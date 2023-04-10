Great American Cookies Slices Up Free Cookie Cake Deal for Tax Day

FAT Brands Inc.

Iconic Cookie Chain Makes Number Crunching Day a Piece of Cake

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake, is mixing up a new deal for Tax Day this year. On April 18, fans will receive an offer a slice above the rest— buy one, get one Cookie Cake Slice free. The deal is valid at participating locations, in-store only, and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Known as the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, Great American Cookies decided to bake up an extra special deal for guests this year—free slices of their classic Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake. Dripping with chocolatey goodness, the Cookie Cake Slice will be sure to add sweet relief to the final number crunching that takes place on April 18.

“Our customers have come to love receiving a sweet treat from us on what is typically a stressful day,” said Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing for Great American Cookies. “This year, we decided to up the size of our cookie return with a delectable offer tied to our fresh-baked Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cakes.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, Brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 370 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com .

