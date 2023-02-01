Greaseproof Paper Manufacturers will Get Abundant Opportunities Due to Growing Use of Flexible Packaging, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Soaring demand of greaseproof paper in food packaging industry to majorly drive market expansion

According to this new study, The global greaseproof paper market was valued at US$ 1.27 billion in 2022 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the years 2023-2033.

Greaseproof paper is considered as one of the important replacements for conventional food packaging material. Though numerous benefits of greaseproof paper contribute towards its increased adoption, eco-friendly property and cost-effectiveness are the major differentiating parameters. Expanding food packaging sector and changing consumer preference towards toxic-free products also driving market growth. Greaseproof paper is well formulated to repel grease and moisture and also to protect food from external factors for safe consumption.

Despite the pandemic, the food packaging sector did not face any major setback, while on the contrary, the demand for packaged food increased through online delivery platforms. The situation can be considered as a blessing in disguise as it presented an opportunity for packaging material manufacturers to expand their capacities to meet the surging demand while considering the requirements of ends users.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global greaseproof paper market is envisioned to inflate at 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2033.

The market experienced a growth rate of 3.5% from 2018 to 2022.

Under product type, bleached paper accounted for US$ 710 million in valuation in 2022.

East Asia dominated the global market with 25.5% share in 2022.

Fluorocarbon-free greaseproof paper held 38.6% market share in 2022.

Demand for greaseproof paper is estimated to increase at CAGRs of 3.9% and 3.5% in East Asia and North America, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

The world’s leading manufacturers of greaseproof paper are employing sustainable technologies and cost optimization systems for various end users of food packaging industries. Leading manufacturers are focused on developing eco-friendly products that are suitable for the storage of food products for a longer duration of time.

Key Companies Profiled:

Nordic Paper

Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s

Delfortgroup

Dispapali

Domtar Corporation

Expera Speciality Solutions

Fujian Naoshan Paper Industry Group Co., Ltd

KRPA Paper Inc.

Metsä Group

Orient Co. Pte Ltd

Pudumjee Paper Products

Simpac

The Griff Network

Twin River Paper company

VICAT Cortec Corporation



Major strategies adopted by manufacturers are :

In September 2022, Nordic Paper, one of the leading manufacturers of natural greaseproof paper, obtained certification for producing specialty products that can be easily degraded in industrial and home compost.

In May 2021, Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s, launched a new range of products specifically for the North American market. These include silicone high-density greaseproof paper suitable for professional and new bakers.

Also, increasing environmental regulations are compelling manufacturers to opt for material advancements so that their packaging material is eco-friendly. As a result, they are making heavy investments in R&D to formulate advanced materials to be used for the packaging of food material.

Segmentation of Greaseproof Paper Industry Survey

By Product Type : Bleached Unbleached

By Product Offering : Fluro-Carbon-Based Fluro-Carbon-Free

By Weight : <40 GSM 40-80 GSM >80 GSM

By Application : Baking/Cooking Food Packaging Paper Bags Wrapping Paper Laminating Base Paper Microflute Paper Clamshells Others

By End Use : Confectionary Poultry Fresh Produce Fast Foods Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global greaseproof paper market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based product type (bleached, unbleached), product offering (fluoro-carbon-based, fluoro-carbon-free), weight (<40 GSM, 40-80 GSM, >80 GSM), application (baking/cooking, food packaging, (paper bags, wrapping paper, laminating base paper, microflute paper, clamshells), and end use (confectionary, poultry, fresh produce, fast foods, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

