Great Canadian Gaming Announces the Temporary Suspension of Operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax
TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Further to the announcement yesterday from the Nova Scotia provincial government that certain businesses in the Halifax Regional Municipality, such as casinos, be required to close in the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or "the Company") suspended operations at Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax as of Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. AST.
The new restrictions do not apply to the Company's Casino Nova Scotia location in Sydney, Nova Scotia.
"As the mass vaccination programs in Canada continue to rollout and mature, we are eagerly looking forward to the easing of operating restrictions that will in turn allow our properties to reopen, and our teams to safely return to work whereby we can welcome our guests back for a unique brand of gaming entertainment," stated Terrance Doyle, Great Canadian's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "This has been a particularly difficult period for our thousands of team members across the country, but we are fully equipped and prepared to reopen in a safe and sustainable manner as conditions improve in our communities," concluded Doyle.
Below is an overview of the status of the Company's properties:
Current Status of Operations
Ontario
Status
New Brunswick
Status
Casino Woodbine
Closed
Casino New Brunswick
Open with restrictions
Elements Casino Mohawk
Closed
Elements Casino Flamboro
Closed
Nova Scotia
Status
Casino Ajax
Closed
Casino Nova Scotia - Halifax
Closed April 22
Great Blue Heron Casino
Closed
Casino Nova Scotia - Sydney
Open with restrictions
Elements Casino Grand River
Closed
Elements Casino Brantford
Closed
British Columbia
Status
Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands
Closed
All properties in British Columbia
Closed
Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs
Closed
Shorelines Casino Belleville
Closed
Shorelines Casino Peterborough
Closed
ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION
Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 26 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.
SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/23/c0725.html