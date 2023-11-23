Great Eastern Holdings Limited's (SGX:G07) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 2.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Great Eastern Holdings (SGX:G07). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Great Eastern Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

View our latest analysis for Great Eastern Holdings

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Great Eastern Holdings is:

14% = S$1.0b ÷ S$7.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every SGD1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated SGD0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Great Eastern Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Great Eastern Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.2%. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why Great Eastern Holdings saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Story continues

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 7.7% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Great Eastern Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Great Eastern Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 35% (or a retention ratio of 65%), Great Eastern Holdings hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, Great Eastern Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Great Eastern Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Great Eastern Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.