U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.50
    -16.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,844.00
    -154.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,019.75
    -26.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.10
    -23.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.01
    -1.55 (-2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.30
    +17.20 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    25.93
    +0.35 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1340
    -0.0420 (-3.57%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    -0.66 (-3.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3933
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7490
    -0.3010 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,833.93
    +383.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    953.06
    +9.62 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.92
    +11.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Grayscale Investments® Furthers Commitment to Bitcoin ETF, Hiring Global Head of ETFs

Grayscale Investments
·3 min read

Firm appoints David LaValle, former Chief Executive Officer of Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today announced the official appointment of David LaValle as Senior Managing Director, Global Head of ETFs, reporting directly to Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale.

"Grayscale is 100% committed to converting our investment products, including Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), into ETFs,” said Sonnenshein. “Dave is a pioneering leader in the ETF space with expertise spanning critical components of the ETF ecosystem, including product development, distribution, capital markets, trading and regulation. He will accelerate Grayscale’s ability to realize our commitment to ETFs, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the Grayscale team, and the digital asset ecosystem, more broadly.”

Grayscale Investments recently formed Grayscale Advisors, LLC®, a registered investment advisor. Grayscale Advisors will serve clients looking to explore or deepen their exposure to digital currencies through Grayscale's premium offering of differentiated investment funds and services. The new, regulated entity will build upon the firm’s robust product line-up to ensure that investors can deploy capital through a mechanism that is secure, transparent, and familiar.

“There’s been a fundamental shift in investor preferences, directly impacting wealth managers and the asset management industry. I’m delighted by the opportunity to leverage my broad experience to work with Michael and the Grayscale team to advance this digital evolution,” said LaValle. “Grayscale is an unrivaled leader in the digital asset space and I am eager to work with the team to meet investor demand for single asset trusts and diversified funds, while developing the future of digital currency-based ETFs.”

Prior to joining Grayscale, David LaValle served as Chief Executive Officer of Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes, a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. LaValle has more than 20 years of experience in financial services and a diverse background that spans the entire ETF landscape. LaValle also previously served as the US Head of SPDR ETF Capital Markets and as a member of the senior leadership team at State Street Global Advisors. Prior to State Street, LaValle led Nasdaq’s Exchange Traded Product Marketplace where he was responsible for all aspects of strategy and business development for Nasdaq’s ETP listing and trading businesses.

Last year, Grayscale doubled its headcount, and it expects to continue expanding its team this year across all functional areas. New hires across the Grayscale organization reflect both the firm’s commercial success and the need to scale its infrastructure accordingly to meet future business needs. A key focus for Sonnenshein’s leadership continues to be heavily investing in people, alongside technology and the brand. Open positions for Grayscale’s new ETF team can be found here.


About Grayscale Investments®
Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $34.5B in assets under management as of August 3, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.com and follow @Grayscale.

About Grayscale Advisors®
Grayscale Advisors is a registered investment advisor specializing in the digital asset ecosystem. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the firm will provide advisory services, industry-leading products, and tailored solutions to investors seeking exposure to the digital currency asset class.


CONTACT: Jennifer Rosenthal press@grayscale.com


Recommended Stories

  • The 20 technology-company winners this earnings season include Enphase, AMD and Tesla

    DEEP DIVE With almost three-quarters of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings this season, it’s time to review the winners. Below is a screen showing 20 U.S. technology companies that appear to be firing on all cylinders, with improving sales, gross margins and operating margins.

  • Fastly Earnings Today: What to Watch

    It's been a rough year for Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock. Slowing organic growth, the loss of the company's chief financial officer, and outsize growth at competitor Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) are among some of the concerns likely weighing on the stock. Ahead of Fastly's quarterly update, here's a preview of some key items to watch.

  • Robinhood sparks buzz on Reddit, shares up 15%

    The 24% surge in Robinhood's stock on Tuesday elevated it above the $38-price set in last Thursday's IPO and gave the company a market capitalization of about $39 billion. "People are trying to jump on the back of Cathie Wood's vote of confidence in Robinhood shares," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital in New York. "The catalyst was certainly Cathie Wood putting in a sizable position after everyone was downbeat after the IPO."

  • Kraft Heinz Earnings Top Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    The food purveyor reported an adjusted profit of 78 cents a share, beating forecasts for 72 cents a share, on sales of $6.6 billion, topping expectations for $6.55 billion.

  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Is In Line with Growth, and has Enough Capital to Ramp Up Development

    Young companies such as Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ), need capital in order to reach their full potential and profitability. Debt can often be risky and is more appropriate for already profitable companies. That is why cash from investors is a much better option while a company grows.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but it still wasn't enough.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August

    According to New Frontier Data, legal weed sales in the U.S. are expected to grow by an annual average of 21%, ultimately hitting north of $41 billion by mid-decade. While this sales growth will undoubtedly make some cannabis investors rich, we also know that not every marijuana stock can be a winner. The following trio of pot stocks stand out for all the wrong reasons and should be avoided like the plague in August.

  • Will Micron Technology's New Dividend Policy Pay Dividends For Investors?

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) just announced a quarterly dividend policy. The payouts are starting out small, but I expect the company to build up its dividend yield over time. Let's see what Micron's payouts will mean to us shareholders.

  • When Will AMC Entertainment Bring Back Its Dividend?

    Shareholders want to know when the multiplex operator will begin returning money to its investors. They're not going to like the answer.

  • Robinhood Stock Is Soaring. Cathie Wood May Be Right.

    Biden calls Delta-driven surge of coronavirus cases ‘largely preventable tragedy,’ Lyft turns profitable as demand increases, SEC’s Gensler calls unregulated crypto markets ‘the Wild West,’ and other news to start your day.

  • Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) Surprise on Earnings goes Unnoticed by Investors

    Exxon Mobil Corporation(NYSE:XOM) posted a positive earnings result for the second quarter in the row. However, the stock price is not following the suit, remaining lodged around US$58, following a dip in July. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • These 2 Chinese Tech Stocks Could Be Safer Than Their Bigger Rivals

    China's ongoing crackdown on its top tech companies has rattled investors and crushed the sector's bellwether stocks, including Alibaba, Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and Baidu. It's tempting to avoid all Chinese stocks until this regulatory storm ends, but investors should keep an eye on two companies that aren't as exposed to the government's wrath: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI). NetEase is China's second-largest mobile game publisher after Tencent.

  • MGM Growth to Be Bought by VICI Properties in $17.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- VICI Properties Inc. is acquiring MGM Growth Properties LLC, including MGM Resorts International’s stake in the real estate investment trust, in a deal that values the takeover target at $17.2 billion.Under the terms of the agreement, VICI will redeem a majority of the MGM Growth operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 each, or a total of about $4.4 billion, in cash, and acquire the rest of MGM Growth in a stock-for-stock transaction. The total MGM Growth value inc

  • General Motors Stock Falls Despite Raising 2021 Guidance

    GM swung to a Q2 profit and lifted its outlook, a week after rival Ford did so and noted improvement in the supply of chips.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • How about genuine reform of capital-gains tax rates?

    Biden would set the rate way too high, but there is an ideal way to collect some revenue without killing innovation or growth

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.