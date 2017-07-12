Great Atlantic Excavator Trenching Update Golden Promise Gold Property in Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (GR.V) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce an update for the excavator trenching program currently being conducted at its Golden Promise Gold Property in central Newfoundland. The trenching program is part of a budgeted 2017 $700,000 exploration program on the property. Trenching is being conducted in the northern region of the property in an area of reported gold bearing quartz veins.

Four trenches have been completed testing the extension of the Jaclyn North Zone east of historic trenches and diamond drill holes along the projected strike of the reported gold bearing veins.

To view the image of the Quartz Vein in 2017 Trench 1 (Jaclyn North), please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage1.jpg

The Jaclyn North Zone is reported approximately 250 metres north of the Jaclyn Main Zone. The northeast striking Jaclyn North Zone has been reportedly traced by diamond drilling (13 holes) for approximately 450 meters and locally to a vertical depth of 175 meters. The zone is reported to contain 3 quartz veined sub-zones. Reported drill intersections include (core length):

GP03-32: 12.13 g/t Au / 0.35m & 12.30 g/t Au / 0.30m

GP07-76 (Upper Sub-zone): 11.28 g/t Au / 0.30m

GP06-51 (Middle Sub-zone): 5.24 g/t Au / 1.70

GP06-47 (Lower Sub-zone): 15.23 g/t Au / 0.30m

Trench 1 is the western most of the four trenches, located approximately 30 metres east of the eastern-most drill hole. It intersected an approximately east striking, north dipping quartz vein measured to be up to 1.24 metres wide in the trench. The Company recently channel sampled this quartz vein.

To view the image of the Channel Sampling of Quartz Vein in Trench 1 (Jaclyn North), please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage2.jpg

Trenches 2, 3 and 4 were excavated approximately 40, 75 and 230 metres east of Trench 1. Overburden encountered in these three trenches was deep (at least 3 to 4 metres deep) with only minimal bedrock intersected. Quartz vein boulders were locally intersected within the overburden in these trenches. Samples were collected from these boulders. Visible gold was noted in a quartz vein boulder from Trench 4. All quartz vein samples from Trenches 1 to 4 will be submitted for gold analysis.

To view the image of the Angular Quartz Vein Boulder from Trench 4 with Visible Gold Noted, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage3.jpg

to view the image of the Angular Quartz Vein Boulder within Overburden in Trench 4, please click on the following link:

https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage4.jpg

Trenching is currently being conducted at the Jaclyn South Zone east-northeast of historic diamond drill holes and trenches along the projected strike of the reported gold bearing veins. The Jaclyn South Zone is reported approximately 300 meters south of the Jaclyn Main Zone and to consist of two sub-parallel quartz veins, one of which is reported to have been traced approximately 200 metres along strike. Previous diamond drilling in this zone consisted of four holes. The best reported drill hole intersection was in hole GP03-31 (44.59 g/t Au / 0.30 metre core length).

The Jaclyn Main Zone occurs between the Jaclyn North and Jaclyn South Zones. A National Instrument (NI) 43-101 compliant inferred resource of 921,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.02 g/t Au (89,500 ounces contained gold) was reported in 2008 for the Jaclyn Main Zone. Gold recovery from a 2,241 tonne bulk sample collected in 2010 at the Jaclyn Main Zone was reported to average 4.47 g/t Au. The average tails grade for the sample was reported to be 1.12 g/t Au. A "back-calculated head grade of 5.59 g/t Au" was reported for the bulk sample. The Jaclyn Main Zone has been reportedly traced for a strike length of approximately 800 meters (northeast to east striking) through trenching and diamond drilling and locally to approximately 420 meters vertical depth. One trench was attempted in the current program east of the bulk sample area. This trench encountered deep overburden of at least 4 metres.

The Golden Promise Property hosts multiple gold-bearing quartz veins and gold-bearing float boulders. The majority of the historic work has been conducted at the Jaclyn Main Zone in the northern region of the property.

Read More