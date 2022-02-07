U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    -0.68 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +13.40 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.55 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0830
    -0.1170 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,127.67
    +2,431.75 (+5.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.66
    +24.91 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Update: Grayscale Investments® Amends Select Digital Asset Products’ Valuation Methodology

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Grayscale Investments
·16 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BCHG
  • ETHE
  • ETCG
  • GDLC
  • LTCN
  • GBTC

New York, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® (the "Sponsor"), the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, announced that it has amended the methodology used to determine the Index Price of select Grayscale products (“the Select Products”).

This Index Price change will be applied to several Grayscale products, including:

  • Grayscale® Basic Attention Token Trust

  • Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust

  • Grayscale® Bitcoin Cash Trust

  • Grayscale® Chainlink Trust

  • Grayscale® DeFi Fund

  • Grayscale® Digital Large Cap Fund

  • Grayscale® Ethereum Trust

  • Grayscale® Ethereum Classic Trust

  • Grayscale® Litecoin Trust

  • Grayscale® Solana Trust

  • Grayscale® Stellar Lumens Trust

  • Grayscale® Zcash Trust

The Select Products have historically valued their respective assets for operational purposes by reference to a volume-weighted average index price (the “Old Index Price”) of the underlying assets in U.S. dollars calculated by applying a weighting algorithm to the price and trading volume data for the immediately preceding 24-hour period as of 4:00 p.m., New York time derived from the selected digital asset exchanges that are reflected in the Indexes on such trade date. The methodology used exclusively by Grayscale and calculated by CoinDesk Indices, Inc. (the “Index Provider”) to calculate the Old Index Price overlaid an additional averaging mechanism to the price produced, resulting in the Old Index Price reflecting an average price for the 24-hour period. The Old Index Price was provided to the Sponsor once per day at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

Effective February 1, 2022, the Select Products will value their digital assets for operational purposes by reference to the index price (the “Index Price”) of the respective digital assets held by each product in U.S. dollars calculated by applying the same methodology to the price and trading volume data for the immediately preceding 24-hour period as of 4:00 p.m., New York time derived from the selected digital asset exchanges that are reflected in the Indexes on such trade date without the additional averaging mechanism being applied to the Index Price. The methodology used to calculate the Index Price is consistent with the publicly available digital asset prices that are published by the Index Provider continuously throughout the day, and as a result the Sponsor believes that using the Index Price will provide more transparency to investors. There will be no change to the Indexes used to determine the Index Price or the criteria used to select the digital asset exchanges included in the Indexes. The Index Price is calculated using non-GAAP methodology and is not used in the Select Products’ financial statements.

This release is being published to satisfy the Alternative Reporting Standards disclosure guidelines for OTCQX for Grayscale Zcash Trust (OTCQX: ZCSH) and Grayscale Stellar Lumens Trust (OTCQX: GXLM), the Annual Reports and other disclosures for these products are available at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ZCSH/disclosure and https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GXLM/disclosure, respectively.

Disclosure for each Product that is an SEC reporting company is available on the SEC’s website and through Grayscale’s website at https://grayscale.com/sec/.

Disclosure for each other Product is available in such Product’s private placement memorandum, which may be obtained from Grayscale by request.

Updates to Grayscale® Zcash Trust Disclosures

Historical Zcash Prices

For the period from January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021, the average difference in price between the Old Index Price and the Index Price and the average difference in Digital Asset Holdings of the Trust as calculated using the Old Index Price and the Index Price of was 0.14%.

The following chart illustrates the movement in the Index Price, the Old Index Price, the Trust's Digital Asset Holdings per Share based on the Old Index Price and the Index Price and the Trust’s net asset value per share as calculated in accordance with GAAP from October 24, 2017 to December 31, 2021. For more information on the determination of the Trust’s Digital Asset Holdings, see “Overview of the ZEC Industry and Market—ZEC Value—The Index and the Index Price.”


The following table illustrates the movements in the Old Index Price from the beginning of the Trust’s operations on October 24, 2017 to December 31, 2021. Since the beginning of the Trust’s operations, the Old Index Price has ranged from $23.90 to $687.00, with the straight average being $132.32. The Sponsor has not observed a material difference between the Old Index Price and average prices from the constituent Digital Asset Exchanges individually or as a group.


The following table illustrates the movements in the Index Price from the beginning of the Trust’s operations on October 24, 2017 to December 31, 2021. Since the beginning of the Trust’s operations, the Index Price has ranged from $23.70 to $687.00, with the straight average being $132.26. The Sponsor has not observed a material difference between the Index Price and average prices from the constituent Digital Asset Exchanges individually or as a group.


Determination of the Index Price When Index Price is Unavailable

The Sponsor will continue to use the same cascading set of rules to determine the appropriate Zcash reference rate in the event that the Index Price is unavailable, which are set forth below for reference:

1. Index Price = The price set by the Index as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. If the Index becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Index Provider to obtain the Index Price directly from the Index Provider. If after such contact the Index remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

2. Index Price = The price set by Coin Metrics Real-Time Rate (the “Secondary Index”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date (the “Secondary Index Price”). The Secondary Index Price is a real-time reference rate price, calculated using trade data from constituent markets selected by Coin Metrics (the “Secondary Index Provider”). The Secondary Index Price is calculated by applying weighted-median techniques to such trade data where half the weight is derived from the trading volume on each constituent market and half is derived from inverse price variance, where a constituent market with high price variance as a result of outliers or market anomalies compared to other constituent markets is assigned a smaller weight. If the Secondary Index becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Secondary Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Secondary Index Provider to obtain the Secondary Index Price directly from the Secondary Index Provider. If after such contact the Secondary Index remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Secondary Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

3. Index Price = The price set by the Trust's principal market (the “Tertiary Pricing Option”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. The Tertiary Pricing Option is a spot price derived from the principal market's public data feed that is believed to be consistently publishing pricing information as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, and is provided to the Sponsor via an application programming interface. If the Tertiary Pricing Option becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Tertiary Pricing Provider to obtain the Tertiary Pricing Option directly from the Tertiary Pricing Provider. If after such contact the Tertiary Pricing Option remains unavailable after such contact or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

4. Index Price = The Sponsor will use its best judgment to determine a good faith estimate of the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Updates to Risk Factors disclosure:

The Index has a limited history and a failure of the Index Price could adversely affect the value of the Shares.

The Index has a limited history and the Index Price is an average composite reference rate calculated using volume-weighted trading price data from various Digital Asset Exchanges chosen by the Index Provider. The Digital Asset Exchanges chosen by the Index Provider have also changed over time. For example, on January 19, 2020, the Index Provider removed Poloniex as part of its scheduled quarterly review. The Index Provider may remove or add Digital Asset Exchanges to the Index in the future at its discretion. For more information on the inclusion criteria for Digital Asset Exchanges in the Index, see “Overview of the ZEC Industry and Market—ZEC Value—The Index and the Index Price.”

Although the Index is designed to accurately capture the market price of ZEC, third parties may be able to purchase and sell ZEC on public or private markets not included among the constituent Digital Asset Exchanges of the Index, and such transactions may take place at prices materially higher or lower than the Index Price. Moreover, there may be variances in the prices of ZEC on the various Digital Asset Exchanges, including as a result of differences in fee structures or administrative procedures on different Digital Asset Exchanges. For example, based on data provided by the Index Provider, on any given day during year ended December 31, 2021, the maximum differential between the 4:00 p.m., New York time spot price of any single Digital Asset Exchange included in the Index and the Index Price was 2.39% and the average of the maximum differentials of the 4:00 p.m., New York time spot price of each Digital Asset Exchange included in the Index and the Index Price was 1.46%. During this same period, the average differential between the 4:00 p.m., New York time spot prices of all the Digital Asset Exchanges included in the Index and the Index Price was 0.01%. All Digital Asset Exchanges that were included in the Index throughout the period were considered in this analysis. To the extent such prices differ materially from the Index Price, investors may lose confidence in the Shares’ ability to track the market price of ZEC, which could adversely affect the value of the Shares.

Updates to Grayscale® Stellar Lumens Trust Disclosures

Historical Stellar Lumens Prices

For the period from January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021, the average difference in price between the Old Index Price and the Index Price and the average difference in Digital Asset Holdings the Trust as calculated using the Old Index Price and the Index Price of was 0.05%.

The following chart illustrates the movement in the Index Price, the Old Index Price, the Trust's Digital Asset Holdings per Share based on the Old Index Price and the Index Price and the Trust’s net asset value per share as calculated in accordance with GAAP from December 6, 2018 to December 31, 2021. For more information on the determination of the Trust’s Digital Asset Holdings, see “Overview of the XLM Industry and Market—XLM Value—The Index and the Index Price.”


The following table illustrates the movements in the Old Index Price from the beginning of the Trust’s operations on December 6, 2018 to December 31, 2021. Since the beginning of the Trust’s operations, the Old Index Price has ranged from $0.04 to $0.73, with the straight average being $0.18. The Sponsor has not observed a material difference between the Old Index Price and average prices from the constituent Digital Asset Exchanges individually or as a group.

The following table illustrates the movements in the Index Price from the beginning of the Trust’s operations on December 6, 2018 to December 31, 2021. Since the beginning of the Trust’s operations, the Index Price has ranged from $0.03 to $0.72, with the straight average being $0.18. The Sponsor has not observed a material difference between the Index Price and average prices from the constituent Digital Asset Exchanges individually or as a group.

Determination of the Index Price When Index Price is Unavailable

The Sponsor will continue to use the same cascading set of rules to determine the appropriate Stellar Lumens reference rate in the event that the Index Price is unavailable, which are set forth below for reference:

1. Index Price = The price set by the Index as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. If the Index becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Index Provider to obtain the Index Price directly from the Index Provider. If after such contact the Index remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

2. Index Price = The price set by Coin Metrics Real-Time Rate (the “Secondary Index”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date (the “Secondary Index Price”). The Secondary Index Price is a real-time reference rate price, calculated using trade data from constituent markets selected by Coin Metrics (the “Secondary Index Provider”). The Secondary Index Price is calculated by applying weighted-median techniques to such trade data where half the weight is derived from the trading volume on each constituent market and half is derived from inverse price variance, where a constituent market with high price variance as a result of outliers or market anomalies compared to other constituent markets is assigned a smaller weight. If the Secondary Index becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Secondary Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Secondary Index Provider to obtain the Secondary Index Price directly from the Secondary Index Provider. If after such contact the Secondary Index remains unavailable or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Secondary Index does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

3. Index Price = The price set by the Trust's principal market (the “Tertiary Pricing Option”) as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, on the valuation date. The Tertiary Pricing Option is a spot price derived from the principal market's public data feed that is believed to be consistently publishing pricing information as of 4:00 p.m., New York time, and is provided to the Sponsor via an application programming interface. If the Tertiary Pricing Option becomes unavailable, or if the Sponsor determines in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will, on a best efforts basis, contact the Tertiary Pricing Provider to obtain the Tertiary Pricing Option directly from the Tertiary Pricing Provider. If after such contact the Tertiary Pricing Option remains unavailable after such contact or the Sponsor continues to believe in good faith that the Tertiary Pricing Option does not reflect an accurate price, then the Sponsor will employ the next rule to determine the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

4. Index Price = The Sponsor will use its best judgment to determine a good faith estimate of the Index Price. There are no predefined criteria to make a good faith assessment and it will be made by the Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Updates to Risk Factors disclosure:

The Index has a limited history and a failure of the Index Price could adversely affect the value of the Shares.

The Index has a limited history and the Index Price is an average composite reference rate calculated using volume-weighted trading price data from various Digital Asset Exchanges chosen by the Index Provider. The Digital Asset Exchanges chosen by the Index Provider have also changed over time. For example, on January 19, 2020, the Index Provider removed Poloniex as part of its scheduled quarterly review. The Index Provider may remove or add Digital Asset Exchanges to the Index in the future at its discretion. For more information on the inclusion criteria for Digital Asset Exchanges in the Index, see “Overview of the XLM Industry and Market—XLM Value—The Index and the Index Price.”

Although the Index is designed to accurately capture the market price of XLM, third parties may be able to purchase and sell XLM on public or private markets not included among the constituent Digital Asset Exchanges of the Index, and such transactions may take place at prices materially higher or lower than the Index Price. Moreover, there may be variances in the prices of XLM on the various Digital Asset Exchanges, including as a result of differences in fee structures or administrative procedures on different Digital Asset Exchanges. For example, based on data provided by the Index Provider, on any given day during twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the maximum differential between the 4:00 p.m., New York time spot price of any single Digital Asset Exchange included in the Index and the Index Price was 25.65% and the average of the maximum differentials of the 4:00 p.m., New York time spot price of each Digital Asset Exchange included in the Index and the Index Price was 7.24%. During this same period, the average differential between the 4:00 p.m., New York time spot prices of all the Digital Asset Exchanges included in the Index and the Index Price was 0.08%. All Digital Asset Exchanges that were included in the Index throughout the period were considered in this analysis. To the extent such prices differ materially from the Index Price, investors may lose confidence in the Shares’ ability to track the market price of XLM, which could adversely affect the value of the Shares.

About Grayscale Investments®
Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, compliant, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and unrivaled expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale’s private placements, public quotations, and ETFs for exposure to both single asset, diversified, and thematic investment products. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered) or Foreside Fund Services, LLC. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

CONTACT: Jennifer Rosenthal press@grayscale.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amgen stock rises after COVID drugs boost Q4 profit

    Shares of Amgen Inc. rose more than 3% in the extended session Monday after the drug maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit above Wall Street expectations and said sales rose in part due to COVID-19 products. Amgen said it earned $1.9 billion, or $3.36 a share, in the quarter, compared with $1.6 billion, or $2.76 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Amgen earned $4.36 a share. Sales rose 3% to $6.8 billion, thanks in part to a revenue bump from its collaboration wi

  • Velodyne issues warrant for 39.6 million shares to Amazon subsidiary

    Velodyne had lost about 80% in value in 2021 amid internal conflict with management as well as the resignation of its former chief executive Anand Gopalan in July. According to the deal, Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amazon, can exercise the warrant on or before Feb. 4, 2030 at $4.18 per share.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Bank of America Strategists Warn Fed Hikes in Pricey Market to End Poorly

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimists expecting the stock market to weather the rate-hike cycle as they’ve done in the past are missing one important detail, according to Bank of America Corp.’s strategists. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big T

  • Take-Two Interactive shares sink on Q3 earnings, next ‘Grand Theft Auto’ title announced

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the quarterly earnings results for video game and software company Take-Two Interactive.

  • Amgen Stock Remains In Limbo As Its Biggest Product Flounders

    Amgen reported soaring quarterly earnings Monday, but sales didn't inch up enough to top expectations — likely leaving Amgen stock in limbo.

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • Did The Smart Money Get SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Right?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • Nvidia becomes 7th-largest U.S. company as it passes Facebook owner Meta for the first time

    Nvidia Corp. became the seventh-largest U.S. company Monday as it overtook Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc. for the first time.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again on Monday

    "Investor's Business Daily" points out: Business is going great in the semiconductors sector.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

  • Stocks decline into market close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on how stocks performed today.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • Bitcoin will hit $200,000 in the second half of 2022, predicts FSInsight

    And Ether prices could quadruple as well.

  • What Does Wall Street Think About SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair?

    Cedar Fair is confirming that SeaWorld Entertainment recently made a buyout offer. It will review and consider the proposal.