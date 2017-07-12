Great Atlantic Excavator Trenching Update Golden Promise Gold Property in Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2017 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (GR.V) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce an update for the excavator trenching program currently being conducted at its Golden Promise Gold Property in central Newfoundland. The trenching program is part of a budgeted 2017 $700,000 exploration program on the property. Trenching is being conducted in the northern region of the property in an area of reported gold bearing quartz veins.
Four trenches have been completed testing the extension of the Jaclyn North Zone east of historic trenches and diamond drill holes along the projected strike of the reported gold bearing veins.
To view the image of the Quartz Vein in 2017 Trench 1 (Jaclyn North), please click on the following link:
https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage1.jpg
The Jaclyn North Zone is reported approximately 250 metres north of the Jaclyn Main Zone. The northeast striking Jaclyn North Zone has been reportedly traced by diamond drilling (13 holes) for approximately 450 meters and locally to a vertical depth of 175 meters. The zone is reported to contain 3 quartz veined sub-zones. Reported drill intersections include (core length):
- GP03-32: 12.13 g/t Au / 0.35m & 12.30 g/t Au / 0.30m
- GP07-76 (Upper Sub-zone): 11.28 g/t Au / 0.30m
- GP06-51 (Middle Sub-zone): 5.24 g/t Au / 1.70
- GP06-47 (Lower Sub-zone): 15.23 g/t Au / 0.30m
Trench 1 is the western most of the four trenches, located approximately 30 metres east of the eastern-most drill hole. It intersected an approximately east striking, north dipping quartz vein measured to be up to 1.24 metres wide in the trench. The Company recently channel sampled this quartz vein.
To view the image of the Channel Sampling of Quartz Vein in Trench 1 (Jaclyn North), please click on the following link:
https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage2.jpg
Trenches 2, 3 and 4 were excavated approximately 40, 75 and 230 metres east of Trench 1. Overburden encountered in these three trenches was deep (at least 3 to 4 metres deep) with only minimal bedrock intersected. Quartz vein boulders were locally intersected within the overburden in these trenches. Samples were collected from these boulders. Visible gold was noted in a quartz vein boulder from Trench 4. All quartz vein samples from Trenches 1 to 4 will be submitted for gold analysis.
To view the image of the Angular Quartz Vein Boulder from Trench 4 with Visible Gold Noted, please click on the following link:
https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage3.jpg
to view the image of the Angular Quartz Vein Boulder within Overburden in Trench 4, please click on the following link:
https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage4.jpg
Trenching is currently being conducted at the Jaclyn South Zone east-northeast of historic diamond drill holes and trenches along the projected strike of the reported gold bearing veins. The Jaclyn South Zone is reported approximately 300 meters south of the Jaclyn Main Zone and to consist of two sub-parallel quartz veins, one of which is reported to have been traced approximately 200 metres along strike. Previous diamond drilling in this zone consisted of four holes. The best reported drill hole intersection was in hole GP03-31 (44.59 g/t Au / 0.30 metre core length).
The Jaclyn Main Zone occurs between the Jaclyn North and Jaclyn South Zones. A National Instrument (NI) 43-101 compliant inferred resource of 921,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.02 g/t Au (89,500 ounces contained gold) was reported in 2008 for the Jaclyn Main Zone. Gold recovery from a 2,241 tonne bulk sample collected in 2010 at the Jaclyn Main Zone was reported to average 4.47 g/t Au. The average tails grade for the sample was reported to be 1.12 g/t Au. A "back-calculated head grade of 5.59 g/t Au" was reported for the bulk sample. The Jaclyn Main Zone has been reportedly traced for a strike length of approximately 800 meters (northeast to east striking) through trenching and diamond drilling and locally to approximately 420 meters vertical depth. One trench was attempted in the current program east of the bulk sample area. This trench encountered deep overburden of at least 4 metres.
The Golden Promise Property hosts multiple gold-bearing quartz veins and gold-bearing float boulders. The majority of the historic work has been conducted at the Jaclyn Main Zone in the northern region of the property.
To view the 2 maps of the site, please click on the following links:
https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage5.png
https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/17638_greatatlanimage6.png
During May and early June, the Company collected rock and soil samples in multiple additional areas within the property. These included quartz float samples in the area of planned trenches at the Jaclyn North and Jaclyn South Zones. Analyses are pending for these samples.
The 2008 NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Golden Promise Property states the style of veining, mineralization, alteration, host rock and tectonism at Golden Promise most closely resembles other turbidite-hosted (or slate belt) gold deposits throughout the world.
Access is excellent with a paved provincial highway transecting the property. The property is located near the town of Badger and approximately 50 kilometres northeast of the Valentine Lake Property of Marathon Gold Corp. The Golden Promise Gold Property was recently expanded to the current approximate 16,500 hectares.
Readers are warned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a qualified person. Further work is required to verify that historical assays referred to in this News Release are accurate.
David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.
About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.
On Behalf of the board of directors
"Lorne Mann"
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Great Atlantic Resource Corp
888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4
SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.
