 

$

47

 

70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (2):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcast Cash Flow

$

960

 

$

794

 

21

%

 

$

835

 

15

%

Broadcast Cash Flow Less

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Corporate Expenses

$

894

 

$

728

 

23

%

 

$

796

 

12

%

Operating Cash Flow as defined

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

in our Senior Credit Facility

$

894

 

$

744

 

20

%

 

$

794

 

13

%

Free Cash Flow(3)

$

350

 

$

304

 

15

%

 

$

386

 

(9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and (gain) loss on disposal of assets.
(2) See definition of non-GAAP terms and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP amounts to net income (loss) included elsewhere herein.
(3) Excludes deduction for purchase of property and equipment related to the Assembly Atlanta project in 2022 and 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Operating Data on Combined Historical Basis (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Amount

 

Percent

 

 

 

 

Percent

 

 

 

Percent

 

Increase

 

Increase

 

 

Amount

 

of Total

 

Amount

 

of Total

 

(Decrease)

 

(Decrease)

 

 

(dollars in millions)

Broadcasting net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Core

 

$

359

 

39

%

 

$

372

 

47

%

 

$

(13

)

 

(3

)%

Political

 

 

144

 

16

%

 

 

14

 

2

%

 

 

130

 

 

929

%

Retransmission consent

 

 

368

 

40

%

 

 

364

 

46

%

 

 

4

 

 

1

%

Production companies

 

 

20

 

2

%

 

 

20

 

3

%

 

 

-

 

 

0

%

Other

 

 

18

 

3

%

 

 

18

 

2

%

 

 

-

 

 

0

%

Total

 

$

909

 

100

%

 

$

788

 

100

%

 

$

121

 

 

15

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Operating expenses (before

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

depreciation, amortization and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(gain) loss on disposal of assets):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Station expenses

$

309

 

58

%

 

$

303

 

59

%

 

$

6

 

 

2

%

Retransmission expense

 

226

 

42

%

 

 

214

 

41

%

 

 

12

 

 

6

%

Transaction Related Expenses

 

1

 

0

%

 

 

-

 

0

%

 

 

1

 

 

100

%

Non-cash stock-based compensation

 

1

 

0

%

 

 

1

 

0

%

 

 

-

 

 

0

%

Total broadcasting expense

$

