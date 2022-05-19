U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Grayscale Supports the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program as a Gold Sponsor

·3 min read

Candidate Experience Awards Recognizes Organizations That Deliver Exceptional Candidate Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced that Grayscale, a high volume hiring platform designed to help recruiters streamline and automate a high-touch candidate experience at scale, has become a Gold sponsor for this year's 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program.

"We're fortunate to have Grayscale as a Gold sponsor this year. Their commitment to improving high volume hiring candidate experience is critical in today's labor market," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Grayscale's support enables us to grow our benchmarking program to reach more employers and we're excited they're sponsoring the CandEs this year!"

The annual Talent Board candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how an organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers while obtaining anonymous feedback from their candidates. Employers will also gain insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,200 global employers and 1.25 million job seekers since 2011. To participate and qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also has to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2022 CandE Benchmark Research Program is now open.

"We believe people are the heart of every business. With the market moving so quickly, creating a high-volume hiring system that prioritizes and celebrates your candidates is essential," said Ty Abernethy, Grayscale CEO and Co-Founder. "SMS is such an easy and practical way to engage with candidates. It's been an honor to play a role in redesigning volume hiring processes. We're excited to be a sponsor this year because there is still more to learn about consistently curating impactful candidate experiences!"

Additional information about the 2022 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program can be accessed here.

About Grayscale
Grayscale is a High-Volume Hiring Platform designed to help recruiters streamline and automate a high-touch candidate experience at scale. Now, it's easier than ever to leverage SMS and stay in touch with your applicants. With hundreds of software integrations, we seamlessly handle syncing all your candidate data. More information can be found at https://grayscaleapp.com.

About Talent Board
Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

Media Contact:
Kevin Grossman
831-419-6810
336550@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grayscale-supports-the-2022-talent-board-candidate-experience-awards-benchmark-research-program-as-a-gold-sponsor-301549431.html

SOURCE Talent Board

