U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0600
    -0.2300 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,993.09
    +4,196.04 (+9.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund and Grayscale® DeFi Fund Announce Quarterly Rebalancing of Funds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grayscale Investments
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Smart contract platform Solana and decentralized exchange Uniswap have been added to the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

New York, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, and manager of both Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC) (the Digital Large Cap Fund) and Grayscale® DeFi Fund (the DeFi Fund), today announced the updated Fund Component weightings for each product in connection with their respective quarterly reviews.

In accordance with the Digital Large Cap Fund’s construction criteria, Grayscale has adjusted the Digital Large Cap Fund’s portfolio by selling certain amounts of the existing Fund Components in proportion to their respective weightings and using the cash proceeds to purchase Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI). This announcement follows the July 2021 news that Grayscale adjusted the Digital Large Cap Fund’s portfolio and purchased Cardano (ADA), and is the first time Solana (SOL) will be included in a Grayscale investment vehicle.

Solana

SOL is the native token of the Solana network, a smart contract platform first conceived by Anatoly Yakovenko in a 2017 whitepaper. Like the Ethereum network, the Solana network is one of a number of projects intended to expand blockchain use beyond just a peer-to-peer money system. The Solana protocol introduced the Proof-of-History (PoH) consensus mechanism as an alternative to pure Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchains like Ethereum. PoH is intended to provide a transaction processing speed and capacity advantage over traditional PoW and PoS networks, which rely on sequential production of blocks and can lead to delays caused by validator confirmations.

Uniswap

UNI is the native token of the Uniswap network, a decentralized exchange originally conceived in 2016 by Vitalek Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, and later developed in 2018 by Hayden Adams and Uniswap Labs. Uniswap enables trading of digital assets without a central order book by aggregating digital asset trading pairs using smart contracts. On Uniswap, users exchange digital assets with one another by paying a transaction fee to independent market makers called liquidity providers. Holders of UNI have the ability to propose and vote on improvement proposals to adjust features of the Uniswap network.

At the end of the day on October 1, 2021, the Digital Large Cap Fund’s Fund Components were a basket of the following assets and weightings.

  • Bitcoin (BTC), 62.19%

  • Ethereum (ETH), 26.08%

  • Cardano (ADA), 5.11%

  • Solana (SOL), 3.24%

  • Uniswap (UNI), 1.06%

  • Chainlink (LINK), 0.82%

  • Litecoin (LTC), 0.77%

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH), 0.73%

No new tokens were added or removed from the DeFi Fund. At the end of the day on October 1, 2021, the DeFi Fund’s Fund Components were a basket of the following assets and weightings.

  • Uniswap (UNI), 45.20%

  • Aave (AAVE), 14.11%

  • MakerDAO (MKR), 7.84%

  • SushiSwap (SUSHI), 7.18%

  • Compound (COMP), 6.73%

  • Synthetix (SNX), 6.29%

  • Yearn Finance (YFI), 3.92%

  • Curve (CRV), 3.53%

  • Bancor Network Token (BNT), 3.04%

  • UMA Protocol (UMA), 2.16%

Neither the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund nor the Grayscale DeFi Fund generate any income, and both regularly distribute Fund Components to pay for ongoing expenses. Therefore, the amount of Fund Components represented by shares of each fund gradually decreases over time.

For more information, please visit grayscale.com.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund enables investors to gain exposure to a market-cap weighted portfolio of large-cap digital currencies through a singular investment vehicle without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. Through a rules-based portfolio construction methodology derived from the CoinDesk Large Cap Index, the Digital Large Cap Fund targets coverage of the upper 70% of the digital currency market and is re-evaluated each quarter; however, the weightings of each Fund Component change daily and are published around 4:00 p.m. NY-time.* Additional information on the Index methodology can be found at: https://tradeblock.com/markets/dlcx.

The Digital Large Cap Fund's investment objective is for its Shares to reflect the value of Fund Components held by the Digital Large Cap Fund, less its expenses and other liabilities. To date, the Digital Large Cap Fund has not met its investment objective and the Shares quoted on OTCQX have not reflected the value of Fund Components held by the Digital Large Cap Fund, less the Digital Large Cap Fund's expenses and other liabilities, but instead have traded at both premiums and discounts to such value, with variations that have at time been substantial.

The Digital Large Cap Fund is an investment vehicle with Shares titled in the investor’s name, providing a familiar structure for financial and tax advisors and easy transferability to beneficiaries under estate laws. Additionally, Shares are eligible to be held in certain IRA, Roth IRA, and other brokerage and investor accounts.

About Grayscale® DeFi Fund
Grayscale Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund holds digital assets that make up the CoinDesk DeFi Index. These digital assets are drawn from the universe of investable digital assets native to decentralized finance or DeFi. The Index methodology includes liquid DeFi assets on a market cap-weighted basis and is re-evaluated each quarter; however, the weightings of each Fund Component change daily and are published around 4:00 p.m. NY-time.* Additional information on the Index methodology can be found at https://tradeblock.com/markets/dfx/.

Grayscale intends to attempt to have shares of this new product quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee this will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in this new product should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators such as the SEC, FINRA or other regulatory bodies may have regarding the product. As a result, shareholders of this product should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely.

*The compositions of the Digital Large Cap Fund and the DeFi Fund are evaluated on a quarterly basis to remove existing Fund Components or to include new Fund Components in their portfolios, in accordance with the Construction Criteria established by Grayscale or the Index Provider, as applicable.

About Grayscale Investments®
Founded in 2013, Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $41.5B in assets under management as of October 1, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.com and follow @Grayscale.


CONTACT: Jennifer Rosenthal press@grayscale.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin in Afghanistan

    As Afghanistan plunges into financial turmoil following last month’s Taliban takeover, the appeal of cryptocurrency is rising. According to an August Chainalysis report, the country ranked 20th in the world for crypto adoption. Alex Zerden, former Treasury Dept. attache to the U.S. embassy in Kabul, discusses the financial situation and state of crypto affairs in Afghanistan.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Despite Record Deliveries?

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) rose 3% Friday morning before losing ground as the day progressed, trading down just about 0.5% as of 1:40 p.m. today. The weakness in the EV stock's price is surprising given that Nio reached a milestone and reported solid delivery numbers for September today, even topping its own projections. Nio delivered a record number of 10,628 vehicles in total in September, up 125.7% year over year.

  • In today's low-rate world, Warren Buffett holds these stocks for the fat yields

    Still earning peanuts in your savings account? These 3 income stocks might help.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceutical Stock Is Ripping Higher Today

    Shares of the mid-cap biopharma Atea Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AVIR) are up by a respectable 21.5% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT Friday morning. The biotech's shares are taking flight today in response to a successful interim analysis for Merck's oral COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir, in a late-stage trial. Atea, for its part, is also trialing an oral COVID-19 medication, known as AT-527, with a broadly similar mechanism of action (they both interfere with viral replication).

  • NIO (NYSE:NIO) Delivers a Record Number of Vehicles, Here is When They are Estimated to Become Profitable

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) future prospects. NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China and is on route to expand globally.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Feel Nervous Today

    A supplier of chipmaking equipment predicts a decade-long period of growing semiconductor production.

  • At US$79.73, Is InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Worth Looking At Closely?

    InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively...

  • Merck’s pill shows positive signs against COVID, Five9 axes Zoom sale, AMC’s debt repurchase

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the latest early market movers, which include: Zoom's stock leaping upwards after the Five9 merger agreement fell apart, Merck announcing that its experimental pill delivers effective results against COVID-19, and AMC shares surging after the company disclosed plans to repurchase debt.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 15% This Week

    Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML), a semiconductor equipment company, fell this week after an analyst downgraded the company's stock. Additionally, ASML's stock may have dropped earlier this week as some investors sold fast-growing tech stocks in response to rising 10-year Treasury yields. New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded ASML's shares from buy to neutral on Tuesday, with a 660 euro price target.

  • 5 Reasons Lordstown Motors Stock Is Sinking Today

    The electric-vehicle start-up confirmed a deal with Foxconn, but the terms leave several unanswered questions.

  • Merck COVID-19 pill success slams Moderna shares, shakes up healthcare sector

    Merck shares jumped as much as 12.3% and hit their highest level since February 2020 after data showed the company's pill molnupiravir https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/mercks-covid-19-pill-cuts-risk-death-hospitalization-by-50-study-2021-10-01 could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19. At the same time, shares of vaccine makers such as Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE were hit, with some analysts saying the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19. "We see modest perceived headwind to vaccine stocks such as MRNA (Moderna) if the market thinks people will be less afraid of COVID-19 and less inclined to get vaccines, if there is a simple pill that can treat COVID-19," Jefferies analyst Michael Yee said in a client note.

  • This Company Is Set for Explosive Amazon-Like Growth

    Founded in 2010, Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) didn't take long to evolve itself into the market leader in South Korea's e-commerce industry, posting an annualized run-rate of $18 billion as of its most recent quarter. Led by Founder and CEO Bom Kim, Coupang is now taking a page out of Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) playbook by focusing on long-term cash flow generation versus short-term profitability, which true investors should love to see from such a rapidly growing company.

  • What You Need to Know About IBM's $19 Billion Spinoff

    The biggest move made by International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) since CEO Arvind Krishna took the helm last year was the planned spinoff of the managed infrastructure services unit. Here's what IBM investors need to know. IBM shareholders will receive at least 80.1% of Kyndryl's common stock when the spinoff is complete, with IBM retaining the remaining stake.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Finding bargains in the market is a rarity these days, so you should load up on shares of these businesses if the opportunity presents itself.

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Dutch Bros Stock: The Next Starbucks?

    A lesser-known brand going after a similar market, but with a twist, is Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS). The coffee/drink brand just went public through an initial public offering this September and is trying to grow rapidly, as Starbucks has across the United States. Is Dutch Bros the next Starbucks?

  • Dow Jones Up As Merck Rockets; Disney Gains On ScarJo Settlement; Biden Backs Infrastructure Vote Delay

    The Dow Jones rose as Merck surged on a new Covid pill. Disney gained on a Scarlett Johansson settlement. Joe Biden moved on infrastructure.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the