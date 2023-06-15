Are Great Eastern Holdings Limited's (SGX:G07) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 2.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Great Eastern Holdings (SGX:G07). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. In this article, we decided to focus on Great Eastern Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Great Eastern Holdings is:

8.3% = S$787m ÷ S$9.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Great Eastern Holdings' Earnings Growth And 8.3% ROE

At first glance, Great Eastern Holdings' ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 8.8%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. However, Great Eastern Holdings has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. Hence, this provides some context to the flat earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Great Eastern Holdings' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 7.9% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Great Eastern Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Great Eastern Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 30% (meaning the company retains70% of profits) in the last three-year period, Great Eastern Holdings' earnings growth was more or les flat. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Moreover, Great Eastern Holdings has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by Great Eastern Holdings can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Great Eastern Holdings and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

