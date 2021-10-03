U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,890.60
    +161.53 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Grayscale Investments Reduces Portfolio To Purchase SOL and UNI

Dan Mitchell
·1 min read
In this article:
BeInCrypto –

Grayscale has released an announcement concerning its “quarterly rebalancing of funds” for its Digital Large Cap Fund and also its DeFi Fund.

The rebalancing includes the reduction of these funds’ portfolios in LTC and BTC, to release capital that has subsequently been used to invest in Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) in large proportions. This is the first time that Solana has been included in any product offered by Grayscale Investments. Now, SOL and UNI comprise 3.24% and 1.06% of the funds, respectively.

It also follows news from July 2021, when Grayscale announced that it would be adjusting the portfolio of its Digital Large Cap Fund to purchase Cardano (ADA).

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

