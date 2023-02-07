U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,121.87
    +10.79 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,880.57
    -10.45 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,955.20
    +67.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.47
    +5.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.67
    +2.56 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    -0.0130 (-0.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0710
    -1.5360 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,084.85
    +16.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.80
    +5.84 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

Grazitti Interactive Unveils Top Content Marketing Trends for 2023

·1 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grazitti Interactive, global digital services provider and innovation leader, recently announced the release of their eBook that covers their take on the content marketing trends that will dominate in 2023. The eBook, Content Marketing Trends Lookbook: Make Your Content Strategy Top Notch in 2023 and Beyond, sheds light on how to make your 2023 content strategy recession-proof and content marketing trends for the foreseeable future.

Grazitti_Interactive_Logo
Grazitti_Interactive_Logo

Unveiling the release of the eBook, Akanksha Dass, Manager - Content Marketing, Grazitti Interactive, said, "Content has changed the marketing game. It is endearing to see the importance and value rapidly-growing businesses are now giving to content marketing. Great and high-yielding content is a by-product of a well-thought out and intelligent content marketing strategy that's crafted in sync with dominant industry trends. And, we're delighted to bring to you our take on the trends that will rule the content marketing realm in 2023."

The content marketing industry is continuously expanding. The key to successful content marketing is to include current trends and techniques into your user-centric content that can help you to scale up your business.

Download the eBook, here.

About Grazitti Interactive

Grazitti Interactive is a global innovation leader that designs, deploys, and delivers innovative digital solutions. Our team has extensive experience in enriching customer interactions, designing dynamic communities, enabling data-driven decision support, and more. Our 1000+ global customers come in all sizes, from growing businesses to Fortune 500 companies across technology, banking and financial services, healthcare, travel, and more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1737144/Grazitti_Interactive_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grazitti-interactive-unveils-top-content-marketing-trends-for-2023-301741031.html

SOURCE Grazitti Interactive

Recommended Stories

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zoom Video to Slash 15% of Staff. The CEO Will Take a Pay Cut of 98%.

    Zoom Video will be slashing about15% of its staff, or around 1,300 people. The CEO is cutting his own pay by 98%.

  • Wells Fargo didn't act after an L.A. executive was raped by her boss, lawsuit alleges

    A former Wells Fargo senior vice president has sued the bank, accusing it of retaliation after her complaints of sexual misconduct by a higher-ranking employee.

  • Boeing To Cut Around 2K Finance and HR Jobs; Outsource Some To India

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) expects to cut about 2,000 positions in finance and human resources via attrition and layoffs. Last month, the plane maker announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022 but said some support positions would be cut. The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday that it expects "about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs." Boeing also confirmed outsourcing about one-third

  • 2 FAANG Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2027

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two inexpensive stocks primed to deliver triple-digit returns by 2027.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • EIA lifts 2023 oil-price forecasts, but cuts natural-gas price outlook

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration raised its 2023 forecasts for WTI and Brent oil, but reduced its outlook for U.S. natural-gas prices, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report released Tuesday.

  • Graphic Packaging Announces Another New Paperboard Mill

    Graphic Packaging Holding said it will spend $1 billion to build a new plant to turn old cardboard into new boxboard, doubling down on its bet that concerns about plastic waste have created opportunities for paper packaging. The paperboard mill in Waco, Texas will follow the opening early last year of a similar plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., which was the first new coated-recycled paperboard line to be built in the U.S. in decades. Construction is expected to begin later this quarter and start-up is

  • IRS Hobby vs. Business: What It Means For Taxes

    Operating a business on the side can give you valuable tax deductions as well as extra income. However, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) decides if the business is actually a hobby or not. If the IRS says it is, you … Continue reading → The post IRS Hobby vs. Business: What It Means for Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • You Bet There's a Trade to Be Made With BP

    Early on Friday morning, the London-based energy giant once known as British Petroleum, BP PLC released the firm's fourth quarter financial results. For the three month period ended December 31st, BP posted an adjusted EPADS (earnings per American Depository Share) of $1.59 on revenue of $70.356B. - Gas & Low Carbon Energy produced adjusted EBITDA of $4.515B (+29.8%) as capital expenditures increased 55.2% to $1.609B.

  • Bosses think they’re winning the return to office—until employees blindside them by quiet quitting

    To boost engagement, making employees feel like their opinions are heard is almost as important as letting them work from home.

  • Southwest Airlines Pushes Back Against a Common Criticism

    The airline has faced a lot of criticism since its holiday meltdown and it's pushing back in one key way.

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks Up 30% or More to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    These favorites of the Ark Invest founder and her team are shaping up to be great long-term stories.

  • Crude Oil Prices, Oil Stocks Rally, Lifted By China And Turkey

    Crude oil prices rallied for a second day, also lifting Big Oil stocks as well as oil and gas producers and refiners.

  • Meta settles U.S. lawsuit over infinity-logo trademark

    Meta Platforms Inc has agreed to resolve a trademark lawsuit brought by blockchain nonprofit Dfinity Foundation over Meta's infinity-symbol logo, according to a joint filing in San Francisco federal court.

  • AMC adjusting movie ticket prices based on seat location in theaters

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses AMC's plan to charge more for premium seat locations in theaters.

  • S. Africa's Sasol expects HY profit to double on higher oil price

    Sasol expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS)- the main profit measure in South Africa - to be between 29.84 rand and 31.36 rand ($1.69-$1.78) in the six months to December 2022, compared with 15.21 rand in the same period a year earlier. The world's biggest producer of fuel products and chemicals from coal said the benefit of a weaker rand as well as higher oil prices and refining margins was offset by weaker global economic growth, depressed chemicals prices and higher input and energy costs. "Our South African operations also experienced several operational challenges, most notably in the mining business, where coal productivity and quality have been below plan," Sasol said in a trading update.

  • A slowing Amazon will mean a slowing economy

    It destroyed the high street. It crushed smaller competitors. And it paid so little in tax that it undermined public services. We have heard a lot in the last few years about how terrible Amazon is for the economy.

  • Amazon's Ad Business Is Firing on All Cylinders

    The e-commerce giant has been quietly building an ad business that is taking market share from some of the biggest digital advertising companies in the world.

  • Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonSaudi Arabia signaled it’s optimistic about oil demand by unexpectedly raising prices for customers in its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for E