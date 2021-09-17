U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,514.75
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.80
    -2.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.11
    -0.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.40
    +6.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.16 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3400
    +0.0090 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    18.82
    +0.64 (+3.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9910
    +0.2730 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,495.51
    -507.27 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,204.36
    -28.93 (-2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.25
    +11.77 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Great Elm Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Great Elm Group, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), today announced plans to release results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, September 20, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

Company to Host Conference Call & Webcast
Great Elm will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter financial results.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (844) 559-0750; international callers should dial +1 (647) 689-5386. Participants should enter the Conference ID 6449060 when asked.

For a copy of the slide presentation that will be referenced during the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: Great Elm Group Fourth Quarter 2021 Webcast.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.
Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
aprior@equityny.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold

    There are quite a few famous investors who you could follow, and Warren Buffett stands out as one of the greatest. Here are three top Buffett stocks to buy and hold. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as the obvious Buffett stock to buy and hold.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Right out of the gate, I'm going to seemingly break the rule I laid out above, because AT&T (NYSE: T) is a high-yielding stock that seems to present those high-risk features I warned of. First, in May, the telecom giant announced it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit. Then AT&T said it would trim by more than half the share of its free cash flow dedicated to its dividend.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer's September stock market warning overlooks these 3 key sectors

    Investors in these areas don't share the same concerns as Cramer.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill With Record Rally Enduring

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Resilient; 5 Stocks Flash Buy Signals; Elon Musk's Latest FSD Target

    The stock market rally closed strong for a second straight day, slashing or erasing early losses. Tesla is in buy range.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Praises Chinese Rivals Like NIO and BYD. Here’s Why.

    Elon Musk calls China's automakers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • Stocks Get ‘Monster’ Inflows as Traders Exit Cash on Fed Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- Market participants spurned cash this week in the biggest exit in more than a year and piled into equities on bets that the Federal Reserve will remain investor-friendly, according to Bank of America Corp.Money-market funds saw an outflow of about $62 billion in the week through Wednesday, the most since July 2020, BofA said in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Investors put $51 billion into stocks, the largest addition since March, and $16 billion into bonds. “Monster reallocation

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • Here’s Why Carillon Tower Advisers Disposed its DraftKings (DKNG) Shares

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Mid-cap stocks extended their recent run of success in the second quarter, advancing for the fifth consecutive quarter following the sharp selloff induced by the early stages […]

  • Democrats Want to Raise Taxes. Here’s Your To-Do List.

    This week Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee voted to advance dozens of proposed tax changes. The provision would apply to investors with one-time windfalls, such as a couple selling a home with a large taxable gain, as well as to taxpayers who are typically high earners.

  • Microsoft Raised Its Dividend. Here’s How It Compares to the Biggest S&P 500 Firms.

    The software giant has a better dividend yield than any of the other companies with a recent market capitalization of more than $500 billion.