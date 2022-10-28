Great Canadian Entertainment Launches In-Person Sports Betting Across Ten Of Its Ontario Casinos

--- A first-of-its-kind gaming and entertainment experience for sports enthusiasts in Ontario ---

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Entertainment ("Great Canadian" or the "Company") is proud to announce that effective today, guests can now make in-person sports bets at ten of its Ontario destinations.

Four of its destinations, including Great Blue Heron Casino & Hotel, Pickering Casino Resort, Elements Casino Brantford and Shorelines Casino Belleville, have launched dedicated sportsbook lounges, called Great Canadian Sportsbooks, where sports enthusiasts can watch live games, enjoy their favourite game-day food and beverage options, and place bets at one of several available kiosks. The lounges will also have team members available at peak times who can answer any questions related to the new services and take wagers from customers.

Six additional destinations in Ontario (Casino Woodbine, Shorelines Casino Peterborough, Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, Elements Casino Mohawk, Elements Casino Grand River, and Elements Casino Flamboro) now feature sportsbook kiosks within existing gaming areas, where guests can place bets on various sporting events at a kiosk or through the casino cash cage.

"We remain laser-focused on enhancing the overall experience for our guests at our gaming and entertainment destinations, and the launch of sports betting at our Ontario properties is another demonstration of these efforts," said Tony Rodio, Chief Executive Officer, Great Canadian Entertainment. "These onsite additions reflect Great Canadian's commitment to investing in our facilities and the communities where we operate, as well as creating new jobs and additional revenue that will support local municipalities in Ontario," added Rodio.

The launch of sports betting and Great Canadian Sportsbooks comes on the heels of the Company's rebrand to Great Canadian Entertainment, as well as the launch of Great Canadian Rewards, the Company's new player rewards program that is now offered across its 12 Ontario destinations.

"We would like to thank the OLG, AGCO and Ontario's provincial government for supporting this important launch for the casino industry across Ontario," concluded Rodio.

To learn more about Great Canadian Sportsbooks, visit https://greatcanadian.com/sportsbook/.

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Founded in 1982 as Great Canadian Gaming Corporation, Great Canadian Entertainment is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education, and social services.

