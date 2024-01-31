'A great corporate citizen': Gentex celebrates golden anniversary in Zeeland

ZEELAND — Local business leaders, community members and representatives gathered at Tripelroot Brewery in Zeeland on Monday, Jan. 29, to celebrate the half-century anniversary of Gentex.

Founded in 1974 as a small, local fire protection business, Gentex has grown into a technology leader with products in the global automotive, aerospace, fire protection and medical industries.

Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing spoke during the event, expressing gratitude for those who've played a role in the company’s collective success.

“This milestone is not only a time for reflection, but it’s also an opportunity to look ahead toward our future,” Downing said. “Gentex remains dedicated to driving innovation, expanding into new markets, and maintaining its strong community connections. We believe the best is yet to come.”

Gentex hosts its golden anniversary celebration at Tripelroot in Zeeland on Monday, Jan. 29.

The company is best known for creating the automatic-dimming rearview mirror, which detects and eliminates rearview mirror glares. The company shipped over 50 million units in 2023 to automakers around the globe.

Today, Gentex continues to leave an imprint in West Michigan as Ottawa County’s largest employer, with more than 6,000 employees in Zeeland alone.

Gentex has partnered with Tripelroot Brewery in Zeeland on a trio of beers to celebrate its golden anniversary.

Mayor Kevin Klynstra proclaimed Jan. 29 “Honorary Gentex Appreciation Day.”

“It’s not just about economic growth,” Klynstra said. “It’s about lives touched, communities strengthened, and achievements reached that extend far beyond Zeeland. Gentex is a great corporate citizen, and we look forward to celebrating their ongoing success for years to come.”

The company also has two facilities in Grand Rapids, including a satellite assembly plant and an engineering tech hub.

In May 2023, the company broke ground on a 43,000-square-foot preschool and childcare center. The space in Zeeland will have 12 childcare rooms, three infant rooms, office and common space, a food prep area and an indoor playcenter.

Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens spoke Monday on the importance of that project.

Story continues

“(That center) will open up hundreds of childcare spots for the entire region,” she said, also acknowledging the company's creation of a Spanish-speaking production line.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

To commemorate the company’s golden anniversary, Gentex has partnered with Tripelroot to create a beer collection trio, meant to symbolize Gentex’s past, present and future.

The beers will be available throughout 2024 and, for every beer sold, the company will make a donation to its Community Share Program, which helps local nonprofits involved in food distribution, affordable housing, domestic abuse support and other causes.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: 'A great corporate citizen': Gentex celebrates golden anniversary in Zeeland