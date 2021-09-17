Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, September 20, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.



Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast

Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 6449060 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: Great Elm Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Webcast.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

