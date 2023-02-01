U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.00
    +15.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,138.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,535.50
    +121.25 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.10
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.04
    +0.63 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.50
    +25.70 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.58 (+2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1022
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4600
    -0.4650 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,149.44
    +1,050.24 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.18
    +307.50 (+126.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.86
    +92.98 (+0.34%)
     

Greaseproof Paper Manufacturers will Get Abundant Opportunities Due to Growing Use of Flexible Packaging, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Soaring demand of greaseproof paper in food packaging industry to majorly drive market expansion

Rockville, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of greaseproof paper positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

According to this new study, The global greaseproof paper market was valued at US$ 1.27 billion in 2022 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the years 2023-2033.

Greaseproof paper is considered as one of the important replacements for conventional food packaging material. Though numerous benefits of greaseproof paper contribute towards its increased adoption, eco-friendly property and cost-effectiveness are the major differentiating parameters. Expanding food packaging sector and changing consumer preference towards toxic-free products also driving market growth. Greaseproof paper is well formulated to repel grease and moisture and also to protect food from external factors for safe consumption.

Download Sample Copy of This Report –
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6856

Despite the pandemic, the food packaging sector did not face any major setback, while on the contrary, the demand for packaged food increased through online delivery platforms. The situation can be considered as a blessing in disguise as it presented an opportunity for packaging material manufacturers to expand their capacities to meet the surging demand while considering the requirements of ends users.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global greaseproof paper market is envisioned to inflate at 5.5% CAGR and reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2033.

  • The market experienced a growth rate of 3.5% from 2018 to 2022.

  • Under product type, bleached paper accounted for US$ 710 million in valuation in 2022.

  • East Asia dominated the global market with 25.5% share in 2022.

  • Fluorocarbon-free greaseproof paper held 38.6% market share in 2022.

  • Demand for greaseproof paper is estimated to increase at CAGRs of 3.9% and 3.5% in East Asia and North America, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

The world’s leading manufacturers of greaseproof paper are employing sustainable technologies and cost optimization systems for various end users of food packaging industries. Leading manufacturers are focused on developing eco-friendly products that are suitable for the storage of food products for a longer duration of time.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Nordic Paper

  • Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s

  • Delfortgroup

  • Dispapali

  • Domtar Corporation

  • Expera Speciality Solutions

  • Fujian Naoshan Paper Industry Group Co., Ltd

  • KRPA Paper Inc.

  • Metsä Group

  • Orient Co. Pte Ltd

  • Pudumjee Paper Products

  • Simpac

  • The Griff Network

  • Twin River Paper company

  • VICAT Cortec Corporation

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6856

Major strategies adopted by manufacturers are :

  • In September 2022, Nordic Paper, one of the leading manufacturers of natural greaseproof paper, obtained certification for producing specialty products that can be easily degraded in industrial and home compost.

  • In May 2021, Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s, launched a new range of products specifically for the North American market. These include silicone high-density greaseproof paper suitable for professional and new bakers.

Also, increasing environmental regulations are compelling manufacturers to opt for material advancements so that their packaging material is eco-friendly. As a result, they are making heavy investments in R&D to formulate advanced materials to be used for the packaging of food material.

Segmentation of Greaseproof Paper Industry Survey

  • By Product Type :

    • Bleached

    • Unbleached

  • By Product Offering :

    • Fluro-Carbon-Based

    • Fluro-Carbon-Free

  • By Weight :

    • <40 GSM

    • 40-80 GSM

    • >80 GSM

  • By Application :

    • Baking/Cooking

    • Food Packaging

      • Paper Bags

      • Wrapping Paper

      • Laminating Base Paper

      • Microflute Paper

      • Clamshells

      • Others

  • By End Use :

    • Confectionary

    • Poultry

    • Fresh Produce

    • Fast Foods

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Purchase This Report Through Our Secured PayPal Payment Gateway

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6856

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global greaseproof paper market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights based product type (bleached, unbleached), product offering (fluoro-carbon-based, fluoro-carbon-free), weight (<40 GSM, 40-80 GSM, >80 GSM), application (baking/cooking, food packaging, (paper bags, wrapping paper, laminating base paper, microflute paper, clamshells), and end use (confectionary, poultry, fresh produce, fast foods, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

Test Paper for Disinfectants Market: Test paper for disinfectants are in high demand from pharmaceutical, pesticide, medical & healthcare industries. Test paper for disinfectants are test strips used for checking the potency of disinfectants.

Tar Paper Market: Tar paper is a paper with heavy grade containing tar. Tar paper is widely used in building construction industry for waterproofing and roofing purposes.

Pre-Impregnated Paper Market: Pre-impregnated paper is a type of base paper used in the production of finish foil. The pre-impregnated paper featured with consistent quality, good printability and high internal bond level.

Electrotechnical Paper Market: The global electrotechnical paper market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 1,017.7 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.7% to reach US$ 1,613.1 million by the end of 2032.

About Us:

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Connect to Analyst: Shubham Patidar
Email: shubham@factmr.com
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube


Recommended Stories

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • AMD tops Q4 earnings expectations despite slowing PC sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss quarterly earnings for AMD, the drop in PC sales and shipments, and the outlook for AMD.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • FedEx to Cut Top Management Jobs as CEO Seeks Cost Savings

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp. is cutting global officer and director jobs by more than 10%, the courier’s latest cost-saving step as economic concerns and waning e-commerce weigh on demand for package delivery.Most Read from BloombergNational Archives Releases Records Tied to Trump Classified DocumentsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,0008,000 Layoffs Don’t Exactly Scream Family ValuesAdani Stock Crash at $92 Billion as Collateral Worries GrowStocks Rally as Powell Sees P

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Your Lululemon Faves May Not be Around for Long

    This week, sportswear giant Nike filed a lawsuit accusing lululemon of infringing on its patents in the shoe line that the Vancouver-based activewear company launched last spring. After years of selling exclusively clothing, accessories and the odd yoga mat, lululemon expanded into the world of footwear with a running shoe it dubbed Blissfeel last March. According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, certain knitted elements, webbing and tubular structures are too similar to ones that had been used by Nike earlier.

  • Coca-Cola bottling company eyes Moore Co. for expansion

    The tract of land sits along Carolina Road – near where it intersects N.C. Highway 211 – and within Iron Horse Industrial Park. During an Aberdeen Town Council meeting on Jan. 23, the board instructed the town clerk to research the sufficiency of a petition to annex the land, which is a customary step in the process of developing land. The proposed investment is another signal of Moore County's rapid growth as the Sandhills region continues to attract new residents and businesses.

  • U.S. oil prices end at 3-week low as EIA reports a 6th straight weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies

    Oil futures finish lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a increase in U.S. crude supplies for a sixth week in a row.

  • Which of These Four Retirement Withdrawal Strategies Is Best For Me?

    Withdrawing money the right way matters. We often talk about how to save for retirement. That is, after all, essential business for everyone during their working life. Whether you follow the 60/40 strategy, put your money into real estate or … Continue reading → The post Four Retirement Withdrawal Strategies appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • More oil is coming

    Global energy firms are carefully developing new oil and gas projects—mostly outside the United States.

  • Orla Mining Continues to Intersect Wide, Higher-Grade Sulphide Zones and Expose Deeper Potential at Camino Rojo, Mexico

    Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2022 exploration activities at Camino Rojo and provide an overview of its 2023 exploration plans in Mexico. Updates on Orla's exploration activities in Nevada, US and Panama will be provided in the first quarter.

  • These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market

    When it comes to retirement, timing is everything. And for retirees, good timing doesn't just have to do with threading the needle on Social Security start dates or savvily initiating required minimum distributions (RMDs). It also has to do with … Continue reading → The post These Charts Shows Why You Shouldn't Retire in a Down Market – 2023 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Pacific Intersects 230 Metres Grading 146 Grams Per Tonne Silver at the Carangas Project, Bolivia

    New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, reports assay results for an additional 42 drill holes from the 2022 drill program at its Carangas Silver-Gold Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). To date, assay results of 85 drill holes from the 115 holes drilled in 2022 have been received and released while results of the remaining 30 drill holes are pending. Detailed