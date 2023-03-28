U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

Grazitti Interactive to Host Marketing (re)Focus, 2023 - A Virtual Conference

PR Newswire
·2 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital service provider and innovation leader, recently announced the third edition of their upcoming virtual conference – Marketing (re)Focus, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. After the grand success of Marketing (re)Focus, 2022, this year's conference aims to foster conversations on making marketing matter, through unprecedented economic times.

Grazitti_Logo
Grazitti_Logo

Announcing the conference, Grazitti's CEO, Alok Ramsisaria, said, "The future favors the prepared. As we are all expecting a major economic shake-up this year, now is the time for companies to re-evaluate their marketing strategies, adjust their budgets accordingly, and learn to connect with customers in new ways. And to advance in the marketing funnel, businesses must drive a compelling, unified experience across the whole buying journey by integrating digital inputs."

Every year, this marketing conference brings thought leaders and business pioneers together to learn, inspire, and grow.

"For the year 2023, it is crucial for marketing professionals to recognize and manage buyer behavior, and measure and improve the health of customer relationships by investing in data-driven insights and post-sale interactions. And combining all that with AI and ML can empower businesses to get even deeper insights into user behavior and create great experiences for customers.", said Shivraj Asthana, President, at Grazitti Interactive.

The conference will be a great opportunity for thought leaders in the marketing landscape across the globe to learn from a bigger community.

You can register for Marketing (re)Focus, 2023, here.

About Marketing (re)Focus, 2023

Grazitti's signature virtual conference - Marketing (re)Focus is all about making business future-proof with strong marketing strategies. The conference will be brimful with riveting interactions, brainstorming, inspiration, and so much more in the form of keynotes, panel discussions, and Q&As with the finest minds in the marketing space.

About Grazitti Interactive®

Backed by 15+ years of experience in delivering customer and employee-centric digital experiences, Grazitti Interactive is a global digital services provider leveraging cloud, mobile, and social media technologies. We've served the digital innovation needs of 1000+ global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We offer a range of tailored solutions for marketing automation, Salesforce implementation & consulting, data analysis, web development, digital marketing, and more.

Contact:

Aanchal Dhar
E: aanchal.dhar@grazitti.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037125/Grazitti_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grazitti-interactive-to-host-marketing-refocus-2023---a-virtual-conference-301783608.html

SOURCE Grazitti Interactive

