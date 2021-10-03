Grayscale Investments Reduces Portfolio To Purchase SOL and UNI

BeInCrypto –

Grayscale has released an announcement concerning its “quarterly rebalancing of funds” for its Digital Large Cap Fund and also its DeFi Fund.

The rebalancing includes the reduction of these funds’ portfolios in LTC and BTC, to release capital that has subsequently been used to invest in Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) in large proportions. This is the first time that Solana has been included in any product offered by Grayscale Investments. Now, SOL and UNI comprise 3.24% and 1.06% of the funds, respectively.

It also follows news from July 2021, when Grayscale announced that it would be adjusting the portfolio of its Digital Large Cap Fund to purchase Cardano (ADA).

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto