Great Canadian Gaming Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (TSX: GC) ("Great Canadian" or the "Company") announces that at its virtual annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 4, 2021 (the "Meeting"), all directors nominated listed in the information circular dated June 16, 2021 were re-elected and one nominee director elected. The detailed results are as follows:



Votes For Withhold Votes





Director # % # %









Peter G. Meredith 25,464,547 79.90 6,404,407 20.10









Mark A. Davis 25,930,272 81.37 5,938,682 18.63









Thomas W. Gaffney 25,624,849 80.41 6,244,105 19.59









Karen A. Keilty 25,914,806 81.32 5,954,148 18.68









Elizabeth L. DelBianco

(Nominee Director) 26,304,462 82.54 5,564,492 17.46

At the Meeting, the Shareholders of the Company also approved:

To fix the number of directors at five;





Re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration;





A non-binding advisory ordinary resolution on executive compensation, as described in the Company's Information Circular; and





Ratification of the Company's 2007 Share Option Plan and to authorize for grant, all currently available and unallocated options issuable under the Company's 2007 Share Option Plan, as described in the Company's Information Circular.

A detailed report on the voting results is filed on www.sedar.com and a replay of the Meeting is available at www.gcgaming.com.

ON BEHALF OF GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

"Original Signed By Terrance Doyle"

Terrance Doyle

Interim Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORPORATION

Founded in 1982, Great Canadian Gaming Corporation is an Ontario based company that operates 25 gaming, entertainment and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Fundamental to the Company's culture is its commitment to social responsibility. "PROUD of our people, our business, our community" is Great Canadian's brand that unifies the Company's community, volunteering and social responsibility efforts. Under the PROUD program, Great Canadian annually supports over 1,400 charitable and non-profit organizations across Canada. In each Canadian gaming jurisdiction, a significant portion of gross gaming revenue from gaming facilities is retained by our Crown partners on behalf of their provincial government for the purpose of supporting programs like healthcare, education and social services.

Story continues

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation [TSX:GC]

39 Wynford Drive

North York, ON

M3C 3K5

Website: www.gcgaming.com

SOURCE Great Canadian Gaming Corporation

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c7682.html