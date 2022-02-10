U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.03
    +0.15 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.33 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3551
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0200
    +0.4950 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,659.75
    -680.46 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Great Elm Group, Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GEG

Company to Host Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. ET on February 11, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (“we,” “us,” “our,” “GEG,” or “Great Elm”), (NASDAQ: GEG), a diversified holding company, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Operating and Financial Highlights
(All comparisons versus the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Consolidated:

  • Consolidated revenue for the second quarter was $16.7 million, compared to $15.3 million.

  • Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter was $4.2 million, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $0.9 million.

  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $1.4 million, compared to $0.9 million.

  • As of June 30, 2021, we had approximately $952 million of net operating loss (NOL) carryforwards for federal income tax purposes.

Operating Companies:

  • Durable Medical Equipment (DME) grew total revenue for the second quarter by 8.1% to $15.7 million, compared to $14.5 million, driven by strong resupply sales despite challenging pandemic-related conditions.

  • DME net income for the second quarter was $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million.

  • DME Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $2.6 million, compared to $1.9 million.

  • DME total revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 12 month period ended December 31, 2021 were $59.8 million, $3.9 million and $15.5 million, respectively, compared to $57.2 million, ($1.9) million and $14.1 million.

  • DME continued to report strong PAP resupply sales and significant improvements in revenue reserves.

Investment Management (IM):

  • IM grew total revenue for the second quarter by 34.3% to $1.0 million, compared to $0.8 million.

  • IM net loss for the second quarter was $2.6 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million.

  • IM reported no Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter, approximately unchanged from the prior-year period.

  • On February 3, 2022, Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) announced that it purchased a majority ownership interest in Sterling Commercial Credit (SCC), a provider of asset-based loans to middle market companies throughout the United States, for total consideration of approximately $7.5 million.

    • $7.5 million total consideration consists of $4.9 million of cash and $2.6 million of GECC common stock issued at net asset value.

    • In connection with the acquisition, GECC also provided subordinated debt to SCC to fund growth initiatives.

Management Commentary

Peter A. Reed, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In our IM segment, Great Elm Capital Corp. continues to make progress building its specialty finance platform. Its recent acquisition of Sterling Commercial Credit, coupled with portfolio companies Prestige Capital and Lenders Funding, broadens GECC’s product offerings to its customers and provides a proprietary source of attractive, risk adjusted returns for its investors. GECC remains focused on growing its specialty finance platform organically as well as through acquisitions. In addition, our DME business grew revenue and expanded profitability despite challenging conditions from the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.”

Alignment of Interest

A distinct attribute of Great Elm is the particularly strong alignment of interest among shareholders and the employees, directors, and other insiders of Great Elm. As of December 31, 2021, Great Elm’s employees and directors (including funds under their management) collectively own or manage approximately 30% of GEG’s total outstanding shares.

Financial Review

Discussion of Financial Results by Segment for the Fiscal Quarter ended December 31, 2021

Great Elm is a holding company with two operating segments: Operating Companies and Investment Management, with General Corporate representing unallocated costs and activity to arrive at consolidated operations.

Operating Companies

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, DME reported $15.7 million in total revenue, compared to $14.5 million during the same period in the prior year. The increase in revenue was due to organic growth in resupply sales, a significant reduction in bad debt expense and the impact of previously announced acquisitions.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, DME reported net income of $0.9 million, compared to net loss of $2.9 million for the same period in the prior year. Net income increased largely due to revenue growth combined with expense management.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, DME Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, compared to $1.9 million in the prior-year period.

Investment Management

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, IM reported total revenue of $1.0 million, compared to $0.8 million during the same period in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter was higher due to an increase in the average assets on which such fees are calculated.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, IM recognized a net loss of $2.6 million, compared to net income of $3.6 million during the same period in the prior year. Net income decreased primarily due to unrealized losses on our investment in GECC common shares during the period.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, IM reported no Adjusted EBITDA, approximately unchanged from the same period in the prior year. Increased revenue was largely offset by increased compensation expenses due to additions to the investment team.

General Corporate

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, General Corporate recognized $0.2 million in revenue compared to no revenue during the same period in the prior year. Revenue increased slightly as a result of Forest management fees which commenced in December 2020 in connection with our holding company reorganization.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, General Corporate recognized a net loss from continuing operations of $2.5 million, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.6 million during the same period in the prior year.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, General Corporate recognized ($1.2) million of Adjusted EBITDA, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of ($1.0) million during the same period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast Information


When:

Friday, February 11, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)

Call:

All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (888) 440-4537; international callers should dial +1 (646) 960-0669. Participants should enter the Conference ID 2595129 when asked.

Webcast:

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/572823991=. For a copy of the slide presentation accompanying the conference call, please visit: https://www.greatelmgroup.com/events-and-presentations.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: Operating Companies and Investment Management. Great Elm Group, Inc.’s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are “forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, expected growth, profitability, acquisition opportunities and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm’s assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm’s actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm’s expectations, please see Great Elm’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm’s financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website www.greatelmgroup.com or at the SEC website www.sec.gov.

Please note that previously reported amounts below have been recast to 1) reflect the operations of our real estate business as discontinued operations; 2) reflect the full retrospective adoption of ASU 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity; and 3) conform with current segment organization.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC, and in public disclosures, of financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP, such as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is derived from methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. Great Elm believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for investors to use in evaluating Great Elm’s businesses. In addition, Great Elm’s management reviews Adjusted EBITDA as they evaluate acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it either in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analyzing Great Elm’s results as reported under US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Great Elm may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

Included in the financial tables below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, net income.

Media & Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
(617) 375-3006
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com



Great Elm Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

ASSETS

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,956

$

24,382

Accounts receivable

5,271

6,518

Related party receivables

1,345

1,665

Investments, at fair value (cost $4,46,47 and $4,53,26, respectively)

22,286

24,044

Inventories

913

1,066

Prepaid and other current assets

1,634

3,791

Assets of consolidated funds

Investments, at fair value (cost $26,758 and $26,814, respectively)

26,447

26,490

Prepaid expenses and other assets

89

578

Total current assets

82,941

88,534

Property and equipment, net

738

981

Equipment held for rental, net

6,893

7,391

Identifiable intangible assets, net

8,110

8,928

Goodwill

52,463

50,536

Right of use assets

4,737

5,241

Other assets

255

258

Total assets

$

156,137

$

161,869

LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

5,405

$

5,521

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,841

6,955

Deferred revenue

2,155

4,438

Current portion of lease liabilities

1,986

1,920

Current portion of capitalized equipment financing

2,571

1,974

Liabilities of consolidated funds- accrued expenses and other

12,265

12,197

Total current liabilities

30,223

33,005

Lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,011

3,596

Convertible notes (face value $35,205 and $34,346, respectively, including $16,637 and $16,231, respectively, held by related parties)

34,249

33,333

Equipment financing debt, net of current portion

17

67

Redeemable preferred stock of subsidiaries (held by related parties, face value $37,018)

35,639

35,529

Other liabilities

348

915

Total liabilities

103,487

106,445

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 18)

Contingently redeemable non-controlling interest

2,948

2,639

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 26,96,86,32 shares issued and 26,81,51,81 outstanding at December 31, 2021; and 26,61,39,13 shares issued and 25,94,81,00 outstanding at June 30, 2021

27

26

Additional paid-in-capital

3,309,325

3,307,613

Accumulated deficit

(3,268,841

)

(3,264,403

)

Total Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders' equity

40,511

43,236

Non-controlling interests

9,191

9,549

Total stockholders' equity

49,702

52,785

Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity

$

156,137

$

161,869


Great Elm Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended
December 31,

For the six months ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Durable medical equipment sales and services revenue

$

10,277

$

9,544

$

20,353

$

18,757

Durable medical equipment rental income

5,451

4,999

10,930

10,396

Investment management revenues

1,021

760

2,004

1,533

Total revenues

16,749

15,303

33,287

30,686

Operating costs and expenses:

Cost of durable medical equipment sold and services

4,309

4,703

8,369

8,910

Cost of durable medical equipment rentals(1)

1,734

1,621

3,584

3,536

Durable medical equipment other operating expenses(2)

8,540

8,070

14,793

15,750

Investment management expenses

1,969

916

3,156

1,642

Depreciation and amortization

552

591

1,114

1,181

Selling, general and administrative(3)

1,465

1,315

3,038

2,728

Expenses of consolidated funds

45

8

97

8

Total operating costs and expenses

18,614

17,224

34,151

33,755

Operating loss

(1,865

)

(1,921

)

(864

)

(3,069

)

Dividends and interest income

644

1,325

1,297

1,854

Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments

(1,821

)

2,560

(1,835

)

658

Net realized and unrealized gain on investments of consolidated funds

194

66

5

66

Interest expense

(1,362

)

(1,102

)

(2,724

)

(2,246

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(1,866

)

-

(1,866

)

Other income, net

(14

)

33

2

30

Loss from continuing operations, before income taxes

(4,224

)

(905

)

(4,119

)

(4,573

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

65

50

66

(49

)

Loss from continuing operations

(4,159

)

(855

)

(4,053

)

(4,622

)

Discontinued operations:

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

72

-

138

Net loss

$

(4,159

)

$

(783

)

$

(4,053

)

$

(4,484

)

Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest, continuing operations

79

(614

)

385

(734

)

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, discontinued operations

-

17

-

30

Net loss attributable to Great Elm Group, Inc.

$

(4,238

)

$

(186

)

$

(4,438

)

$

(3,780

)

Basic and diluted income (loss) per share from:

Continuing operations

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.15

)

Discontinued operations

-

0.00

-

0.00

Net loss

$

(0.16

)

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.17

)

$

(0.15

)

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

26,462

25,678

26,222

25,626

Diluted

26,462

25,678

26,222

25,626

(1) Includes depreciation expense of:

1,597

1,457

3,285

3,205

(2) Net of CARES Act Stimulus of:

-

-

2,321

-

(3) Net of CARES Act Stimulus of:

-

-

84

-


Great Elm Group, Inc.
Reconciliation from EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA - Quarterly
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)

For the three months ended December 31, 2021

$ in thousands

Durable Medical
Equipment

Investment
Management

General
Corporate

Consolidated

EBITDA:

Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP

$

937

$

(2,631

)

$

(2,465

)

$

(4,159

)

Interest expense

1,289

24

1,269

2,582

Interest income from preferred stock

-

-

(1,220

)

(1,220

)

Depreciation & amortization

2,040

108

1

2,149

Tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(65

)

(65

)

EBITDA

4,266

(2,499

)

(2,480

)

(713

)

Adjusted EBITDA

Non-cash compensation

-

946

280

1,226

Change in contingent consideration

(285

)

-

-

(285

)

Dividend income

-

(549

)

(95

)

(644

)

(Gains) / losses on investments

-

2,055

(428

)

1,627

Other (income) expense

(1,584

)

-

1,598

14

Transaction and integration related costs (2)

176

-

35

211

DME management and monitoring fees

60

-

(60

)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,633

$

(47

)

$

(1,150

)

$

1,436


For the three months ended December 31, 2020

$ in thousands

Durable Medical
Equipment

Investment
Management (1)

General
Corporate (1)

Consolidated

EBITDA:

Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(2,878

)

$

3,631

$

(1,608

)

$

(855

)

Interest expense

687

25

390

1,102

Interest income from preferred stock

-

-

0

0

Depreciation & amortization

1,919

127

1

2,047

Tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(50

)

(50

)

EBITDA

(272

)

3,783

(1,267

)

2,244

Adjusted EBITDA

Non-cash compensation

-

197

88

285

GECC dividend income

-

(1,322

)

-

(1,322

)

GECC unrealized (gains) / losses

-

(2,626

)

-

(2,626

)

Other (income) expense

(33

)

-

-

(33

)

Transaction and integration related costs (2)

2,127

-

229

2,356

DME management and monitoring fees

62

-

(45

)

17

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,884

$

32

$

(995

)

$

921


For the six months ended December 31, 2021

$ in thousands

Durable Medical
Equipment

Investment
Management

General
Corporate

Consolidated

EBITDA:

Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP

$

3,019

$

(2,771

)

$

(4,301

)

$

(4,053

)

Interest expense

2,576

48

2,538

5,162

Interest income on preferred stock

-

-

(2,438

)

(2,438

)

Depreciation & amortization

4,182

217

1

4,400

Tax expense (benefit)

-

-

(66

)

(66

)

EBITDA

$

9,777

$

(2,506

)

$

(4,266

)

$

3,005

Adjusted EBITDA

Non-cash compensation

-

1,342

652

1,994

Change in contingent consideration

(448

)

-

-

(448

)

Dividend income

-

(1,103

)

(194

)

(1,297

)

(Gains) / Losses on investments

-

2,360

(530

)

1,830

Other (income) expense

(2,144

)

-

2,142

(2

)

Transaction and integration costs (2)

395

-

219

614

DME management and monitoring fees

190

-

(190

)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

7,770

$

93

$

(2,167

)

$

5,696


For the six months ended December 31, 2020

$ in thousands

Durable Medical
Equipment

Investment
Management (1)

General
Corporate (1)

Consolidated

EBITDA:

Net income (loss) from continuing operations - GAAP

$

(3,336

)

$

2,147

$

(3,433

)

$

(4,622

)

Interest expense

1,396

51

799

2,246

Interest income on preferred stock

-

-

0

0

Depreciation & amortization

4,130

255

1

4,386

Tax expense (benefit)

-

-

49

49

EBITDA

2,190

2,453

(2,584

)

2,058

Adjusted EBITDA

Non-cash compensation

-

391

323

714

Dividend income

-

(1,846

)

-

(1,846

)

(Gains) / losses on investments

-

(724

)

-

(724

)

Other (income) expense

(30

)

-

-

(30

)

Transaction and integration related costs (2)

2,266

-

261

2,527

Location closure

54

-

54

DME management and monitoring fees

178

-

(136

)

42

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,658

$

274

$

(2,136

)

$

2,795

(1) Previously reported prior year amounts have been recast to reflect the full retrospective adoption of ASU 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity; and to conform with current segment organization.
(2) Transaction and integration related costs include costs to acquire and integrate acquired businesses.


Recommended Stories

  • Affirm stock closes 21% lower after revenue guidance miss

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, following an errant tweet which revealed part of the print. The stock closed 21% lower, at $58.68.

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Affirm stock slammed after early earnings release shows miss on revenue outlook

    Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. were plunging in Thursday afternoon trading after the buy-now pay-later company posted its latest earnings results more than an hour earlier than scheduled, showing higher-than-expected volume but a lower-than-anticipated revenue outlook.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Affirm releases earnings early, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Affirm earnings after they were released early due to a Twitter mistake.

  • Zillow lost more than $230 million in its iBuying fire sale, but the stock is still surging

    Three months after a home-flipping initiative imploded in an embarrassing public display, Zillow Group Inc. reported record revenue from selling the underwater homes Thursday.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Bloom Energy stock rallies after Q4 sales top views

    Shares of Bloom Energy Corp. rose more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the alternative-energy company reported quarterly sales that were above expectations. Bloom said it lost $33 million, or 19 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $52 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Bloom lost 5 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $342.5 million, Bloom said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 3 cents a share on sales of $309 mi

  • 10 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks to buy according to billionaire George Soros. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire George Soros. George Soros is a Hungarian-American billionaire investor who in 1970 founded Soros Fund Management, which is […]

  • Cloudflare Stock Rises As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock gained on December-quarter profit that met views while revenue topped estimates. Its 2022 revenue guidance came in above views.

  • Semiconductor Stocks Micron, Impinj Rocked By Supply Chain Issues

    Supply chain issues shook semiconductor stocks on Thursday, including Micron Technology, Impinj and Advanced Energy Industries.

  • Mario Gabelli is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Mario Gabelli is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Selling These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli is an Italian-American investor and hedge fund manager who founded GAMCO Investors in […]

  • Zillow Stock Soars on Strong Results. The Company Says Exiting the Homebuying Business Was the Right Call.

    Zillow said it made progress on its exit from the iBuying business, selling off inventory more quickly and at better prices than it had expected.

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.