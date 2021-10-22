U.S. markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,539.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,498.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,433.75
    -45.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,293.00
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.28
    +0.78 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.10
    +27.20 (+1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.39 (+1.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6740
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • Vix

    15.13
    -0.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7450
    -0.2430 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,508.14
    -1,498.10 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,507.41
    -27.24 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.61
    +32.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Graywood Developments launches the Graywood Vision Fund, with an inaugural donation of over $100K supporting three charities across Canada

·4 min read

The fund's first recipients represent a diverse collection of charities that support a range of causes, including the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary, the Canadian Opera Company, and Tree Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Graywood Developments announce the launch of the Graywood Vision Fund, a charitable fund intended to focus Graywood's corporate contributions by aligning with organizations that are helping make cities happier and healthier places to live.

Graywood Vision Fund (CNW Group/Graywood Development)
Graywood Vision Fund (CNW Group/Graywood Development)

"As a developer that believes in the resiliency of cities and the enduring role they will play in our collective future, we're tasked with creating stronger, smarter, more prosperous and more inclusive communities. That is the goal we set with each of our developments, but we recognize that there are gaps that exist outside our expertise," says Stephen Price, President and CEO of Graywood Developments. "The Graywood Vision Fund adopts the same rigorous, research-based approach that we bring to our equity investments and development pipeline and applies it to our charitable contributions, in an effort to better support organizations doing great work in the cities in which we build."

The inaugural charities receiving donations this year each speak to one of three key pillars – people, places and culture, which Graywood is using to inform all investments from the fund: social services and immigration (people), green space and the environment (places) and arts and culture (culture). This year's contributions to the YMCA of Greater Toronto and YMCA Calgary will support programs geared towards improving community services, while donations to the Canadian Opera Company and Tree Canada fulfill the arts and culture and sustainability pillars. For its first year, total contributions by the fund will tally over $100,000.

"Graywood Developments and the YMCA of Greater Toronto share a commitment to building vibrant communities we can all be proud to call home," says Medhat Mahdy, President and Chief Executive Officer, YMCA of Greater Toronto. "Graywood's generous donation to our Strong Start, Great Future Capital Campaign will help bring essential services, opportunity, and belonging to more people across the GTA. It's an investment in our communities that will help meet urgent needs highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic — including new child care spaces and offerings that support mental health."

"Graywood's investment enables the Canadian Opera Company to fulfill its wide-ranging national mandate - bringing excellent artists and performances to the mainstage, offering Canada's best training and coaching to our talented young artists through the Ensemble Studio and ensuring that families of all abilities and financial backgrounds have access to enriching cultural and arts education opportunities," says Stephen Gilles, Director, Philanthropy and Sponsorship, Canadian Opera Company.

"Tree Canada is dedicated to improving the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees," says Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. "We are excited to work with Graywood Developments and for their donation to our National Greening Program and Partners in Planting Program. Their donation to Tree Canada helps us get more trees in the ground in urban and rural settings and will help improve access to green space, improve air quality and contribute to carbon compensation."

The Graywood Vision fund follows on the heels of last year's successful 35-year anniversary giving campaign. In 2020, to commemorate its 35th year in business, Graywood donated $35,000 to seven local Toronto and Calgary organizations or food banks, in recognition of a nationwide lack of food security. Each recipient was located near a community in which Graywood is developing, including JAC Condos, Wonder Condos, 250 Lawrence, Scout Condos, Fish Creek Exchange, Theodore Condos in Calgary, and the newly launched The Goode Condos in Toronto. Each charity received a $5,000 donation to go directly towards meal giveaways and food hampers to combat hunger and poverty.

As a private investment management company that specializes in the development of real estate properties of exceptional quality, Graywood is unique among Canadian developers. The firm's pedigree of working with institutional investors informs the rigorous nature of the Graywood Vision Fund and how it plans to deploy contributions going forward.

About Graywood Developments
For over 35 years, Graywood has worked hard to create communities that are not just optimized for life today, but built with a vision of a prosperous tomorrow. With a keen eye on how, and where people want to live, and a passion for projects that get noticed and endure, Graywood works hard to ensure that its purchasers are making the right investment, both personally and financially.

SOURCE Graywood Development

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/22/c4974.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why is Walgreens really closing stores in San Francisco?

    Walgreens is citing retail theft as the reason for San Francisco store closures. City officials are pushing back on these claims, saying Walgreens is trying to cut costs.

  • Marine Veteran Disarms Robbery Suspect Armed With Handgun at Gas Station in Arizona

    The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said a Marine Corps veteran disarmed a suspect with a handgun during a robbery at a Chevron gas station on October 20.Security footage shows the veteran, who was a customer inside the store, grabbing the suspect’s gun and restraining him.“Upon arrival, deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun,” the sheriff’s office said. “The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him.”The other two suspects fled the scene and were on the loose, according to a statement. The armed suspect, who was a juvenile, was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Credit: Yuma County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Mom 'terrified' after spotting suspicious figure in baby monitor footage: 'Search every inch of your house'

    She said she had a strange feeling that prompted her to go get her baby.

  • Kenya runner's death highlights pressures faced by female athletes

    The death of Kenyan running star Agnes Tirop has thrown a spotlight on the pressures faced by the country's female athletes who pay a huge -- and often tragic -- price for their spectacular success in a male-dominated society.

  • When local reporters resist vaccination mandates, everyone in town hears about it

    As a news anchor at KGWN in Cheyenne, Wyo., Kerri Hayden said she tried to stay neutral in reporting about the coronavirus pandemic, including stories about mask and vaccine mandates. But when her station's owner, Gray Television, required all employees to be vaccinated, Hayden was forced to pick a side. "I wanted the decision to be my choice," she said in an interview this week, "not a billion-dollar company's."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • Remains found in Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, FBI confirms

    The FBI confirmed Thursday evening the remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environment Park are those of Brian Laundrie.

  • FBI confirms human remains found belong to Brian Laundrie

    The FBI Denver released a statement Thursday afternoon that said they have confirmed the human remains found in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday were those of Brian Laundrie.

  • I know what can happen to a woman after she’s spiked on a night out

    “Nothing happened.” Those were the first words I heard when I woke up in a strange bed, with nine hours of memory missing. The last thing I had known, a colleague and I were out for a drink. It was 8pm, still light out, and I remember thinking how great it was that it was early enough to make it to my friend’s house for dinner.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Video Shows Cops Forcing Man Off Subway After He Says He Asked Them To Wear Masks

    Andrew Gilbert said he was pushed from a New York City subway platform by two maskless NYPD officers after reminding them of the city's mask law.

  • Union hits GE with unfair labor claims over vaccine policy

    A union official told the Business Journal that GE has not left it enough time to bargain over issues such as what will happen to workers who do not get vaccinated.

  • ‘Strikes are contagious’: Wave of labor unrest signals crisis in tight job market

    As employers of all sizes grapple with an acute worker shortage amid The Great Resignation, it’s become increasingly clear that people with jobs aren’t all that happy, either.

  • New York lawyers plead guilty in Molotov cocktail case

    Two New York lawyers pleaded guilty on Wednesday for their roles in a Molotov cocktail attack during May 2020 protests sparked by George Floyd's death. Prosecutors said one of the lawyers, Urooj Rahman, threw a gasoline-filled bottle into an empty police vehicle, attempted to distribute Molotov cocktails to others, and then fled in a minivan driven by Colinford Mattis. The incident came during Brooklyn protests after Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, sparking widespread protests against racism and police violence.

  • 5 Key Things You Need To Know About The John Deere Strike

    Roughly 10,000 members of the United Auto Workers union have been on strike against Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), the parent company of farm and construction equipment maker John Deere, since midnight on Oct. 14. The strike is the largest of the pandemic era and also the largest private-sector walkout since the UAW’s action against General Motors (NYSE: GM) in 2019. Here are five key considerations to help understand how the strike began and how it could possibly end. The Genesis Of The Conflict:

  • Aryan Khan: Son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan denied bail in drugs case gripping India

    Khan’s lawyers have challenged lower court’s decision in Bombay High Court

  • Mistrial declared in civil rights case of Kansas City police who wrongly arrested teen

    A lawyer for the teenager said they are looking forward to a new trial.

  • Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to Parkland massacre

    Nikolas Cruz has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2018 massacre that left 17 dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A jury will now decide whether he will be executed for one of the nation's deadliest school shootings. (Oct. 20)

  • Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Pleads Guilty, Blasts ‘Drugs’ in Bizarre Speech

    Twitter/NowThisNewsParkland, Florida, school shooter Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty on Wednesday to gunning down 14 students and three staff members in 2018 at Marjorie Douglas Stoneman High School.Cruz, 23, appeared before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who explained the penalties Cruz is facing. Scherer told him that his guilty pleas precede a penalty phase during which a jury will decide whether Cruz will be sentenced to death or face life in prison. In all, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of

  • Driver was behind Tesla wheel in deadly Texas crash: investigators

    A driver was at the wheel of a Tesla car in April that crashed and caught fire in Texas, US investigators said Thursday, contradicting initial police statements.

  • Cause of Death Revealed for Calif. Family Who Mysteriously Died on Hiking Trail

    John Gerrish, Ellen Chung and their 1-year-old daughter Miju were found dead alongside their family dog in the Sierra National Forest on Aug. 17