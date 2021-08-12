U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,442.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,398.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.00
    -10.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.70
    +4.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.32
    +0.07 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3360
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,053.57
    +423.05 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,153.70
    +21.86 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,148.02
    +77.51 (+0.28%)
     

Great Dental Websites & Leyton: Companies Come Together to Help Dentists Innovate

·3 min read

Great Dental Websites is a digital marketing agency with locations in Denver, Colo., and Sydney, Au, whose primary focus is on marketing for dental practices. Leyton is an international consulting firm with offices across the globe providing expertise in Federal and State tax credits. These two companies have teamed up to spread the word about the government's financial incentive to make advances in the dental field.

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental technologies and techniques change rapidly these days, allowing dentists to provide faster and more efficient treatments to patients all the time. Many dentists may be unaware that there's a push—including a government incentive—to make advances in the dental field happen even faster.

To meet this need, Great Dental Websites and Leyton have teamed up to spread the word. Great Dental Websites is a digital marketing agency with locations in Denver, Colo. and Sydney, Au, whose primary focus is on marketing for dental practices. Leyton is an international consulting firm with offices across the globe providing expertise in Federal and State tax credits.

The two companies want dentists to be aware that if they're striving to stay on the leading edge of technology, they may qualify for a research and development (R&D) tax credit.

"We knew the R&D tax credit was going to be of substantial benefit to our clients and were surprised by how few dentists knew about this tax credit," said Jeff Gladnick, founder and CEO of Great Dental Websites. "We immediately started seeking out a partner who would be able to help our clients capture this substantial tax benefit and deliver maximum value to dental practices."

After evaluating many companies, Gladnick concluded that only Leyton had the experience and expertise necessary to give the GDW team full confidence that their clients would be in the best hands.

Founded in 1997, Leyton has helped companies in various industries grow and develop by discovering relevant federal and state tax credits for their organizations. Leyton's expert team of dental and tax professionals identify the key areas of R&D within a business and provide the necessary tax documentation and substantiating report to file.

"We decided to work together because the dental industry is continuously…improving their techniques to treat patients. The R&D Tax is the most underutilized strategy within the field of dentistry," said Maggie Crowley, head of strategic development for Leyton.

According to Crowley, the company hopes to help the nearly one thousand dental practices they work with receive a substantial tax benefit, in addition to assisting Leyton's existing dental clients to achieve even more with their websites and marketing efforts.

"Our combined efforts will help dental practices across the United States take advantage of this government incentive and continue to innovate."

Dentists who want more information on the R&D tax credit can contact Great Dental Websites or Leyton for more information or see if they may qualify. Contact Leyton on their website at www.leyton.com or the Great Dental Websites team at www.greatdentalwebsites.com.

About Great Dental Websites

GDW was established in 2007 with the goal of helping dentist's create effective websites, grow their online presence, and ensure that new patients can easily find them online. Today, we actively work with over 900 practices worldwide through our offices in Denver, CO, and Sydney, Australia.

Our core values of honesty, transparency, commitment, and clear communication help our team of seasoned marketing professionals work together to help dentists achieve their marketing goals. Our one-of-a-kind website marketing platform was built specifically for the dental industry. The platform gives dental practices an advantage online by increasing the quality of their website; and our specialized marketing services help reduce the long term costs of website maintenance.

Learn more about our dental marketing services: http://www.greatdentalwebsites.com

Press Contact:
Analiese Kovisto
720-753-3002
https://www.greatdentalwebsites.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-dental-websites--leyton-companies-come-together-to-help-dentists-innovate-301353915.html

SOURCE Great Dental Websites

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • Can Pfizer Seize Share in This Multibillion-Dollar Market?

    The answer ultimately depends on whether the uncertainty plaguing JAK inhibitors resolves positively.

  • Booster Doses for the Elderly Are Coming, Analyst Says. Friday Is a Key Date.

    Jefferies analyst Michael Yee expects the CDC's vaccine advisory committee to recommend booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for some people on Friday.

  • U.S. FDA set to authorize COVID-19 vaccine boosters for immunocompromised patients - NBC News

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc for people with weakened immune systems, NBC News reported on Wednesday. The health agency will amend the emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines as soon as Thursday to allow immunocompromised people to get an additional dose, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The agency is closely monitoring data as it becomes available from studies administering an additional dose of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised individuals, FDA spokesperson Abby Capobianco said in a statement.

  • If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

    After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even le

  • Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Popped Again on Tuesday

    Compelling clinical-trial data that could validate the company's unique approach to new drug development inspired a slew of analyst upgrades.

  • EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots

    Europe’s drug regulator said on Wednesday it was looking into three new conditions to assess whether they may be possible side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna following a small number of cases.

  • The FDA Rejects FibroGen Drug. The Damage to the Stock Is Already Done.

    The long-expected rejection of FibroGen’s application for approval of its drug roxadustat finally arrived early Wednesday morning.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Is Plunging Again Today

    What happened?  Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) are down 14% to $23.53 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT after a brutal sell-off on Aug. 9 wiped out nearly 50% of its equity value. Investors are still upset that the U.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • Third dose of Moderna COVID vaccine helps protect transplant patients, study finds

    A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don't always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday.

  • Antibody levels predictive of Moderna's vaccine efficacy -study

    Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine if a vaccine works, but the study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.09.21261290v1.full.pdf, conducted by scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Moderna and elsewhere, showed that measuring the antibody levels in vaccine recipients could also determine effectiveness. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in vaccine recipients with high levels of antibodies.

  • Age-Related Macular Degeneration: What is Dry AMD, and How is Lineage Cell Therapeutics Changing the Game?

    Image by Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a disease originating in the retina, which may worsen over time, according to WebMD. It's said to be the leading cause of severe, permanent vision loss in people older than 60. When the macula — the small central portion of the retina — wears down, the light-sensing nerve tissue at the back of the eye begins to deteriorate. While it doesn't always cause complete blindness, severe vision problems such as lo

  • The CDC is finally listening to women about vaccines

    The CDC is finally listening to women's reports that the vaccine altered their periods, and is looking into why.

  • Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please be advised that this call is being recorded at Gamida Cell's request. Now, I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Josh Hamermesh, chief business officer. Welcome to today's call, during which we will provide an update on the company and review our financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Family who refused Covid vaccine die within days of each other

    Francis Goncalves says father, mother and brother all passed away after virus spread at family dinner

  • Director of Vaccine Education Center: 'The governor of Florida has served as a friend of SARS-CoV-2 virus'

    Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center and attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in COVID-19 and the spread of the Delta variant.&nbsp;

  • If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

    As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.REL

  • If You Live in These States, Watch Out for This Venomous Spider

    No one is ever excited about stumbling on a spider in their home. Thankfully, most of the spiders you come across in this case—American house spiders, wolf spiders, and daddy longlegs, among others—are harmless and keep other pests away. In fact, if you notice a lack of roaches, mosquitos, or flies in your home, you may have a house spider to thank. But that doesn't mean that all spiders are benign, and there are a few species in the U.S. you'll want to avoid. If you live in some states, you may

  • Here's Why Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Is Shooting Higher Today

    A positive trial readout suggests the company's new drug discovery engine has more potential than expected.