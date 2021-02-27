U.S. markets closed

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust Premium Follows Bitcoin Sibling Into Flipping Negative

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE) is trading at a discount, one day after its bitcoin trust did the same. 

The trust closed 5.21% below the price of ETH on Thursday after trading at a premium to the spot price of Ethereum since 2017, according to historical data from Skew. As of Friday’s stock market close it traded 1.18% below the spot price. 

Earlier in the month, it traded at a premium that was nearly 20% above the spot price. 

Related: DeFi Transaction Batching Tool Exploited for $14M

Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk’s parent company.

  • Where Value Is Going in Blockchain Networks

    Will wealth flow to Layer One or Layer Two? It depends on the use case, says a long-time observer and investor.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues Correction

    The British pound has fallen on Friday to slice through the 1.40 level. This correction has been long overdue and quite frankly is welcomed.

  • DeFi Transaction Batching Tool Exploited for $14M

    The exploiter used a fake contract to trick the dapp into thinking it was an Aave v2 update.

  • Stock gains power higher Berkshire profit, Buffett presses on with stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said stock market gains fueled a record quarterly profit, while the billionaire signaled investors are undervaluing his company by repurchasing another $9 billion of its stock. Berkshire's fourth-quarter buybacks boosted the company's overall stock repurchases to $24.7 billion in 2020, five times the record from a year earlier, and Berkshire appears to have repurchased another $4 billion or more in 2021. "The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time," Buffett wrote in his annual letter to Berkshire shareholders.

  • Netflix Publishes Diversity Study, Commits $100M To Diversity Representation

    Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) published a first-of-its-kind diversity study Friday that concluded the existence of gaps despite improvement in representation from 2018 and 2019. The company has conceived Netflix Fund for Creative Equity to invest $100 million over the next five years in organizations that trained and helped underrepresented communities secure jobs in TV and film. Netflix also planned to disclose updates on this study every two years through 2026. The study was conducted, at Netflix’s request, by USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative director Stacy Smith. The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative produces regular reports on diversity in film and television. Smith’s team scrutinized every movie and series of Netflix between 2018 and 2019. Out of the 22 inclusion indicators, including racial identities, LGBTQ+, and disabilities, 19 exhibited improvement over the two years. The study observed gender equality in leading roles across films and TV series. Netflix has outpaced the industry in hiring women and people of color as directors, as per the study. Netflix was also noted to exceed the proportional representation of Black leads and main cast. However, the report detected an underrepresentation of other racial and ethnic groups compared to the U.S. population. The study also observed rare LGBTQ+ characters and disabled lead actors in films and series. Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings and his wife donated $120 million to historically Black colleges and universities in June. Price action: NFLX stock was up 0.22% at $547.91 on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNetflix To Devote 0M For South Korean Content In 2021Cinedigm Expands Into Horror Genre With Screambox Acquisition© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Heads for Worst Week Since March as Prices Hold Around $46.5K

    “Cash is king in times of distress, not bitcoin,” said one market watcher.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – February 27th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would support the pack.

  • Is this the world’s best stock picker?

    What do Tesla, Square, bitcoin, and Shopify have in common? Wood’s “disruptive innovation” fund has posted a 140% gain over the past year, blowing away the 21% gain of the broader US stock market. ARK’s most surprising forecast is of its own backlash: “I think it’s likely that at some point, people will think that ARK was a scam, and that we don’t know our left from our right,” research director Brett Winton told Bloomberg this month.

  • India's Reliance partners with Google, Facebook for digital payment network bid: ET

    India's conglomerate Reliance Industries has partnered with Facebook Inc, Google and fintech player Infibeam to set up a national digital payment network, Economic Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources. Last year, India's central bank invited companies to forge new umbrella entities (NUEs) to create a payments network that would rival the system operated by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), as it seeks to reduce concentration risks in the space.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Brazil regulator approves 5G spectrum auction rules, no Huawei ban

    Brazil's telecoms regulator Anatel has approved rules for a spectrum auction for fifth-generation networks this year without any curbs on China's Huawei Technologies Co as an equipment supplier. Telecom companies will also be required to build stand-alone networks with the latest versions of 5G technology to be operating in state capital cities by July 30 next year, which will involve heavier investments that they had wanted. Right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro last year criticized the Chinese company and was under pressure from the Trump Administration to ban Huawei from the country's fifth-generation technology market on security concerns.

  • Warren Buffett In Annual Letter Signals More Stock Buybacks Coming This Year, Says Don't 'Bet Against America'

    Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders offered words of encouragement to a battered country while also signaling that more stock buybacks are to come. Buffett's Annual Letter: The letter from the 90-year-old chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) was even more anticipated than usual this year, because his influential voice has largely been silent since his last letter, which came in the very early days of the pandemic. A lot has happened since, from the contentious election and ensuing fallout, to the arrival of retailer investors pushing "stonks," not to mention the meteoric rise of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Buffett's lieutenant, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, spoke on Wednesday about some of these issues. He said the trading in stocks such as GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) was tantamount to "betting on racehorses" and cast doubt on the idea that Bitcoin will ever replace regular money as the world's primary medium of exchange. Buffett in his letter did not talk about cryptocurrency or GameStop, but he did touch on the turmoil of the past year, without directly referencing any particular event. He used the stories of companies throughout the country that he has invested in, such as GEICO and Pilot Travel Centers, to deliver a simple, clear message: "Never bet against America." (Italics in original.) "There has been no incubator for unleashing human potential like America. Despite some severe interruptions, our country’s economic progress has been breathtaking," he wrote. "Beyond that, we retain our constitutional aspiration of becoming 'a more perfect union.' Progress on that front has been slow, uneven and often discouraging. We have, however, moved forward and will continue to do so." Earnings, Stock Repurchases: As for the latest numbers on the company's performance, the letter showed Berkshire earned $42.5 billion last year, down 48% from 2019's $81.4 billion. This included an $11 billion loss from a write-down in subsidiary and affiliate businesses, particularly the 2016 purchase of Portland, Oregon-based metal fabricator Precision Castparts. The company does business in the aerospace industry — not the best one to be in last year. In his letter, Buffett said he overpaid for the company and that last year's "adverse developments" in the industry made that clear. "I was simply too optimistic about PCC’s normalized profit potential," Buffett wrote. The company spent $24.7 billion to repurchase the equivalent of 80,998 "A" shares last year, including $9 billion in the fourth quarter. That is likely to continue: "Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future," Buffett wrote. Berkshire also as usual listed its top holdings by market value. They included Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO), American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC). Filings from Berkshire earlier this month showed the company trimmed its positions in Apple while piling into drug, telecom and oil companies in the latest quarter. Recent Price Action: Berkshire's class B shares ended Friday at $240.51, down for the week at 0.54%. Class A shares were down 0.88% to $364,580. Photo Courtesy Wikimedia Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Hits Another All-Time High30,000 Macs Infected With Newly Detected Form Of Malware, Dubbed 'Silver Sparrow'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: 'It’s easy to overlook the many miracles occurring in middle America'

    'Never bet against America,' writes Warren Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    The U.S. House has given its OK; here's what's ahead.

  • Warren Buffett: Bond investors world-wide 'face a bleak future'

    While Warren Buffett isn’t known to prognosticate on where interest rates are heading, he warns that fixed-income investors “face a bleak future."

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Snaps Up Record $24.7 Billion of Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought back a record $24.7 billion of its own stock last year and said there’s more to come, as the conglomerate struggled to find other ways to deploy its enormous pile of cash.The company’s purchase of $9 billion of shares in the fourth quarter matched a record set in the previous three-month period, Buffett said Saturday in his annual letter to investors.“Berkshire has repurchased more shares since year-end, and is likely to further reduce its share count in the future,” Buffett, 90, said in the letter. “That action increased your ownership in all of Berkshire’s businesses by 5.2% without requiring you to so much as touch your wallet.”Buffett’s letter, a closely-watched missive from one of the world’s most renowned investors, devoted large portions to the impact of repurchases, one of Berkshire’s biggest capital-deployment moves last year as it “made no sizable acquisitions.” He also shared his thoughts on the strategy of conglomerates, praising businesses such as Berkshire’s insurance operations and railroad.He shied away from some of the most controversial issues of the day, including politics, the pandemic and racial equality. But Buffett stood by his optimism for America, saying that progress on achieving a “more perfect union” was uneven but still moving forward.“Our unwavering conclusion: Never bet against America,” he said.There was a small amount of progress in paring the cash pile, which fell 5% in the fourth quarter to $138.3 billion. Buffett has struggled to keep pace with the flow in recent years as Berkshire threw off cash faster than he could find higher-returning assets to snap up.Apple Inc. is one of Berkshire’s top three most-valuable assets, at $120 billion, Buffett said. The technology company has said it intends to repurchase its own shares as well.“The math of repurchases grinds away slowly, but can be powerful over time,” Buffett said. “The process offers a simple way for investors to own an ever-expanding portion of exceptional businesses.”Separately, Buffett acknowledged that the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year was almost entirely due to what he conceded was a “mistake” in 2016, when he paid too much for Precision Castparts. Precision is a fine company, Buffett said, but he admitted he made a big error.“I was wrong, however, in judging the average amount of future earnings and, consequently, wrong in my calculation of the proper price to pay for the business,” Buffett said in the letter.Stock PortfolioSwings in Berkshire’s massive $281.2 billion stock portfolio feed into the company’s net income because of an accounting technicality. That drove the figure up 23% to $35.8 billion in the fourth quarter from a year earlier.Berkshire’s Class A shares gained roughly 2.4% last year, falling short of the 16% increase in the S&P 500.The billionaire only briefly touched on one of the largest questions looming over Berkshire -- how long he might stay at the helm. He once again referenced a favorite CEO, Mrs. Blumkin, who founded Nebraska Furniture Mart. She worked until she was 103 -- “a ridiculously premature retirement age as judged by Charlie and me,” Buffett wrote, referring to Charlie Munger, 97, a Berkshire vice chairman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 refunds

    The IRS has received approximately 21% more individual returns than the agency received last year by Feb. 7, which was 12 days into the tax season last year.

  • Thousands Of Bots May Have Played Role In GameStop Hype: Report

    Bots have been hyping GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and other so-called meme stocks across social media platforms, Reuters has reported. What Happened: According to Massachusetts-based cybersecurity company PiiQ Media, some organized or foreign actors may have played role in hyping these stocks, which have soared and crashed — and sometimes soared again — this year. The firm studied posts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, and found that bots used the platforms to push GameStop and other meme stocks. However, it was unclear if the bots’ posts were influential or not, Reuters noted, and the company did not study Reddit, where the excitement over GameStop and other stocks was centered. According to the analysis, there are tens of thousands of such bot accounts used to hype stocks, as well as the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), on social media platforms. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the market volatility surrounding meme stocks and on Friday suspended trading in 15 companies, citing questionable trading and social media activity. Why It Matters: The volatility could have lasting effects on the regulation of markets. The frenzy in January grabbed international headlines and even led to a congressional hearing in the U.S. last week. The volatility in the markets alarmed politicians on the left who renewed calls to tax stock transactions. The situation also put the practice of "payment for order flow" under the spotlight both on and off Wall Street. Payment for order flow is what has enabled platforms, led by Robinhood, to allow commission-free stock trading — a primary factor behind the influx of retail traders into the markets over the past year.‪ Photo courtesy Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSEC Suspends Trading In 15 Stocks Over Social Media ConcernsRobinhood Planning Confidential IPO As Early As March: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • Bitcoin Slides in Worst Weekly Drop Since March Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s rally hit a speed bump as the world’s largest cryptocurrency witnessed its worst weekly decline in almost a year amid wider losses in risk assets.The digital token slumped 20% this week, the most since the pandemic-fueled selloff last March. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, tracking Bitcoin, Ether and three other cryptocurrencies, was down 23% for the same period. Bitcoin fell 5% to trade at $45,672 as of 5:00 p.m. in New York, according to consolidated pricing compiled by Bloomberg.“It is a market that was ridiculously overbought and will probably be so once again in the not-too-distant future,” Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA Europe, said in a note Friday.The rough patch for Bitcoin comes amid increased volatility in global markets, as a surge in bond yields heralds growing expectations that growth and inflation are moving higher and forcing traders to reevaluate their positions across multiple asset classes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped the most since October this week as stocks like Tesla Inc. and Peloton Interactive Inc. slumped.“Risk-on assets are taking a hit at the moment -- we’re seeing stocks slide and crypto is following,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific for cryptocurrency exchange Luno in Singapore. “The dollar is strengthening, which is a good indication to expect a slide in Bitcoin and crypto.”Bitcoin’s weakness in the face of market gyrations raises questions about its efficacy as a store of value and hedge against inflation, a key argument among proponents of its stunning rally over the past year. Detractors have maintained the digital asset’s surge is a speculative bubble and it’s destined for a repeat of the 2017 boom and bust.In a Flash, U.S. Yields Hit 1.6%, Wreaking Havoc Across MarketsWhile Bitcoin is often touted as the new “digital gold,” the yellow metal is winning out at the moment with spot gold trading at $1,734 per ounce, down about 3% for the week. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.9% in the same period, its strongest gain since October.Heavy selling in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world’s largest such fund, as well as the expiry of Bitcoin options are also contributing to the volatility, Ayyar said. The trust has slumped 24% this week, with losses racing past its underlying asset, as a once-massive price premium over Bitcoin turned negative as investors cashed in on those gains, he said.Prominent figures across the financial world have also recently weighed in on Bitcoin.Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said the prices “seem high” on the weekend, seen by some as an initial catalyst for the week’s selloff. Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood later said in a Bloomberg interview she was “very positive on Bitcoin” but didn’t disclose whether Ark had made a purchase.Earlier this week, Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates said in a Bloomberg Television interview he wasn’t a fan of Bitcoin, while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the token was an “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions.”(Updates prices, chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.