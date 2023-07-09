Great Elm Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GEG) Share Price Not Quite Adding Up

It's not a stretch to say that Great Elm Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GEG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.8x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Healthcare industry in the United States, where the median P/S ratio is around 1x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Check out our latest analysis for Great Elm Group

What Does Great Elm Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Great Elm Group has been doing very well. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Great Elm Group will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Great Elm Group?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like Great Elm Group's is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an explosive gain to the company's top line. The latest three year period has also seen a 12% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. So while the recent revenue growth has been good for the company, we do note that it does tend to experience some large revenue swings, particularly over the last 12 months.

Comparing the recent medium-term revenue trends against the industry's one-year growth forecast of 8.3% shows it's noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Great Elm Group is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Great Elm Group's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Great Elm Group's average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's hard to accept the current share price as fair value.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 2 warning signs for Great Elm Group that we have uncovered.

If companies with solid past earnings growth is up your alley, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here